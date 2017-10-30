" /> Kiki Okewale launches Stitches of Hope Foundation | Hallmarknews
Published On: Mon, Oct 30th, 2017

Kiki Okewale launches Stitches of Hope Foundation

…supports The Makoko Dream Project with uniforms, textbooks and notebooks

 

Kiki Okewale, a leading fashion entrepreneur and CEO of HOPE Fashion officially launched her foundation: Stitches of Hope on October 18, with a visit to the Lagos waterside community, Makoko. The highlight of the occasion was her donation of 40 school uniforms, plus several textbooks and notebooks in support of the Makoko Dream Project.

 

According to her, “Stitches of Hope is aimed at providing timely interventions that will restore hope and spread happiness to as many people, so that they can look beyond their present challenges and see forward to a better tomorrow”.

 

Emmanuel Agunze, Founder of the Makoko Dream Project, along with other volunteers on the project, received Kiki Okewale and expressed their appreciation for the fashionista’s noble gesture while reiterating their commitment to the Makoko Dream of using education as a vehicle to take the Makoko children to a better future.

READ  Buhari sacks suspended SGF, NIA boss

 

Mrs. Okewale further emphasized that the objective of her visit and support of the Makoko Dream went beyond giving out uniforms and books because she doesn’t see her gesture as charity, but an effort aimed at inspiring the children of the Makoko community to go to school and learn, because according to her “…with education, they can dream, and be able to pursue their dreams, and become the future we need them to be. And ultimately by the special grace of God, realize their biggest and most beautiful dreams”.

 

 

Kiki Okewale and the Stitches of Hope team join the Makoko Dream children in a chorus

 

READ  (Interview) The Fulani have enslaved NigeriaChief Tola Adeniyi

The low-key event ended with some refreshments and merriments as Kiki Okewale, who is fast emerging as a motivational speaker, mingled with the children in an uplifting session of chorus and dancing.

 

Kiki promised that this will be the first of many “stitches” to come, but left the kids and their community with the prayer for God to help mend everyone’s broken dreams and put us in the places of joy we all desire.

 

 

 

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • (Interview) The Fulani have enslaved NigeriaChief Tola Adeniyi

    Veteran journalist, columnist and administrator, Chief Adetola Adeniyi says that restructuring Nigeria is inevitable as it must be achieved either intellectually or by the use of force. Chief Adeniyi said in this interview with Business Hallmark’s Teslim Shitta-Bey and Obinna Ezugwu how the Fulani have over the years used the military and trickery to bring […]

  • Kiki Okewale launches Stitches of Hope Foundation

    …supports The Makoko Dream Project with uniforms, textbooks and notebooks   Kiki Okewale, a leading fashion entrepreneur and CEO of HOPE Fashion officially launched her foundation: Stitches of Hope on October 18, with a visit to the Lagos waterside community, Makoko. The highlight of the occasion was her donation of 40 school uniforms, plus several […]

  • Buhari sacks suspended SGF, NIA boss

    …appoints new SGF President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sacked the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Monday. The sacking of the […]

  • Afrinvest raises red flag on bank’s capitalization

    By FELIX OLOYEDE Pressure is mounting on local deposit money banks (DMB’s) to raise fresh capital as growing non-performing loan losses melt their operating profits. With the industry’s average loan loss provision to loans outstanding in excess of 12 per cent (more than twice the regulatory guideline of 5 per cent) the authorities concern about […]

  • (Broad street watch) Perhaps Emefiele knows his stuff after all?

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY When Godwin Emefiele, governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank (CBN) stuck to his guns that he would not allow the naira to float in the face of dwindling oil revenues in 2015 and 2016, many economists felt that the governor was more besotted by emotion than by common sense. Indeed the CBN governors […]

  • How regulatory failure undermines local brands against imports

    JOHNMARK UKOKO As the entire world has become a common market, the issue of standard of local brands has become imperative, as the local brands now have to compete with their imported counterparts from the other parts of the world for attention. One of the reasons foreign brands and products appear to attract local demand […]

  • Watermelon cultivation and its business prospect 

    By ZUBAIR DANIEL Cultivation Watermelons are tropical or subtropical plants and need temperatures higher than about 25 °C (77 °F) to thrive. In Nigeria, water-melons grow well both in the rain forest regions and in the dry savannah regions, but foliar diseases are less destructive in the drier zones. This is because it requires warm […]

  • (Editorial) Southern governors’ summit and Nigeria’s future

    Last Monday’s summit of the 17 southern governors in Lagos is assuring and renews hope in the future of Nigeria. It was the first in 12 years and the third since 1999. The summit was primarily focused on the issue of the restructuring and true federalism which had dominated discourse and political debate of late. […]

  • Wale Tinubu in the dock

    …shareholders insist on resignation By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Pressure is mounting on the Group Managing Director of Oando Nigeria Plc, Mr Wale Tinubu to quit his day job as the company’s chief executive officer. Worried by the company’s declining fortunes shareholders of the oil major have orchestrated calls for his removal. Tinubu’s woes have been increasingly […]

  • ‘Edo must justify rising debt profile with investment in infrastructure’

    By FELIX OLOYEDE The Governor Godwin Obaseki administration has to continue from where his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole stopped in improving the state of infrastructure in Edo State to justify its rising debt profile. Edo State has the third highest external debt burden in the country just behind Lagos State and Kaduna State which are […]

  • Fidelity Bank signals strong returns to shareholders in 2017

    .           Stock price gains 95% year-to-date By OKEY ONYENWEAKU With speculations of a weakening banking industry, some banks have actually pushed against worrisome macro-economic walls to signal hope to shareholders of a promising financial year end. Fidelity Bank which has traditionally been strong in commercial retail operations through efforts at providing superior customer service delivery […]

  • Inherited debts to take $3bn of $5.5bn foreign loan, says Adeosun

    The Federal Government would apply the sum of US$3 billion in refinancing the legacy debts of the immediate past government, said Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance on Wednesday. The minister who stated this while speaking on Arise TV’s News Programme, said the proposed $5.5 billion loan was made up of two components – refinancing […]

  • South-west hoteliers make case for tourism sector

    Hoteliers in South-West under the auspices of Hoteliers Association of Nigeria converged on the historic city of Badagry, to chart a course for the tourism industry in Nigeria. The Four days conference which started on Monday October 9, ended on Thursday October 12. the event with the theme ” The Emerging Market Trends in Tourism […]

  • Characterization and Language in Night of a Red Moon

    Adebayo Obajemu Ojay Aito a young author has swelled the ranks of Nigerian writers exploring contemporary themes of alienation, social dysfunction, anomie, violence, cultism, and the interplay between the society and its substratum—the academic community which it houses. As a débutante writer, Aito’s characterization and skillful use of language have marked him out as a […]

  • Editorial: Fulani Herdsmen and Death on the Plateau

    Recent developments in Plateau state have reminded us that the issue of security and national coexistence is increasing becoming more tenuous and challenging in spite of the claims by the Army and government about its success of securing the nation. This follows another herdsmen attack on villagers sequestered in a school for protection in Rotsu […]

  • Weinstein asked me for a massage in his children’s presence – Lupita Nyong’o

    By RUME OYITSO Oscar-winning actor, Lupita Nyong’o, has also accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, saying she was forced to flee a hotel room when he allegedly tried taking his pants off and wanted to get intimate. In an emotional op-ed published in The New York Times Thursday, the actress details a series of alleged […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+