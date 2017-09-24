" /> IPOB and Colours of terrorism | Hallmarknews
Published On: Sun, Sep 24th, 2017

IPOB and Colours of terrorism

Last week the federal government completed the process of declaring IPOB a terrorist organisation by getting the court to approve the earlier step taken by the army and the governors of the region to proscribe it. Many people had questioned the panicky action of the army and the governors including Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, insisting that only the Inspector General of Police, National Security Adviser or the Attorney General of the Federation could do that through the court.

Having legalized its illegal action, a question immediately arises: Is IPOD a terrorist organization as defined by the law, and is government right in taking the action, which has ostensibly brought calm and order back to the region and prevented what would become a major political crisis? A preponderance of public opinion has been of relief by government action flowing from their concern for breakdown of law and order and possibly violence and another war involving the region; but this does not answer the question of the integrity of the decision because it has not been properly interrogated.

Even government really bungled what could have been a master stroke and persuasive political argument by its uncoordinated, conspiratorial and shoddy handling of the case by stepping out of order and using the back doors to pursued an ordinarily legitimate policy. But to return to the question of whether government was right or wrong is declaring IPOB a terrorist group, the answer is not definitive and crystal clear; it is a political application of a legal definition and can be subject to several interpretations based on exigencies and motives.

Section 2 of the Terrorism Act defines terrorism loosely beyond the normal use of violence to mean “an act which is deliberately done with malice, aforethought and which is intended or can reasonably be regarded as having intended to; … seriously intimidate a population; seriously destabilize or destroy the fundamental or political, constitutional, economic or social structures of a country ….”

 

Government was right in moving against the group but wrong in proscribing it. After watching a video clip of the group’s ‘security and military outfit’ and the joker inspecting a guard of honour I felt it was a stupid joke taken to absurdity. Although they are unarmed and apparently innocuous such brazen defiance of constituted authority, if unchecked could further embolden them to more impunity. It is a shame that both the federal and state governments displayed such complacency for so long while they stoked the ember of fire.

READ  No Igbo, no Nigeria!

As provocative and questionable as their motive and actions were, does it make them terrorists? The answer is a big no, all the rationalisation by government not   withstanding! IPOB cannot be a terrorist group for the simple reason that it does not bear arm nor advocate violence as a means of action like any other terrorist group across the world. There is no terrorist organization in the world today that is not associated with violence and destruction of life and property. Although, their actions could threaten the peace and security of life, they were not direct purveyors of such threats.

So why did government resort on this measure of proscription of the group with the tag of terrorism? Terrorism is the unlawful use of violence against a people; has the group done that as a strategy or method of action to achieve their objective? Politically, the word terrorism is like a coat of many colours; it depends on who is wearing the coat and those doing the definition. Even most confirmed terrorist groups are some people’s freedom fighters. Nelson Mandela and the ANC were once declared terrorists; ISIS, Hamas, Boko Haram etc have their supporters, including countries.

Proscription is a political vendetta by the government to intimidate the Igbo as a people and the group that had given them and their plight a voice, which they ruling elite had found quite uncomfortable and conscience wrenching. Nobody in this country today would deny the fact that the Igbo are particularly marginalized and structurally disadvantaged.

Obviously, every part of the country has one issue or the other to complain about being marginalized, which could be policy focused in nature, but only the Igbo suffer institutional and institutionalized marginalization that requires constitutional amendment. For instance, the region has the lowest number of states in spite of being one of the major ethnic groups in the country.  Revenue allocation, electoral allotments and economic benefits are based on number of states and local governments.

And the reason is simple: Nigeria does not trust the Igbo because they fought a war and lost but by sheer industry and determination have pulled themselves by the bootstrap to challenge the rest of the country in terms of development and personal accomplishments in spite of their political handicaps. Despite the absolute dearth of federal presence, the region is becoming the industrial hub outside Lagos. A significant proportion of private commercial development in Abuja belongs to them. Like the Hebrews in Egypt the more government oppresses them the more they increased and multiplied. The Igbo are capable of anything!

READ  No Igbo, no Nigeria!

Proscribing IPOB is another anti Igbo action by this government. Without condoning their activities as inexcusable and intolerable, as well as offensive to decent conduct as they were, proscription was unwarranted and an over-kill and exposed the motive behind it. The group could have been dealt with without this excessive and extreme measure.

If IPOB is a terrorist group, why were they conducting open demonstrations and rallies? Do terrorist groups do peaceful protests? What do we called those militant groups that blow up pipelines and kidnap expatriate workers which cost government huge revenues, yet this government negotiates with them? Apparently what is good for the goose is not good for the gander!

When Boko Haram was gaining notoriety in its murderous campaign against the country, the government then attempted to categorise it a terrorist group. But those in power now rose up in arms, claiming that they were products of poverty, in spite of the bloody carnage being unleashed daily on the people. It was the U.S. and UN that eventually took the initiative, thus galvanizing global effort to tackle the menace after so much damage had been done and sizeable territory lost to them.

IPOB provided government a veritable opportunity to address the issues being raised by the group even cosmetically, but their hegemonic arrogance and superiority complex blinded their reason and common sense. All the political gains made during the acting tenure of Vice president Osinbajo have been lost to this jackboot, outdated, militaristic thinking. Proscribing IPOB may bring temporary peace to the region and reprieve to the conquerors, but doomsday has only been postponed unless the grievances are addressed.

