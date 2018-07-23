Kwara 2019: Labour leader, Aremu moves to replace Gov. Ahmed

By OBINNA EZUGWU

Member, National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Nigerian Labour Congress, and deputy national president, Comrade Issa Aremu, has joined the Kwara State governorship race under the platform of Labour Party (LP), vowing to rescue the state from mass poverty, hunger and under development. Aremu made the declaration at the Nelson Mandela centenary birthday celebration attended by politicians, trade union activists and well-wishers in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on last week.

The labour leader who was the Guest speaker at the activity said he was motivated to join the gubernatorial race because Kwara state needs “a radical change from underdevelopment, mass hunger, and poverty”.

He regretted that unlike first generation states such as Kano, Rivers and Lagos, which he said had advanced in roads, health, education, security and public welfare, Kwara in recent times is poorly governed through what he called “exclusivist unaccountable governance”adding that it was time Kwarans organized to enthrone inclusive governance for mass prosperity for all.

He observed that “well- having” of the few ruling elite had denied “the well- being” of many Kwarans, recalling that at creation, Kwara was the “fastest growing” state with bold Development Plans which laid solid foundations for accelerated economic growth, increased productivity in agriculture, industrial development and improved the quality of life of the people through the provision of necessary infrastructure adding that “Kwara must return to development planning.”

Aremu who also serves as General Secretary of Textile Workers Union, lamented that Kwara state ranks 28th on the ranking of states by states GDP “beaten to it by newest states like, Imo, Edo and Oyo,” adding that his governorship governance, will bring back productivity through reindustrialization.

He is aiming to replace the current governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), whose second tenure would elapse in 2019. Ahmed is part of the New PDP faction of the APC currently negotiating with the opposition People’s Democratic Party with a view to defecting to it over allegations of marginalisation in the APC.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook