Junior Achievement Nigeria hosts Call-to-Partnership Lunch at NES

Junior Achievement Nigeria will host a call-to-partnership lunch at the 24th Nigerian Economic Summit taking place in Transcorp Hilton Abuja on Tuesday, 23rd October 2018.

There is broad agreement on the urgent need for educational initiatives that will equip young adults with the tools necessary to earn and keep a job in today’s market.

Junior Achievement Nigeria’s mission is to inspire and educate young people to become conscientious business leaders by implementing economic education programs that develop attitudes and skills necessary for personal success and social responsibility.

Junior Achievement Nigeria is committed to partnering with professionals and organizations to reach one million young Nigerians with entrepreneurship, financial and business education that will prepare them for the real work world. The goal of this lunch is to therefore seek active partnerships and funding from individuals and organizations aligned with the same objective of moving from “Poverty to Prosperity.”

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) is part of Junior Achievement Worldwide (JAWW), the world’s largest and fastest growing non-profit economic education organization with a 120-country network. Since inception in 1999, JAN has reached over 850,000 students in over 30 cities across the country through over 2,000 volunteers.

As part of a global network, JAN is able to leverage resources and expertise to deliver localized cutting edge experiential programs built on JAWW’s three pillars of work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy, to in- and out-of-school youth ages 5-27 free of charge.

This luncheon is being sponsored by Accenture, a board member company of Junior Achievement Nigeria. The theme of this year’s summit ‘Poverty to Prosperity’ strongly resonates with JAN’s overall mission which is to raise young conscientious business leaders who will lead a vibrant economy.

The goal of the luncheon is to engage key stakeholders who will work with Junior Achievement Nigeria to reach more youth with the relevant skills that will eradicate poverty. These stakeholders would contribute financially and in-kind to the achievement of JAN’s objective of reaching 1,000,000 Nigerian young people with entrepreneurship, financial literacy and work readiness skills by its 20th anniversary on June 20, 2019.

The ED of Junior Achievement Nigeria, Simi Nwogugu, had this to say, “The theme of this year’s NES resonates strongly with JAN’s mission so we are grateful for this opportunity to feature JAN at the summit. JAN has recorded remarkable success stories of young people whose lives have been changed by our programs so we hope to engage more partners to scale up our work with young people across all 36 states and the FCT.”

Accenture has been a strong supporter of JA Nigeria since inception and according to Niyi Yusuf, Country Managing Director of Accenture, “JA Nigeria strongly aligns with our corporate citizenship initiative, Skills to Succeed, with goals of driving skills development, enabling employment and collaborating for change. Additionally, Accenture is helping JA Nigeria improve impact by leveraging digital innovation to gain scale and help close skills and employment gaps for vulnerable and marginalized people around the world.” Niyi Yusuf also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Junior Achievement Nigeria.

With the support of several partners over the last 19 years, JAN has reached over 850,000 youth and is committed to raising this number to 1,000,000 by 2019.

