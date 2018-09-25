 KIAKIAFX partners TURTLEWAX BDC on FX transfers

KiaKiaFX, an indigenous Fintech company has signed a technical services agreement with Turtlewax BDC to promote the sale of retail Foreign Exchange (FX) where customers can exchange FX from the comfort of their homes offices via desktop, tablet or mobile device.

Speaking in Lagos, the Managing Director, KiaKia FX, Abisoye Coker, said the digital platform affords users the opportunity to navigate through KiaKiaFX’s extensive range of FX services with ease.

According to him, users can create accounts through a two layered process.

Once approved, they are then free to barter FX through a multi-channel platform via card or KiaKiaFX’s unique book-on-hold transaction process.

In his words, “This state of the art highly secured automated payment platform also includes a comprehensive dashboard with the user transaction history and current listings for the daily rates across various currency pairs.

“With KiaKiaFX.com, customers are saved long conventional trips to their local operators to exchange FX. Even more crucial, KiaKiaFX.com is available 24-7,” he said.

Speaking further, he said, “We are very thrilled about the launch of the website. We hope that users find our interface accessible and easy to use.

“The FX market is a growing market worldwide due to increased globalization, and KiaKiaFX has identified a market need for a transparent and convenient retail space for multiple currency pairs.

“The site is just the first step of our strategy and we will be communicating future services in the nearest future.”

On his part, Managing Director of Turtlewax, OlatunbosunSanyaolu-Oyo added that “our customers are very excited with the website. No longer will location and time be a burden for our retail customers.”

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook