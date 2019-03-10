Inuwa Yahaya, APC candidate wins Gombe governorship election

Inuwa Yahaya of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of Gombe State gubernatorial election.

Yahaya polled a total of 364,179 votes to beat his closest rival, Bayero Nafada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 222, 868 votes in Saturday’s poll.

Ibrahim Dankwambo of the PDP is the current governor of the state.

According to the state returning officer and Vice-Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Saminu Ibrahim, Gombe state has 1,394,386 registered voters. Of that number, 627,451 voters were accredited while the total votes cast was 623,230.

Mr Ibrahim announced that the total valid votes were 608,846 while a total of 14,384 votes were rejected. Mr Ibrahim announced that the total valid votes were 608,846 while a total of 14,384 votes were rejected.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook