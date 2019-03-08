Job scammers on the prowl as foundering economy tightens noose on applicants

By Adebayo Obajemu

Securing a job in the country now has now become like being saddled with the proverbial twelve labours of Hercules. The near collapse of the manufacturing sector, with other sectors on the tethers barely struggling to survive the harsh economic conditions, some Nigerians have found pastime in taking advantage of this to fleece job seekers through advertisement of bogus vacancies.

Take the case of Biodun, a promising graduate who left the University of Ibadan two years ago with a second class upper degree in Economics. After roaming the streets in search of non existent job, one of his friends introduced him to a marketing firm that deals in electronic items which promised to pay him a monthly salary of N25,000. .Five months after working with the marketing firm, it unexpectedly closed shop without paying Biodun his wages, leaving him in the lurch once again.

Biodun began another search through newspaper vacancy pages and job placement adverts usually pasted on walls across Lagos.

Ironically, in one of the job adverts address he visited, ” I actually trekked to that place somewhere in Iyana Ipaja from my base in Agege”, he told this newspaper. There, he was told to pay a sum of N3,000 as administrative charges and a form to fill detailing his qualifications and expertise, after which he could go home and would be contacted as soon as there were job openings that matched his qualifications.

Disappointed, Biodun stormed out, ruing the loss of his N3,000 with uncertainty, he went to Aromire Avenue, Ikeja ,Lagos for yet another interview where he was given ” solid assurance of the job “, but had to deposit N15,000 as administrative charges and agency fee. According to him, he was pondering the situation since he had no other money on him aside the N300 that would take him home, when suddenly three angry youths with menacing looks came in to harass the staff of the agency for not fulfilling their own side of the bargain to get them a job, having paid the N15,000 administrative charges and agency fee four months earlier.

The case of Kehinde was similar to that of Biodun. According to her,she received an unsolicited text message saying she had been shortlisted for an aptitude test and should report at a particular address with her resume to have a session with the Human Resources Manager.

Kehinde said she went on the stipulated day but met many applicants queuing up at the entrance of the company. He however became uncomfortable and suspicious because the appearance of the supposed interviewer did not show social graces as someone capable of offering job.

” We were herded together in an office and given a lecture on empowerment by a tattered- looking man in broken English. We were then asked to fill another form with all information including bank details and payment of N5,000 or any amount we had and balance up later. Those who paid were given some drug supplements equivalent to N5,000 paid,” she said.

This newspaper’s investigation reveals that there have been several unsolicited text messages to applicants and even to some with good jobs asking them to attend interviews of jobs they did not apply for.

One of the text messages seen by this reporter read: U re shortlisted 4 test and interview by 9 am tomorrow Monday, September 17,2017 at No 32, Toyin Street, opp. Leo Catholic Church ,Ikeja, Lagos.

Another applicant who identified himself as Ayo recounted his experience with this newspaper. He said he was invited for an interview and actually interviewed by a panel of five members which looked real. He was offered job placement in one of the oil service companies and shown his letter of employment. But before he could collect the letter, he had to pay N25,000. Out of excitement, he said he paid N18,000 and promised to balance before the week ran out.

” On the day I went to pay up I met some angry people who came to protest and seek refunds for money paid because the company where they were deferred to said there was no vacancy and the letter of employment did not emanate from them.

Another trick in currency now according to this newspaper’s finding financial crime scammers placing adverts online and post such adverts in websites of online newspapers luring unsuspecting applicants that believe such adverts are from media organizations. Applicants ,most often are made to divulge personal and financial information that enable scammers to access their private bank account details.

Professor Abdulazeez Gobir, a psychologist told this newspaper that ” It is just psychological profiling, these scammers know the psychology of desperate job seekers and they work on it. Most often, when people are desperate they lower their guards.”

Gobir’s opinion finds affirmation in Professor Ukana Ikpe , a professor of Sociology who said ” When the economy of a state is dislocated, many people find self help attractive, no matter how criminal or illegal it is.” He said some applicants are scammed because of desperation to get jobs.

As it is , it is a long way to salvation for graduates leaving universities and other tertiary institutions, as the economy still looks gloomy and bad.

