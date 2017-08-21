" /> Lafarge –Africa: Jumping a ditch | Hallmarknews
Published On: Mon, Aug 21st, 2017

Lafarge –Africa: Jumping a ditch

TESLIM SHITTA-BEY |

 

With the onset of recession last year several companies got punched and bloodied none so fiercely as those in the construction sector. Between 2015 and 2017 Nigeria’s construction industry suffered stunted growth; rising costs, falling revenues and shrinking cash flows, left scores of firms cemented to their knees. A prickly case in point is Nigeria’s second largest cement manufacturer, Lafarge-Africa, which saw profit before tax take a dive as foreign exchange adjustments and debt management problems took a huge bite out of its first three quarterly revenues.
The company’s net revenue before major cost deductions dipped by -17.8 per cent from N 267.2m in 2015 to N 219.7m in 2016. The revenue fall was the consequence of sliding economic activity that chased down growth in gross domestic product (GDP) which slid by -1.5 per cent, heralding Nigeria’s first official recession in 25 years.
Apart from a slump of a fifth or 20 per cent of its annual revenue, the company’s gross profit also crashed by a disturbing-50.8 per cent slumping from N82.6m in 2015 to N40.7m in 2016. In other words red paint got splashed all over the company’s top line figures as rising operating costs pierced multiple dents in corporate performance. The company’s direct production cost rose from a modest 68per cent of total revenue in 2015 to a staggering 81 per cent of gross revenue in 2016. ‘You get a sense that the company is sinking in a vat of limestone as its business almost toppled over, especially in the first nine months. Indeed last year appears to have been a dead drop zone for Lafarge; the economy hit it right between the eyes.’ says Olusegun Atere, a onetime principal analyst at stock broking house Apel Asset and Trust Limited. But Atere acknowledges that, ‘the company’s half year result for 2017 certainly shows signs of a tidy reversal of fortunes’
Lafarge-Africa’s net profit margin for 2015 was rooted at an uncomfortable 7.69 per cent but rose marginally by over 2 per cent to 10.16 per cent by 2016, a better performance but still relatively weak judging by historical standards.
The company’s rising sales and general expenses (SG&A’s) put sweat beads on management’s rising distribution costs, which was made worse by heavy gas shortages and production stoppages which created a nightmare for the company in 2016 as SG&A as a proportion of its sales rose from 12 per cent in 2015 to 14 per cent. The upward flip in the SG&A margin was more a function of a fall in net sales than a rise in the absolute value of its administrative and distribution expenses which dropped marginally from N31.5b in 2015 to N30.7billion in 2016.But even though SG&A was not much of an immediate worry, the cement maker’s short term liquidity plus working capital have been under pressure and called for urgent attention. The company’s working capital stumbled from a negative of N20.47billion in 2015 to a larger pool of red by falling to a negative figure of N 77.64bilion in 2016. This explains the explosion in the company’s bank overdrafts which flared up from N3.33billion in 2015 to N22.99billion in 2016, representing a staggering 887 per cent rise in short term liabilities.
Liquidity Crunch
Like poorly made pancakes, Lafarge-Africa’s liquidity caved in last year leaving corporate analysts concerned about the company’s medium term financial health. Apart from the sudden spike in its short term borrowings ( which represented a tenfold rise in bank liabilities), the company’s short term assets barely covered half of its near term liabilities resulting in the company’s liquidity ratio falling from 0.78 in 2015 to 0.55 in 2016. Temple Assets and Trust Limited, a local asset management company’s Corporate Finance head, Chuks Nwajei, notes that Lafarge has had a nasty time coping with short term production schedules and the management of its short term liabilities. Says Nwajei, ‘the books clearly show trouble in stone towns, If you take a look at the company’s so-called ‘quick ratio’, a tighter measure of the company’s liquidity, its rising inventories or stack of unsold goods (equivalent to 35 per cent between 2015 and 2016) makes its ‘current’ ratio (a looser measure of liquidity) appear like a fairy tale. The quick ratio in 2015 was 0.31 as against 0.43 in 2016; meaning that the company’s financial safety net appears peppered with giant holes’.
Nwajei equally notes that the limestone manufacturer had other rocky problems to fix. ‘The company turned a decent profit last year because it was able to leverage a debt restructuring exercise which converted a chunk of its debt into equity by removing an unpleasant item from one layer of liabilities to another. The manoeuvre will not repeat itself in 2017.’ Lafarge would, therefore, have to see how it can improve both market share and cost reduction in the current year.
