Published On: Wed, Oct 10th, 2018

Labour insists on N30,000 minimum wage

The Organised Labour has insisted that the Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum Wage has concluded its assignment for onward submission to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Joe Ajaero, President, United Labour Congress (ULC), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ajaero was reacting to the statement made by Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, that there was no agreement yet by the National Minimum wage Committee on the new Minimum wage figure in the country.

Ngige had said negotiations were still ongoing and the capacity to pay by employers remained the guiding principles.

NAN also recalled that Mr Ayuba Wabba, president, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had also stated that the Tripartite Committee on the New National Minimum Wage had completed its assignment for onward submission to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Ajaero, this is all politics; the true story is that at resumption of the hearing of the committee on the first day which was Oct. 4, government did not show any seriousness.

“So, on Friday, Oct. 5, government came with a proposal of either N20,000 or N21,000 which Labour rejected outright; they now moved almost to N24,000 and Labour rejected it again, while the employers were still on N25,000.

“But the state governments were either on N20,000 or so and there was almost a stalemate. So government then went out for consultation and by the time they came back, they brought about three scenarios.

“The three scenarios they brought forward were either N38,000, N35,000 or N34,000 but the Organised Private Sector (OPS) appealed to labour on the need to harmonise,’’ he stated.

Ajaero stated that the OPS noted that they were facing a lot of challenges affecting their businesses and that since they would be at the receiving end there was need to reach a consensus.

The ULC president further said that based on the private sector request, the sub-committee which Ngige was chairing moved a motion that N30,000 be adopted.

He added that the meeting agreed that they should go ahead to print clean copy in order for all parties to sign.

“So, if actually there is anything remaining it is only to sign the clean copy of N30,000,’’ he said.

He also noted that the committee agreed that on the day the clean copy would be presented to Mr President that all parties should be present to sign.

He also said that it was agreed that nobody should disclose the figure reached by the committee to the public.

“That is why none of us or any of the centres of organised labour has been able to disclose the amount.

“Right now, I would not know what has happened and I would not know why the Minister of Labour would be saying negotiations have not been concluded.

“Besides that, even the Chairman and members of the committee knew there was no more money and the budget given to the committee has been exhausted even to hold further meetings; this is the situation.

“I want to say again, that we have discussed and have agreed on certain amount and government should come out and announced it rather than this dilly dally,’’ Ajaero said.

He, however, said that the N30,000 agreed upon was to ensure that the organised private sector businesses did not collapse.

He also said that organised labour would soon issue a statement on its position. (NAN)

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Got news for us?

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • How court case halts insurance recapitalization exercise

    Litigation filed by some insurance stakeholders has forced the government to suspend the planned recapitalization of insurance firms operating in the country. The Insurance Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) last month instituted a legal case against NAICOM, asking the court to bar it from commencing the implementation of the Tier-Based Minimum Solvency Capital (TBMSC) model […]

  • LSETF Collaborates with IBM to build digital skills for youths

    In line with its commitment to help build a stronger, viable and sustainable technology ecosystem in the state, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) through its technology driven initiative, ‘Lagos Innovates’, has collaborated with IBM to build a new digitally-skilled generation. The collaboration will focus on building the skills of young Africans who have […]

  • FG disburses N15.18bn interest-free loans

    The Federal Government through Government Empowerment & Enterprise Programme (GEEP) has disbursed N15.183 billion in interest-free loans to over 300,000 market women, traders, artisans, farmers across all 36 States of the country and the FCT, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed. Speaking at the 9th presidential quarterly business forum, in Abuja, he noted 56 per cent […]

  • Fidelity Bank unveils a novel account opening initiative

    Fidelity Bank Plc has unveiled a novel account opening initiative, just as it launched a new savings promotion campaign aimed at rewarding new and existing customers of the bank. The new account opening initiative, the first of its kind in the Nigerian banking industry, enables members of the public to open online savings accounts through […]

  • Labour insists on N30,000 minimum wage

    The Organised Labour has insisted that the Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum Wage has concluded its assignment for onward submission to President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr Joe Ajaero, President, United Labour Congress (ULC), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. Ajaero was reacting to the […]

  • Fidelity: Okonkwo raises the bar

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU The recent liquidation of Skye Bank Plc by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised apprehensions about the safety of customer deposits in the various banks as a growing number of bank customers make a bid for the door, migrating from banks that appear high risk to those with larger asset […]

  • Union Bank introduces Edu360

    Union Bank has announced the first edition of an annual education fair – Edu360, as part of its efforts to support education as a critical sector for Nigeria’s growth and development.  The 2-day event themed: ‘Investing in the Future’ has been designed to attract audiences across the education ecosystem including investors, parents, school owners, teachers and students who will benefit […]

  • Google displays New Pixel Phone, Speaker, set to wrestle Apple

    Google showed off a pair of new Pixel phones, a tablet computer and a speaker with a screen in a deluge of new products aimed at competing with the latest gadgets from big technology rivals. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones offer significant upgrades to prior models by adding a nearly edge-to-edge screen […]

  • Buhari seeks NASS nod on $2.78 Eurobond

    President Muhammadu Buhari has requested a National Assembly resolution to raise 2.78 billion dollars from the International Capital Market for part-funding of the 2018 budget. Buhari’s request came in a letter dated July 23, and read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at plenary on Tuesday. The president said the amount, approved in the […]

  • Equity market resumes downtrend, drops 0.08%

    The Market indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) dropped marginally on Tuesday by 0.08 per cent, reversing the previous day’s gain. The All-Share Index dipped by 27.26 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 32,417.70 compared with 32,444.96 achieved on Monday. Similarly, the market capitalisation, which opened at N11.844 trillion, shed  0.08 per […]

  • New documents may cut MTN’s penalty, says Emefiele

    MTN Group Ltd. and its bankers have provided more documents that may reduce Nigeria’s $8.1 billion claim on the South African wireless carrier, which could be resolved soon, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele said. The central bank alleged in late August that MTN and four banks — Standard Chartered Plc, Citigroup Inc., Stanbic […]

  • Naira depreciates 0.22% against dollar in Investors’ Forex Window

    The Naira was slightly devalued against the Dollar at the Investors’ & Exporters’ Foreign Exchange Window FX window, losing 0.22 per cent to exchange $/ N363.61 on Monday. At the I&E FX segment of the forex segment, a total of $128.04mn was traded in 273 deals, with rates ranging between $/N351.00-$/N365.30. On the other, at […]

  • Equity market halts four straight losses, rises 0.19%

    The Nigerian Stock market started this week on a bright as it returned bullish after four consecutive decline last week. The All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 61.81 absolute points on Monday, representing an increase of 0.19 per cent to closed at 32,444.96 points, propelled by gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst […]

  • 2019 Battle Royale: Atiku dares Buhari

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday defeated other contestants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary held at the Adokiye Amasiemaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, thus setting up an epic battle with President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the February 16, 2019 presidential election. […]

  • Primary rumbles in the house of APC

    By OBINNA EZUGWU In many states of the federation, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections have had brutal outcomes. It’s been, in some ways, like a mafia war. But it is hardly unexpected. In a clime where the biggest industry is politics, a lot is at stake. The APC is the ruling party […]

  • Ambode: End of the road for the god son 

    How President Buhari betrayed him The unexpected capitulation of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to the locomotive engine that was unleashed against him by the Lagos APC led by Asiwaju Tinubu was orchestrated by the betrayal by the Presidency which had earlier assured him of support. We learnt reliably that the World press conference he addressed was […]



read more...