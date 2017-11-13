" /> Lager wars: Who wins? | Hallmarknews
Published On: Mon, Nov 13th, 2017

Lager wars: Who wins?

By JOHNMARK UKOKO

Nigeria has many lager beer producing companies, some have been in existence for over 50 years while others are quite new in existence in the country.

Some of these companies that have over the years churned out millions, if not billions of bottles of beer to Nigerian drinkers are: Nigeria Breweries Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Consolidated Brewery, Bendel Breweries, Life Breweries, Golden Guinea Brewery, Umuahia, Abia State.

Others are Sona BreweryOtta, Kwara Brewery, Plateau Brewery, and some other breweriesoperating in the country.

Recent global report has it that Nigerians are some of the top drinkers of beer, next to the Germans who over the years have remained number one beer drinkers in the world.

Some of the popular local lager brands produced by the local companies are, Guinness stout, Legend stout,Heneiken, Harp larger, Star lager, 33 larger, Trophy lager, Life lager, Hero lager, and a host of other lager beer brands consumed by the old and young across the country.

The popularity of some of these brands have fetched their companies billions of naira on a yearly basis, as the quoted companies among them consistently post huge trading figures.

For many years, Nigerian Breweries Plc and Guinness Nigeria Plc were the most capitalized companies in Nigeria and post huge profits for their shareholders on a yearly basis.

Despite the fact that Nigeria has the lagest numbers of religious houses in the world, many of which abhor the drinking of lager beer, the figures posted by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showed that Nigerians consumed millions of bottles of lager beer on a daily basis, while night clubs, hotels, brothels, and hangout locations across the country daily play host to lager beer drinkers.

While the male folks are the major drinkers of the lager beer brands, a sizable number of women, especially the educated ones are not left out in cooling off with some bottles on a regular basis.

While some religion bodies preach against consuming lager beer because of its alcoholic contents, many of the faithful of these religious organizations still find way to consume these brands.

BusinessHallmark visited some highbrow hotels such as Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Protea hotel, Airport hotel, Jabital International hotel, Point One and other local hotels to determine the different beer brands on their bars.

READ  Nigeria-centric restaurant, Labule, opens new outlet in Lagos

Apart from the lager beers, the local breweries also have other popular brands, which fetch these companies’ revenues on a daily basis, Origi brand, Maltina brand, Maltex, Amstelmalta, Guiness Malta, and a host of other non alcoholic brands are very popular with women, youths, children and religious faithful who preach against consumption of lager beer.

A chat with a barman of a popular night club at Ikeja, Lagos showed that most of the local brands are consumed by different categories of Nigerians, depending on their social statue, which parts of the country they are from, their pockets and other considerations.

The barman Mr. Sam Preye disclosed that while some of the brands enjoy national patronage, some other brands were more consumed by the indigenes of the particular state or the region where the brands are manufacture.

“Nigerians love to drink beer, male and female. Some of these brands are consumed across the country while some of the brands are just consume by the indigenes of the state where the brands are manufacture and maybe the people of the neighbouring states, close to where the brands are made.

“Also, some of the local breweries produce only for their state and few neighbouringstates, they don’t take the pain to send their products to far places. They appear to be contended with the sales within their locality.”

He cited some of the local breweries which appear to produce for just their locality to include Consolidated Brewery, Sona Brewery, Bendel Brewery, Plateau Brewery, Golden Guinea Brewery, Umuahia, Life Brewery, Onitsha, Anambra State and other smaller breweries across the country.

However the likes of Nigerian Breweries Plc has huge plants in Lagos, Ibadan, Aba, Ama Plant, Enugu and in other locations to enable its popular brands to be visible all over the country.

Guinness Nigeria Plc with its head office in Oba Akran area of Ikeja, has huge plants at Ogba, Lagos, Benin City, Edo state and some other locations to enable its brands easily get to Nigerians who like them.

READ  How to start a photography business

BusinessHallmark findings showed that while the “Big boys” prefer Heneiken lager beer, the likes of Star lager, Gulder, Harp, 33, Trophy, Hero, and other brands have their consumers too.

Our findings showed that in South West geopolitical region, Star appears to be the most consumed, follow by Gulder, Harp, 33, and other brands.

In Lagos, the big boys go for the Heneiken brand,followed by Star, Gulder, Harp, 33 and the other local brands available.

In South South, our findings showed that Star,Gulder, Harp and other brands were the brands the people in that part of the country consume.

In the South East area, Hero appears to be the most popular brand, followed by the Star,Gulder, Harp and the other local brands in the geopolitical region.

In the North Central Star, Gulder, Harp, Legend and other local brands manufacture in Plateau state and other parts of the north are widely consume by the people in that parts of the country.

However, in the Stout brand category, Guinness Stout brand is the most consumed stout across the country based on our findings.

While the Guinness Nigeria Plc’sOrijinbrand produce out of the roots and leaves have become very popular among Nigerians male and female alike.

