Interview: Bearish equity market normal, says Jubril Aku

Mr. Jibril Aku, Chairman of SunTrust Bank, and former Managing Director of Ecobank, has assured that the ongoing mass exodus of investors from the Nigeria Stock Market does not call for panic as according to him, it is a pattern that has characterised the country’s political season.

Mr. Aku who stated in this interview with Business Hallmark’s MD, Mr. Teslim Shitta-Bey and Editor, Mr. Okey Onyenweaku, explained that the Nigerian market is having a significant influx of foreign investors who typically exit the market during the political period for fear of the unknown. Excerpts:

One of the major trends we are seeing in the banking industry is that loan portfolio seems to be declining, but pleasingly, so are the impairments. However, people have said that without banks lending to the economy, the economy is not likely to grow. So, in the long term, the strategy may not be particularly good strategy?

This issue you just raised was one of the key issues from the last Monetary Policy Committee Meeting. They saw that aggregate credit was declining from the sector. And they also saw that some of the direct measures that they had used before to contain excess liquidity, they looked at the effects; whether there was a direct correlation between that and declining credit. Of course, those measures were taken in the idea that if the banks have excess liquidity, then the natural propensity is for them to lend and overheat the system.

So, there is this constant mop up. At the time of that report, if I remember correctly, there were almost N4trillion in cash reserves, money that has been taken. We call that direct measures of the CBN to remove excess cash from the banks as a result of fiscal policies that have released those cash into the system. So, with almost N4trillion sterilized, remember TSA had also moved a lot of money out, but they still saw that the banks still had some liquidity, which is why some of those programmes were moving some of the excess cash. And if there was no credit, maybe they would have left some of these things to say OK, what do we do to stimulate credit?

So, I think the MPC also came up with some incentives. They said that yes, they were worried about the declining credit may also begin to show on the economy with a decline on economy. So, they made some incentives to the banks. They said, OK, if you make a new credit, we don’t want refinance, a new credit, we can release the equivalent of the cash reserve to you. What that means is that the cash reserve is earning the banks zero. So, we take away your asset that is earning zero and allow you to deploy it at an interest reward. That is stimulus, to allow the banks to go and lend. If you lend N100billion for instance, and you have like N500billion in the cash reserves, we will give you back that N500billion. That’s incentive number one.

Then, they went ahead to say OK, large cooperates – people like Dangote, Nestle and so on – can issue their own paper. If they issue a paper into the market, because there is public confidence, and it’s not subscribed, the Central Bank will co-invest, again, put in money back into the corporates as a means of stimulating the market. So, credit can be either the banks lend money to the corporates or the corporates borrow by itself by putting its own paper into the market. These are two incentive programmes that were brought in to see how to stimulate credit.

Of course, since that MPC meeting, we don’t know what the performance has been. But we have seen an upsurge of demand for commercial paper at the FMBQ, which means that people are responding to the programme. I think that when you look at the aggregate credit, not just credit done by banks, I believe that we would have seen some reversals. But I agree with you, a stagnant or declining credit will ultimately have effects on the economy.

Some people have expressed concern over our continuous indecision with regard to whether we want to have specialized banks or universal banks. In 1999, we went into the universal banking system and we said that banks will become stronger. We have gone back to situations where we now have merchant banks, commercial banks. What would you say is the best prescription for Nigeria?

Let’s look at it from the aspect of the law. From my understanding, the law never envisaged one type of bank. So, let’s talk about compliance with the law. There is no framework under the law for universal banking. It always looked at different types of banks to cater for the different sectors of the economy. We have development banks; we have commercial banks, and other specialised banks. So, if we want to comply with the law, let’s follow the law. If the law says, let’s have one type of bank, we have to follow the law.

That aside: now let’s go back to even when it was about universal banking. All of them had subsidiaries that were performing specialised functions. So, it didn’t really address the issue of the universal banking. One bank would have up to 15 different subsidiaries doing each of these specialised functions. So it gave the regulators some difficulty with assessment of who was doing what. So, they decided that let’s just de couple all of them and have specialised banks and see too, that these banks are actually intervening in the various sectors that we want them to intervene.

