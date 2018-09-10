Published On: Mon, Sep 10th, 2018

Itesiwaku Eko’ Ambode’s dilemma

Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State

As far as Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s second term bid is concerned, things have gone awry for him. The political complications of Lagos, a state dubbed Africa’s economic hub, has gotten on the way. And there is now a high possibility that a governor widely praised for his performance could have his term in office cut short.

A technocrat, who, before assuming office as governor in 2015, served as the Accountant General of the state in what was the apex of his 27-year civil service career, Ambode is easily your ideal governor for a state that boasts of a trillion naira economy – cosmopolitan, grand, but also rowdy and reeking with poor organisation and therefore in dire need of an overhaul.

Not everyone had high expectations of the relatively unknown, soft spoken governor who, it could be said, was literally installed by the state’s political kingmaker, a former governor himself, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

But once on the saddle, Ambode made clear his intentions to make Lagos’ money work for Lagos – some knock him nonetheless for lack of transparency. He marshalled out plans to turn the state into a 21st Century modern smart city in the mould of Dubai. This project is very much on course. New roads, flyovers, bridges and bus stops have been built. The Lagos light rail project has come to fruition. Ongoing projects are preponderant and massive. He has won the hearts of many – but perhaps not the political class.

“Ambode is doing well, I’m impressed with his performance,” said a building contractor, Mr. Taiwo Idris. “Lagos is gradually becoming a smart city. If you go to TBS, it is almost like you are in London.”

“Ambode is a performing governor,” asserted Mr. Obinna Asogwa. “That’s what I can say. He is doing well. The bus-stops he is doing have improved flow of traffic.”

Not everyone is too impressed however. Mr. Adejumo Justus, a journalist, asserts that while the governor is doing a good job in providing infrastructure, there is little accountability.

“He is trying. I score him high in the provision of street lights and other infrastructure,” Adejumo said. “But the administration is steeped in secrecy. No transparency. I score him low when it comes to observance of rule of law.”

But that which is the source of his admirer’s joy, is also in some ways, why their beloved governor now faces an uncertain future. And as the all important 2019 election approaches in a matter of months, the governor may be relying on the support of the masses rather than the political super structure held by Tinubu to retain power. A difficult task it could prove to be. But it would be almost inconceivable to many to have another individual as Lagos governor in 2019.

Lagos is, somewhat, a state controlled by political groups divided, in ‘mafia-like manner,’ into: The Mandate Forum, founded  by Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola in 2003, and is said to be the strongest and controls the largest number of local government; The Justice Forum, said to have been formed in the lead up to 1999 election that brought Tinubu, by Alhaji Olatunji Hamzat, now an Oba in Ogun State, and Ekosako, allegedly led by a certain Olabinjo, with a number of other groups such as the Ideal, set up by Senator Ganiyu Solomon; Crusader, established by Henry Ajomale holding grounds in different areas.

The interest of these various political actors are protected and served through an intricate distribution of control of LGAs and LCDAs’ in the mould of appointing chairmen, other top officials as well as contracts to maintain peace and a semblance of political stability.

For instance, a serving minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet is said to control LGAs and LCDAs between Apapa and Ajegunle and thus, decides who becomes chairman in all. Similarly, contracts, it is said, are first signed out to political contractors who in turn, hire professional to execute same.

But it’s an arrangement now being distorted increasingly as the governor pushes for more professionalism and perhaps, as some have alleged, tries to build his own political structure. The political actors affected are barring no holds. The bitter politics in-between is said to be threatening his second term bid.

The governor was said to have promoted his own candidates during the state’s LGA and LCDA elections last year, a move that set him on war path with the likes of Aregbesola. Although the governor did not have his way and Aregbesola’s Mandate Forum ended up with many of the LGAs and LCDAs, a seed of distrust was sown.

Another case in point is the governor’s decision to transfer the responsibility of waste collection and disposal from the Lagos Waste Management Authority ( LAWMA), which had been in charge under a Private Sector Participation (PSP) arrangement with the state government, to a Dubai based waste management company, Visionscape.

The LAWMA franchise is said to be run by one of the most popular chieftains of the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC), Cardinal James Odumbaku, popularly called “Baba Eto.” And as was allegedly the practice, he allowed members of the party to participate in running the franchise by recruiting staff and sundry other benefits. With Visionscape however, such privileges have been stripped, prompting a backlash.

The governor is, as part of his new Lagos vision, also changing the entire transportation arrangement of the state. He is planning to deploy a more efficient transport system by bringing in long and medium size buses under similar Bus rapid transit (BRT) franchise. When implemented, the ubiquitous “Danfo” buses would be phased out. And of critical importance, the state’s transport union which has been an integral part of the state political structure could be out of business.

