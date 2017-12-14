Lafarge names Alode new company secretary

192 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Lafarge Africa Plc has appointed Mrs Adewunmi Alode its new company secretary.

In a release signed by the company’s group managing director, Michel Puchercos, which was sent to The Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Lafarge Africa stated that her appointment takes effect from December 12, 2017.

The new company secretary who had held several positions in Lafarge Africa’s Legal Department, was formerly company secretary of Lafarge Ready Mix Nigeria Limited, Group Compliance Officer, and senior legal Counsel- Commercial Contracts.

Alode has over nine years working experience as in-house counsel and three years active legal practice.

She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2005, having graduated with a degree in Law from Lagos State University. The new company secretary also holds a professional certification of the Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA) of Nigeria.