Proscribing the group is a mistake. Nnamdi Kanu may be a villain and impostor but he represented a political tendency that is beyond him. So taking him out will not remove the tendency; it will find another form and outlet and when that time happens, the strategy and modus operandi will be different from that of Kanu. Then the categorisation of terrorism may be more fitting.

 

 

 

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • Cement: Distributors, consumers explain Dangote’s dominance

      EMEKA EJERE As Nigeria continues to grow in the area of real estate, one item that is increasingly favoured is cement, given its indispensability in building construction from the foundation to the finishing. But among the cement brands, BusinessHallmark’s investigations revealed that a number of factors are in favour of Dangote Cement, which explain […]

  • Consolidation: NAICOM suspends licence issuance

    EMEKA EJERE The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Mohammed Kari, has said that the National Insurance Commission has refused to issue new operational licences to insurance firms because it is better for the industry to embrace consolidation than to start new companies. Kari spoke during the Annual Insurance Professional Forum of the Chartered Insurance Institute of […]

  • NHIS boss calls for compulsory national health insurance scheme

      EMEKA EJERE Acting Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Mr. Attahiru Ibrahim, has stated that health insurance should be made compulsory for Nigerians if the country must achieve universal health coverage. Ibrahim who was briefing reporters last week in Abuja on the activities of the scheme appealed for the amendment of […]

  • Creche, Daycare Services As a business

    The number of full-time housewives in urban areas is on a rapid decline. Unlike anytime in its history, more Nigerian women are working at paid jobs or running their own small businesses. As a result of this trend, there is a growing opportunity for convenience services like crèche and daycare centre businesses. More middle class […]

  • Pressure mounts on CBN to cut interest rates

    The Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, was not the most popular choice of head of the Bank when erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan appointed him as helmsman. Emefiele was considered too much of a bureaucrat; tall on process but short on big ideas. Besides it was suspected that Emefiele did not have enough practical […]

  • E-BANKING: New Hi-Tech culture changes the rules

    FELIX OLOYEDE Nigerian banks have moved the theatre of competition from brick and mortar financial service vending to a new place. Here the codes are a series of zeroes and ones, the actors are not svelte ladies in high –heeled shoes and short skirts looking up rather than down or men with smooth cheeks, crew […]

  • Union Bank: N50b lifeline for the Stallion

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU   As part of its strategic effort to reposition a balance sheet a few financial analysts had, hitherto, considered relatively weak and improve liquidity Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) Plc has raised a N50 billion Rights Issue straight in the middle of one of the slowest growth rates the economy has experienced in […]

  • IPOB: Igbo elders keep mum over crisis

    Obinna Ezugwu   Mayhem! There is no better word to describe the events playing out in the South East zone, and Abia State, the home state of rabble rousing leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in particular at the moment. It has to do with the intense military onslaught and the result has […]

  • Nigeria returns to African Trade Insurance Agency

    Federal Executive Council on Wednesday gave a approval for Nigeria to rejoin the African Trade Insurance Agency. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun stated this Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. Adeosun said the council approved a memo she presented which harped on the necessity […]

  • Fidelity Bank to give out over N110 Million to Customers in ‘Get Alert In Millions Promo Reloaded’

      Top Nigerian lender, Fidelity Bank Plc is set to delight the banking public with the introduction of a fresh Savings promo that promises to provide new and existing customers with the unique opportunity to win fantastic cash prizes within a specific period. The promo dubbed ‘Get Alert In Millions Promo Reloaded’ is in line […]

  • Royal Exchange defies the odds   

    EMEKA EJERE Royal Exchange Insurance Plc has continued to resist the volatile and tough operating environment of Nigeria, recording a double digit growth in half year profit. Despite the hostile operating environment experienced by the insurance sub-sector and the financial services industry, the underwriter last week announced profit after tax (PAT) of N203.3 million in […]

  • STANBIC IBTC constructs recovery after a storm

    Stanbic IBTC Holdings came to being as a result of a merger between Stanbic Bank Nigeria Limited and IBTC Chartered Bank Plc. On 24 September 2007, IBTC Chartered Bank Plc merged with Stanbic Bank Nigeria Limited. Stanbic Africa Holdings Limited on behalf of Standard Bank tendered an offer for the acquisition of additional IBTC shares […]

  • How PZ makes investors beg for more but….

    Full year results for PZ-Cussons ended on a happy note in May as the company’s profit after tax soared by a hefty 73 per cent rising from N2.1 billion in 2016 to N3.7billion in 2017. The company’s fairy tale result has had several investors emptying their piggy banks as the company’s share price jumps on […]

  • Mama Taraba: A vote of no confidence on President Buhari

    Obinna Ezugwu At Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan, alias Mama Taraba was the cynosure of eyes. It was only a week prior that she rattled not only President Muhammadu Buhari, but the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) when she spoke these words: “Your excellency, […]

  • Military don’t have power to control social media —Tony Momoh

    Prince Tony Momoh is the former Minister of Information between 1986 and 1990 under the military administration of Gen. Ibrahim Babaginda and was instrumental to the establishment of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) by Decree 55 of 1988. In this interview with UCHE AKOLISA, Momoh traces the history of the body that regulates […]

  • Maritime experts petition President Buhari over arms import

    By Funso Olojo A maritime expert, Lucky Amiwero, has decried the destination inspection regime of cargo inspection as the cause of the proliferation of arms imports into the country. It would be recalled that the Nigeria Customs Service made a huge arm seizure at the Tin Can Island port last week Monday with the discovery […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+