Bus drivers have been assured that they would be incorporated into the new system as drivers, but being most likely a franchise, the very lucrative transport unionism could die naturally. A prospect many big wigs who profiteer from the largely exploitative system, have not stomached.

But apart from Ambode’s policies blocking channels through which the state’s political actors reap financial benefits, the idea that he is building a political structure of his own is said to have set him on collision path with Tinubu, who sources say, is concerned that giving him another four years will help him to consolidate power.

“Jagaban (Tinubu) may support another candidate in 2019,” said an insider who prefers anonymity. “But even he knows that things will be complex. It’s better to watch and see what happens.”

Another twist to what is fast becoming a complicated political scenario is the senatorial ambition of Aregbesola, who, sources say, is pushing to represent Lagos West, his political stronghold, in the upper legislative chamber upon the completion of his tenure as Osun governor. The Lagos West Senate seat is currently held by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola. A seat former minister, Musiliu Olatunde Obanikoro is also eyeing.

Being a popular political figure in the senatorial zone, and being in control of the powerful Mandate Forum, Aregbesola is said to have reasoned that it would be easier to achieve his senatorial ambition in Lagos than Osun where his fading popularity and the complicated nature of the Osun politics could make it impossible for him, especially if the PDP takes power in the state in the coming governorship election.

But it’s an ambition that Tinubu, who is himself, coming under pressure from other political actors that are allegedly becoming increasingly uncomfortable with his dominance, is said to have rejected, citing possible backlash. He had, sources said, told Aregbesola that he would be a hard sell, especially given that his wife, Remi, is also in the Senate and is of the same Mandate Forum. Those who see themselves as the original Lagosians are said to be nursing bitterness over the dominance of the Osun strand as led by Tinubu who governed the state from 1999 to 2007.

Still Aregbesola was said to have proceeded to Ambode to persuade him to convince Tinubu, but the governor had allegedly also rejected the idea as a ‘difficult sell,’ leading to further fallout between the two and Aregbesola rekindled push for his ouster.

Factional chairman of the APC in the state, Mr. Fouad Oki, had, for instance, revealed in an interview with THISDAY, few months ago, that Ambode’s re-election had long been under threat, and fingered Aregbesola, in the plot.

He had revealed that the Osun governor is not hatching the plot alone, but with others like the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and Chairman of the House Committee on Lands, Hon. Bayo Oshinowo.

Indeed, to complicate matters, a section of Lagos political class had become uncomfortable with Tinubu, it was revealed, over his penchant for choosing technocrats, as represented by former governor, Babatunde Fashola and Ambode, ahead of them to govern the state. And Ambode’s ‘unfriendly’ programmes have inflamed this anger. Thus, there is a convergence of interest working to deny the governor the ruling party’s ticket.

Yet, there is also now a religious angle to it. It had taken a spirited intervention from notable religious leaders in the state who insisted that it was time for a Christian governor to emerge for Ambode to be chosen. The state’s governance had been dominated by Muslims, from Lateef Jakande, to Tinubu and Fashola.

Suggestions are also emerging that the governor’s troubles may also have to do with his Christian faith, as it is alleged that Tinubu is planning to replace him with yet another Muslim candidate.

“I am informed also that part of the present problems of Governor Ambode in Lagos State in his bid for a second term may be related to his faith,” noted human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa.

Faced with this apparent challenge, the governor was said to have, as reported by many media outlets, been consulting with members of his cabinet over possible defection from the APC to either the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) or the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Instructively, no official communication denying the report emanated from Ambode’s government. Instead, the governor was only reported to have denied such plans by President Buhari’s media aide, Ahmad Bashir, who said in a tweet last Sunday that Ambode, who was with the president in China at the time, told him he was not leaving the ruling party.

“I told Gov. @AkinwunmiAmbode of Lagos State that @LeadersNG and some other media platforms have been spreading fake news that he’s planning to leave the APC, he smiled and said Bashir if they don’t know tell them I am here in Beijing in President @MBuhari’s entourage,” Bashir posted.

However, several sources disclosed to BusinessHallmark that in truth, the governor is plotting a possible exit from the APC.  Nonetheless, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, spokesperson for the APC in the state had told BusinessHallmark that the report was a lie, noting that there is no rift between the former governor and the incumbent.

“It’s a lie; it’s a lie from the pit of hell,” Igbokwe said. “Anybody who is telling you that is a liar. Don’t listen to that person.”

