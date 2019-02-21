Just in: APC writes INEC, insists Rivers candidates be included on polls list

The All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), urging it to allow the party to field candidates for Saturday’s National Assembly polls on February

The electoral body, it would be recalled, had excluded the APC from fielding candidates based on court pronouncements on the crisis rocking the Rivers State chapter of the party.

The Supreme Court few days ago, in a lead judgement delivered by Justice Sidi Barge upheld the order of a Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, nullifying the primary elections of both the Senator Magnus Abe and Chibuike Amaechi factions of APC in Rivers.

However, the party, in a letter by its lawyers, Messrs Tuduru Ede & Co, dated February 19, 2019 and addressed to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, recalled a Court of Appeal judgement of the Port Harcourt Division, delivered on February 6 2019 which granted stay of execution of the judgement of Justice Chinwendu Nworgu of the state high court.

“Recall that the APC duly submitted the list of its candidates for Rivers State for the 2019 general elections in line with the timetable and schedule of activities released by the commission,” the letter read.

“Also recall that the names and particulars of the APC candidates were duly published by the commission as required by law.

“We are aware that pursuant to the judgement in suit no: FHC/PH/CS/149/2018 between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) v. All Progressives Congress (APC) and others, the names of the APC candidates for Rivers State were removed from the final list of candidates published by the commission.

“However, the APC aggrieved by the said decision of the Federal High Court on which the decision of the commission to remove the list was anchored, appealed to the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division in appeal number: CA/PH/38/2019 and the Court of Appeal in a considered ruling delivered on February 6, 2019, has stayed the execution of the said judgement of the Federal High Court. A copy is hereto annexed as annexure A for case of reference.

“The Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division also in another appeal numbered CA/PH/39/2019 further stayed the execution of the judgement of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt. A copy is hereto annexed annexure B. Furthermore, appeal to the Supreme Court in appeal number: SC/118/2019 against the order of stay of execution granted by the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division has been struck out by the Supreme Court. The order of the Supreme Court is annexed as annexure C.

“We are therefore dismayed that despite the ruling of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, the names of candidates of the APC have not been published by the commission for the purpose of participating in the 2019 general elections.

“It is imperative to place on record that the judgement of the Rivers State High Court, in suit No. BHC/78/2018 which was fought to the Supreme Court in appeal No: SC/1332/2018, SC 1333/2018, SC 1334/2018 and SC 81/2018 has nothing to do with INEC as it is not a party thereto. You may also wish to note that in spite of the judgement of the Rivers State High Court, the commission accepted and published the names of candidates of the APC in respect of Rivers State and it was the judgement of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt that warranted the removal of the names from the final list published by the commission which judgement has now been stayed.

“In view of the foregoing, we call on the commission to without delay publish the names of candidates of the APC in Rivers State for the 2019 general elections as submitted by the APC. We have no doubt that the commission, as a law-abiding institution, will accede to this request without delay.”