The company’s 2016 debt restructuring effort was bold and brilliant. The USD$581m debt restructuring helped the firms debt to equity ratio slide down a notch and reduced concerns over corporate solvency (meaning that the company was not, as previously thought, a dead man walking), borrowings of the company tumbled from N135.5billion in 2015 to N68.05billion in 2016, representing a -49.63 per cent reversal of its debt liabilities.
Popping prices
If anyone thought that the cost of construction material, particularly cement, would fall in 2017, they have buried the idea. Trouble in the building materials sector seems guaranteed to ensure that no such event happens any time soon. Indeed Lafarge-Africa has stated clearly in its fourth quarter summary of its 2016 financials that the company would need to raise product prices to cover the cost of foreign exchange adjustments and the rise in its sundry operating expenses. The report sees the cement market growing by a modest 2 per cent in the year with no appreciable growth coming from its South African operations. The company raised prices by 46 per cent in September 2016 to compensate for the 16% fall in the external value of the naira and the rise in distribution costs. The upward price jerk assisted the company in making a revenue recovery in the last quarter of the previous year with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rising from a loss of N300million in the third quarter to a profit of N18.8billion in the final quarter of the year.
It is unlikely that Lafarge will be able to raise prices further in the current year but the price hike of 2016 would seem to assure management of its ability to sustain profitable operations as the naira appreciates and local costs drop to improve operating margins.
Investor’s tricky earnings gamble
For investors looking at Lafarge Africa’s medium to long term prospects the past may have been bleak (especially the first three quarters of 2016) but the future looks bright. The company seems to have been able to successfully pass increased product prices onto customers and with the federal government set to spend trillions of naira in 2017 on improving roads, schools and housing infrastructure, prospective revenues should drag profits up to dilute the effects of lower cost pass-through rates last year. Improved prospective earnings for 2017 could prompt a reversal in the company’s persistent price decline (the company’s share price is currently around N60.31 per share down from N70 a year ago).
Year –to- date the company’s stock price has risen 46.54 per cent but on a year-on -year basis it has climbed 11.52 per cent. At a twelve trailing month (TTM) price earnings multiple (p/e) of 4.53 Lafarge is not too badly priced, especially if its recent earnings per share of N12.81 rises to N15.23 judging by Business Hallmark analysts preliminary forecast for 2017. The company’s recent indicative dividend yield of 1.80 per cent might not entice investors to pop out the Champaign bottles yet, but in the run up to the end of the year if the economy maintains an even keel, the building materials giant could reward investors with bright capital gains and a slight top up of its dividend yield.
With the federal government already believed to have spent over two trillion naira in fresh capital votes at the end of the second quarter of 2017, Lafarge Africa may find itself rising from its knees. Revenues should start to climb and, hopefully, with relatively stable foreign exchange rates, net profit should begin to grow again. For example H1 results of the company in 2017 were sterling as gross earnings grew from N107billlion in half year 2016 to N154.8 billion in H1 2017, representing a 44 per cent hike. Current operating income rose by a staggering 785 per cent rising from N2.9 billion in H1 2016 to N25.9 billion in H1 2017. Admittedly this came off from an upward review of the company’s product prices and the relative price inelasticity of demand for cement. A rise in cement prices typically lead to a proportionally lower fall in the demand for the product.
The company also seems to have overcome the massive loss in foreign exchange transactions that led to a N28billion bleeding of its income in H1 2016. Undoubtedly 2017 will be a delightful year for Lafarge investors rebounding from the company’s harrowing operational travails last year, larger investors in the company may decide to take a deserved trip to Honolulu in Hawaii or perhaps simply wait to see if the recovery sticks, after all this is Nigeria.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • Maltina Teacher of the Year 2017 attracts record entries