 

 

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Tonye Cole: A dark horse as the trump card

    There has been a lot of back and forth since former Rivers State governor and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, disclosed to the state’s All Progressives Confess (APC) stakeholders at a meeting in Lagos that billionaire business man, Tonye Patrick Cole is his choice candidate for the potentially explosive governorship contest in 2019. The state’s […]

  • Itesiwaku Eko’ Ambode’s dilemma

    As far as Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s second term bid is concerned, things have gone awry for him. The political complications of Lagos, a state dubbed Africa’s economic hub, has gotten on the way. And there is now a high possibility that a governor widely praised for his performance could have his term in office cut […]

  • Osun 2018: Balancing the odds

    AYOOLA OLAOLUWA On September 22, 2018, the people of Osun State will queue behind their candidates for the governorship election scheduled to replace the incumbent Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, whose tenure will end on November 27. Since the release of the final list of 48 parties and their candidates by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), […]

  • Exclusive interview: I have come to rescue Abia from its kidnappers – Dr. Alex Otti

    Front line aspirant for Abia governorship and former Managing Director of Diamond Bank, Dr. Alex Otti (OFR) has said he is insistent on becoming the governor of the state because he wants to rescue it from those he called ‘kidnappers’ who have held it hostage for nearly 20 years and set it on the part […]

  • Two banks lose CBN’s prime rating

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU As the Nigerian economy continues to struggle and the banks are adjusting their strategies to survive the harsh macro-economic environment, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) appears to have unofficially reclassified financial institutions to differentiate the men from the boys. The performance of the banks over time is strategically important in this classification. […]

  • Access Bank boosts earnings with lower costs

    FELIX OLOYEDE The bank experienced 12 per cent grew year-on-year in pretax profit to N45.84 billion propelled by 29 per cent drop in impairment provision for loan losses to N7.34 billion and gross earnings which was up three per cent to N253 billion in the first six months of the year. The growth in revenue […]

  • Anxiety mounts over MTN’s Future

    UCHE CHRIS From every indication, this may be the last straw for the South African company, MTN. Informed sources believe that it was a strategic move by government to ensure that the company never recovers, thereby providing a convenient pretext to acquire it. As the biggest and arguably most profitable company in the country, government […]

  • Expert links phone addition to poor academic performance

    The addiction to mobile phone from early age could lead to poor academic performance, skiving of class, sleep disturbances and mental problems in more serious cases, a medical doctor in Kano State, Dr Tijjani Haruna, has said. Haruna, who is working with the Mohammed Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, Kano, told the News Agency of Nigeria […]

  • Nigerian air passengers hit 3.7m in 2Q

    The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that 3.65 million air passengers traveled through Nigerian airports in the second quarter of 2018 as against 3.84 million recorded in the first quarter. The NBS disclosed this in its “Air Transport Data” (Q1 and Q2 2018) report posted in its website. The bureau said the figure […]

  • Buhari’s second will spell more joblessness, poverty – global financial body, HSBC warns

    Multinational banking and financial services company, HSBC, has warned that if President Muhammadu Buhari is reelected for a second term in office, Nigeria’s poverty rate will likely continue to rise as the country’s economy will further stagnate The company stated this in a report by its Global Research unit, entitled, “Nigeria, papering over the cracks.” […]

  • 260 million children out of school globally- UNESCO

    More than 260 million children are not in school globally, causing a de facto exclusion from society and perpetuate a spiral of social inequalities and gender inequalities, Audrey Azoulay, Director General, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said in her World Literacy Day message on Saturday. She stated that six out of […]

  • Heritage Bank, Multichoice boost Africa film industry

    Heritage Bank Plc has partnered with MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, owners of the DSTV and GOTV brands to boost film industry with the sponsorship of the 2018 edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA). Speaking at the event which held in Lagos over the weekend, Mr. Fela Ibidapo, Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of Heritage […]

  • Over 44 Speakers to grace 2018 ASEA Conference in Lagos

    Over 44 keynote speakers and thought leaders would be speaking the 22nd Annual African Securities Exchange Association (ASEA) Conference, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) announced on Friday. The conference is scheduled to hold on November 26 and 27, 2018 at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria. Some of the influential speakers bid to attend the ASEA […]

  • Equity market extends downtrend to three consecutive days

    The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended the trading week on a bearish note, stretched its downtrend to three consecutive trading sessions, driven by losses recorded by blue chip organizations. It shed -0.21 per cent to bring the All-Share Index to 34,037.91 at the close of business on Friday, which the market capitalisation lost N26 billion […]

  • NERC worries over poor remittance by DisCos in Q1 2018

    The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has expressed concerns over poor remittance of electricity invoice by the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) in the first quarter of 2018. NERC in its 2018 first-quarter report published on its website on Friday said that tariff deficit was partly responsible for the industry poor remittance, with DisCos remitted only N51.2 […]

  • Chinese consortium targets early 2019 for 3,050mw Mambilla Power Plant commencement

    President Muhammadu Buhari has received assurances from the Joint Venture Partners assigned to construct the 3050 Megawatts Mambilla Hydro-electric Power Plant, that all processes leading to the start of work would soon be completed to pave way for the commencement of the project early next year. The presidency, in a statement signed by Senior Special […]