And then, we can monitor their performance and see how that sector has responded to the stimulus that those banks gave. For me, that’s the way to go. We should have specialised banks intervening in different areas of the economy and the regulator can then monitor their performance and all of that that. Then it doesn’t stop big banks from growing, but in the area they have core competence.

You are chairman of a special kind of bank. It doesn’t have all the paraphernalia of brick and mortar, it’s in a sense, unique; it is essentially digital. And some people have expressed the opinion that’s it’s an idea you have introduced at too early a time in a financial ecosystem such as ours, that it’s too sophisticated for the environment?

I would say no. I would even say we are coming in late. If you look at the financial system, the ecosystem, today, more people who are non banks play more roles in the financial system. Even the super markets offer some banking services. You go to some petrol stations today, they can give you cash pack. That’s some banking services that they are offering. The nature of banking is changing very fast. Yes, in a branch, you can sell more products, but today, other channels are doing more services.

For example, let’s look at the ATM. The ATM today is a channel that is doing more banking services. Before, it was cash pull. But today, you can do cash transfer, you can do top up, you can do many things on the ATM. So, in a way it’s a mini bank sitting somewhere. From apps, you can so a lot more banking service. The young people today, once they open the bank account, we don’t see them in the bank anymore. Everything they do is on their phone. They tell their parents, ‘put money in my account ‘. They don’t enter the bank after that account is opened. When you then look at the channels which banks use today, more services are done using channels today than in the brick and mortar branches.

The nature is changing. When we were licensed – we are a regular commercial bank like any other bank – we are allowed to open branches anywhere, but our branches are restricted to the contiguous zones we have chosen: the South West and South South, and of course the FCT. But we can keep account anywhere. So if I decide to keep an account for somebody who is in another state, how do I service him? I will use the channels of the other banks to service him. Because if I on-board any customer today, I actually bring him into the banking system. That card that is given to him, he can use it on any of the banks channel. So, that whole banking infrastructure is available to every customer.

So, why do you want me to open more branches when the services can be provided using another bank’s channel? The way the system is going, tomorrow – if you look, the Central Bank is contemplating the issue of open banking, where they look at how digital firms can also offer some banking services, like say, agency banking – so tomorrow, for my customer, that channel is available to him. The channels through which I can service my customer are expanding every day. It’s not contracting, it’s expanding.

Therefore, I don’t need to open physical branches to be able to do that. I will open some where I think I can do more selling and more servicing, but on how to service my customers, I have multiple channels available to me. And that’s the concept of the digital banking that will distribute banking services digitally, not necessarily through the traditional brick and mortar.

Is it as a result of changing demography? Nigeria seems to have much younger population. A large number of Nigerians are below the age of 40. The baby boomers are gradually phasing out, so are keying into a whole new interpretation of how we live our lives?

Precisely! In fact, the average is even lower than what you said, it’s actually in the 20s. That’s where you have the majority of Nigerians. And for many of them, this is how they understand financial products and services. The older people still like the tradition of what they were used to, and we still cater for those ones. Some of them want to be able to come to a bank and have a person to person service, we cater for that demography. But the majority today, once they sign up and onboard into the bank, you don’t see them again. They talk to you digitally. They experience your service digitally. They switch off if you are not competitive. They can switch you back on if you are competitive.

So, you need to be on your toes to meet their aspirations; what for them, banking means. Not necessarily a fine building. It’s what banking means for them, what it can do for them as part of what they want to achieve at that particular point in time. That’s why the electronic channels, which are still tool processing channels, once the person comes in from that channel, whether with your card or with your ATM, he expects flawless service.

Because once he puts the card, he can’t afford a failure because there is nobody to talk to. The concept of a call centre is for those who are patient. The ones who are not patient just switch you off at that point and switch to the next person because the cost of switching is easy. Yes, that’s where the future is. They may not be the very rich ones, but that’s where banking is going.

