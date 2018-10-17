Kachikwu lauds over PENGASSAN’s contribution to PIB

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has commended the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) for their contribution on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Kachikwu gave the commendation at the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) PENGASSAN branch 5th Triennial delegate Conference, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Minister was represented by Ibrahim Mairiga, Director Human Resources,Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

” I am happy with the relationship the union have with the ministry, DPR management and the role it has played in the oil and gas sector in general.

” The ministry is also pleased with your contribution in the PIB, it was helpful for the National Assembly in carrying out their duty especially on ensuring that independent regulator emerges, ” he said

He urged the new executives that would be elected after the conference to continue the good work for the growth of the sector as well as the country.

In his remarks, DPR Executive Director, Dr Mordecai Ladan also commended the union members for their contribution in ensuring global best practices in the department.

” Your contribution has helped us to achieve so much as a regulator and I want you to keep it up.

“I know we have made some decisions that are not palatable for the union but all was for the interest of the country and the sector.” he added.

He urged the incoming executives to take a leaf from the outgoing member to ensure continuity in the system.

Also, in his welcome address, the DPR Branch Chairman, Bello Garba said the union had collaborated with management in moving DPR forward.

He said the union had continued to play very constructive role in protecting and strengthening the workforce which had contributed to positive results.

“Overtime, unionism has changed remarkably in response to the major challenges and needs of members, particularly in the area of welfare and Nation building.

” I wish to point out that the union must be alive in proffering and supporting moves to better the situation in our nation, while maintaining it’s relevance as a pressure group.

” Therefore, it will be pleasing if we are able to achieve consensus on having well equipped and empowered. independent regulator, ” he said.

According to him, it will culminate to a one-stop-shop for accelerating economic growth and development of Nigeria at large and the oil and gas industry in particular.

He thanked members for the support they gave the union in the past three years. (NAN)

