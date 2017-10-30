Kiki Okewale launches Stitches of Hope Foundation

…supports The Makoko Dream Project with uniforms, textbooks and notebooks

Kiki Okewale, a leading fashion entrepreneur and CEO of HOPE Fashion officially launched her foundation: Stitches of Hope on October 18, with a visit to the Lagos waterside community, Makoko. The highlight of the occasion was her donation of 40 school uniforms, plus several textbooks and notebooks in support of the Makoko Dream Project.

According to her, “Stitches of Hope is aimed at providing timely interventions that will restore hope and spread happiness to as many people, so that they can look beyond their present challenges and see forward to a better tomorrow”.

Emmanuel Agunze, Founder of the Makoko Dream Project, along with other volunteers on the project, received Kiki Okewale and expressed their appreciation for the fashionista’s noble gesture while reiterating their commitment to the Makoko Dream of using education as a vehicle to take the Makoko children to a better future.

Mrs. Okewale further emphasized that the objective of her visit and support of the Makoko Dream went beyond giving out uniforms and books because she doesn’t see her gesture as charity, but an effort aimed at inspiring the children of the Makoko community to go to school and learn, because according to her “…with education, they can dream, and be able to pursue their dreams, and become the future we need them to be. And ultimately by the special grace of God, realize their biggest and most beautiful dreams”.

Kiki Okewale and the Stitches of Hope team join the Makoko Dream children in a chorus

The low-key event ended with some refreshments and merriments as Kiki Okewale, who is fast emerging as a motivational speaker, mingled with the children in an uplifting session of chorus and dancing.

Kiki promised that this will be the first of many “stitches” to come, but left the kids and their community with the prayer for God to help mend everyone’s broken dreams and put us in the places of joy we all desire.