    EMEKA EJERE |   As entries closed for this year’s Maltina Teacher of the Year, organisers of the initiative, Nigerian Breweries Plc, has said the edition attracted entries from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The Corporate Affairs Adviser, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Kufre Ekanem, who disclosed this last week as the […]

  • Hard work, practice my secret formula – Cowbellpedia contestant

    EMEKA EJERE | Oluwanifise Onafowokan, a student of The Ambassador College, Ota, Ogun State has revealed that long hours of work and practice are the factors responsible for her deep knowledge of Mathematics, a subject that is a nightmare for many of her colleagues. Onafowokan, who is participating in the Senior Category of the 2017 […]

  • Unity Bank: Still United, but where are the customers?

    ENIOLA ILORI |   Quite a number of people forget that there is a bank called ‘Unity Bank Plc’. Indeed the bank these days is more renowned for its anonymity than for its commercial business. For those who are still aware that a bank called Unity Bank exists and may have sighted one or two […]

  • ADEOSUN’S TAX REVOLUTION: ‘every income must be taxed’

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU | As far as revolutions go the Federal government’s recent onslaught on tax evasion and tax avoidance is as gentle as a puppy. The Minister of Finance (MoF), Kemi Adeosun’s, admonition on the need for voluntary payment of tax by Nigerians has been more plaintive and appealing than aggressive and combative. But the […]

  • Expert provides recipe for rising electronic banking fraud in Nigeria

    CHIBUISI AMA-OHAKA [Abuja]|   As startling and revealing as the online fraud situation in Nigeria is, going by a recent Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation [NDIC] report, an Abuja based financial analyst, Mr Tope Fasua, has said that as a global phenomenon, Nigerians, including perhaps bankers themselves, may just have to live with frauds perpetrated via […]

  • Muiz Banire, a lone voice fighting imposition in APC

    OLUSESAN LAOYE | The controversy generated by the July 22, 2017 Local Government Election held in Lagos state, has continued afterward as things have gone from bad to worse for the once close political friends. For the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, this development may be an indication of possible implosion and internal revolt against […]

  • Poor returns for oil and gas investors

    FELIX OLOYEDE | Analysts have lowered their dividend expectations for oil and gas companies at the end of the year. The downward dividend revision is in spite of the lively performances of some companies. Top among the short list of oil companies that have declared large dividend payouts in spite of an economic downturn are […]

  • Nigerians express dismay over escalating crime rate

    OBINNA EZUGWU  | On Sunday August 6, Nigerians woke up to another kind of crime. A masked gunman invaded St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu Anambra and shot dead at least 12 worshipers and injured many others, some of whom remain in critical condition in what turned out to be a drug war between two sons […]

  • Gtbank revs up the engine: 18% PAT, 30K interim dividend per share

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU and FELIX OLOYEDE | Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has outperformed analyst expectation and excited investor interest as the orange bank continues to push towards new earnings boundaries and investor valuation. The banks recently published audited half year result indicates that the bank will pay a 30 kobo interim dividend per ordinary share for […]

  • Tunnel of death:

    AYOOLA OLAOLUWA| The tunnels at Obadeyi Ajala and Ile Zik, both situated on the Lagos end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway seem innocuous enough. But underneath these massive flood channels are criminal hideouts where kidnappers, robbers and ritualists reign supreme. Right inside the bowel of these tunnels, the princes of darkness robbed, maimed, butchered, and raped […]

  • NDIC Plans for risk free banking

    EMEKA EJERE| The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) last month secured a landmark judgment to the tune of N556.49 million for the depositors of the defunct Lead Merchant Bank Limited. The depositors’ ordeal had begun with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revoking the bank’s operating license, with that of 13 other banks th at […]

  • Business Hallmark Public Policy Lecture Presents

    Reactions from Facebook comments and opinions

  • The Rape of Skye Bank:

    FELIX OLOYEDE| Skye Bank has never been lucky, right from its inception in 2005, the financial institution has been serially plundered by its key management figures. Until recently, however, the bank had plodded along impressively keeping its nose as clean as whistle. But with a new and younger board that took over from the sagely […]

  • Call for restructuring unstoppable – OneVOICE

      By EMEKA EJERE  | Despite the rejection of devolution of power to the federating states by the National Assembly, members of Nigerian civil society under the aegis of ‘OneVOICE’ have insisted that the campaign for step by step restructuring of Nigeria must continue. It believes that certain items on Exclusive Legislative List of the […]

  • Broad Street Watch: What really is Nigeria doing right?

      Teslim Shittay-Bey  | It is almost cliché that Nigeria is the sick man of Africa. All things dark and ugly have gradually found a nestling home in Africa’s largest black nation.  Ranging from bloody insurgency, human trafficking, nepotism, ethnic irredentism to grand larceny and political misconduct, Nigeria has been punched into a squared corner […]

  • Quest for Food Sufficiency: ‘Nigeria operates below 50 tractors per 1,000 km2, a far cry from the African standard.

    FELIX OLOYEDE  | Nigeria’s drive to attain food sufficiency may take a longer time if frantic efforts are not made to reverse the current trends of very low mechanized agriculture in the country. The country is way off below global standard in terms of the number of tractors per land area that farmers own, having […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+