 

Table of competing beer brands Lagos

Position/Brand

 South West

Position/Brand

 South South

Position/Brand

 South East

Position/Brand

 North

Central

Position/Brand
  1.       Heineken 1.       Star 1.       Star

 

    
Most consumed Lager Brand 2.       Star

3.      Gulder

 2.       ‘’33’’

3.      Gulder

 2.       Gulder

3.      Harp/Trophy

 1.Hero

2.Gulder

3. Harp/ Star

 1.Star

2. Gulder

3.Harp/other
 

Most consumed Stout brand

 1.Guinness Stout

2. Legend Stout

 1.Guinness stout

2. Legend stout

 1.Guinness Stout

2. Legend Stout

 1.Guinness

2. Legend Stout

 1.Guinness Stout

2. Legend Stout
           
           
Most consumed Malt brand 1.Amstel Malta 1. Amstel Malta 1.Guinness Malta 1.Guinness Malta 1. Amstel Malta

 

 
  2.Guinness Malta 2. Origin 2, Amstel Malta 2. Origin 2.Guinness
           

 

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • ELAN National Lease Conference Focuses on Revamping Nigerian Economy

    FELIX OLOYEDE In furtherance of its objective of promoting the business of leasing in Nigeria, Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN) has concluded plans to organise the 15th Annual National Lease Conference with focus on revamping the Nigerian economy. The conference which is the biggest gathering of stakeholders in the leasing industry is expected to […]

  • Nigeria-centric restaurant, Labule, opens new outlet in Lagos

    Labule, Nigeria-centric restaurant, operated by an indigenous company, Roots Foods Limited, offering real Nigerian local delicacies in a unique environment that combines the setting of a modern quick service restaurant with that of an African setting of a local ‘buka’, has opened a new outlet on Admiralty Road in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. The brand […]

  • Nigerian banks shine in Ghana

    By JOHNMARK UKOKO Nigerian banks have been credited with “revolutionizing “the banking sector in Ghana, due to the many innovations they brought to Ghana’s banking sector. The Ghana Deputy Minister of Trade and Investment Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah said in Lagos that the innovation and transformation of the Ghana’s banking sector is credited to the […]

  • Ajimobi moves to save Oyo APC from disintegration

    By OLUSESAN LAOYE The seeming crisis in Oyo APC has now forced the Governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi, to begin consultations with stakeholders to convinced members on why they must come together as a body to face the 2019 general elections, Although the internal crisis is yet to break open as the aggrieved party […]

  • YolaDisCo sale stalled as no potential buyers emerge

    By ADEBAYO OBAJEMU Two years after the core investors of the Yola Electricity Distribution Company, YolaDisCo, declared a force majeure owing to their inability to operate under the reign of terror unleased by Boko Haram, the Federal Government is yet to find any investor interested in operating the utility company, it has been learnt. In […]

  • Company Analysis: Much Ado about Seplat

      By TESLIM SHITA-BEY The oil and gas sector has had a bumpy since the beginning of 2017 with local oil major, Seplat, seeing its financials whipped raw by prior year liabilities despite rising revenues over the nine months (9M). The company in the last two years has moved from being distinctively bad to singularly […]

  • How to start a photography business

    By ZUBAIR DANIE While photography could be accounted for as a full blown course in any offering institution of learning for professionalism, the field equally provides a platform for individuals whose passion it is to project images as a form of livelihood. The socio-cultural aspect of Nigerians that play host of events like: wedding, naming, […]

  • BOFE to celebrate unsung heroes in local communities

    OluwasolaJesuseitan, a brand and advertising expert, is an advocate of sustainable brand communications. He is also the founder, Business Owners Forum Enterprise (BOFE), a non-profit making organization, which seeks to build the capacity of business owners in and around Akute, Ogun State. He tells FELIX OLOYEDE in this interview of his organization is promoting business […]

  • Lager wars: Who wins?

    By JOHNMARK UKOKO Nigeria has many lager beer producing companies, some have been in existence for over 50 years while others are quite new in existence in the country. Some of these companies that have over the years churned out millions, if not billions of bottles of beer to Nigerian drinkers are: Nigeria Breweries Plc, […]

  • Nestle sparkles in Q3 results

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU As the packaged Consumer goods (PCG) sector struggles to stay ahead of falling consumer demand, companies such as Nestle Nigeria plc are bucking the trend of businesses with shrinking bottom lines. Indeed the multi-product packaged goods producer has seen earnings rise to mind boggling with its pre-tax profit rising by a stunning […]

  • 2018 Budget proposals renew old anxieties

          FELIX OLOYEDE   Mixed reactions trailed the presentation of the 2018 federal government budget by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly (NASS) last week. Public policy analysts have expressed moods from the congenially positive to the outright incredulous. The staggering N8.6 trillion expenditure plan is one of the most audacious in […]

  • Anambra 2017: Obiano battles for life

    By Obinna Ezugwu The time has finally arrived. On Saturday the people of Anambra State will head to the polls to either renew the mandate of the incumbent state governor, Chief Willie Obiano who is running for a second term in office, or elect fresh hands from among other prominent contenders, including Mr. Oseloka Obaze […]

  • (Editorial) CBN’s BVN distraction and matters arising

    Nigeria’s fiscal and monetary authorities have a frustrating way of responding to the seizure of private assets; they typically gloat with glazed eyes over private citizen’s money ready to pounce on the cash like a pack of hyenas starved witless. The recent order by the Central Bank of Nigeria that customer accounts that are not […]

  • 12 Yoga tips for beginners

    The popularity of yoga has soared in the last decades, and it seems that every other friend and acquaintance of ours is already practicing it. But don’t let it fool you into thinking it is easy: yoga is quite challenging, especially for beginners. The good news is that there are some practical tips to make […]

  • Finally, embattled IGP, Ibrahim Idris, appears before Senate

    The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has arrived before the Senate ad hoc committee set up to investigate the allegations and counter-allegations between him and Senator Isa Misau. The IGP was accompanied by his lawyer, Alex Iziyon (SAN) and Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang.   Details […]

  • 2018 BUDGET SPEECH: BUDGET OF CONSOLIDATION

    Delivered by: His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari President, Federal Republic of Nigeria At the Joint Session of the National Assembly, Abuja Tuesday, 7TH of November 2017 PROTOCOLS I am here to present 2018 Budget Proposals. Before presenting the Budget, let me thank all of you Distinguished and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, and indeed […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+