You have been able to run a bank that is pan African. Now, the perspective you are having of the digital generation in financial technology, does it extend to other African countries? Are you seeing the same amount of enthusiasm or embrace of this new ecosystem in other African countries?

It’s there, but not at the same pace. In the Eastern African countries, they are more ahead because a large telephone company there bundled telephone and banking and was able to take banking to grassroots level, that’s Safari. So, it got more people engaged because of that edge start. Today, if you go to the East African countries, they are more advanced in that programme than elsewhere in Africa. The West Africans are also catching up with digital banking. Today – again in partnership with Telecoms – we are looking at how to take banking to people who may not necessarily have been bank customers. But who nevertheless understand banking products and are using their telephones, to see how it can get them to become banking customers.

The next thing that may follow in all of this is that it will get to the point where we understand the customers very well. and now that we have cleaned up the data, we now have BVN, we have digital profile of all the customers, so we don’t have the chance of multiple customers; the customers will protect their identities and their credit rating, we can then have an alternative credit scoring scheme that allows us to know the customer even better. And we can give credit at even unsecured collateral. And because we understand the customer spending pattern; behaviour pattern and all of that, the customer is not likely to default.

Because, again, we have now entered into his spending system and we go with him because whether we give him the money or not, we have seen that that’s how he operates. This trend is moving, and it’s getting into the pan African space. And at the some point in time, yes, the bank that I worked with would be able to use its large footprint, it could be a catalyst to opening up that network so that inter African trade would become easy.

Now you are talking about Telecoms, and I’m wondering whether we are going to see situations where Telecoms actually own banks?

It’s possible, and it’s coming there. And I think that when their revenue begins to come under pressure, they would naturally look at how to integrate and expand their reach. So, I won’t be surprised to see that coming up in the future. But I think for now, they also don’t want the banks to come into their own space. But they are interested in keeping their customers and introduce banking service in addition to the telephone service they render to them. So, they are looking at how they can bundle that. That’s something I know is on their development agenda. Almost like going the way of the Safari, one telephone company did that in Kenya.

You can’t go to Kenya today and do that again that guy has taken over. So, they are looking at Nigeria and are asking, how do we bring banking services so that we can take telephone into banking and reach out to the last man. That is what they are looking at. They don’t think they need to own a bank to do that. Their network can allow them to do that. It’s how the regulator can meet it. And I think the difficult thing is that the commercial banks will say no, we won’t allow you to own a commercial bank and not carry the potential requirements that we carry. If you want to be a commercial bank, then open one of your own and then, you are faced with the same potential requirements that we carry: cash reserve – everything. You will also be taking those NDIC charges, AMCON charge and all of that.

But we don’t want you to avoid that and then, you want to enjoy banking services. That has been the divide, but I think I understand that there are advanced discussions at the policy level to see how we can accommodate them. But the banks have always been willing to work with them. I don’t know why they don’t want to work with the banks. We have always been open, to say look, we want to work with you, we want to reach out to your telephone subscribers. Some of them are also our customers. We can use your technology to reach out to them. Those are the things we are looking at. So, I won’t be surprised tomorrow if they do.

And the issue of the insurance companies, I want to talk about it; it’s actually our attitude to insurance. Because the nature of insurance is that it pools long term funds, and because Nigerians look at insurance like, if I pray, I can avoid a risk. Or why do I insure against death? If you die, they just go and bury you. Those are the kind of things that may have hindered the penetration of the insurance companies.

In other advanced climes, people start to save for funeral. People value their assets, and they buy insurance to protect their assets. So, the insurance company, because it does a demographic table to determine prediction of occurrence of events, it accrues funds. But in Nigeria, it’s a struggle. They have not been able to achieve as much as Pencom has done, which is a compulsory scheme whereby everybody will provide retirement savings. It has generated N6.5trillion on funds.

So, when the insurance companies were not providing it, Pencom is providing it. But I don’t think Pencom would allow their money to be used to acquire banks. The money is to cater for the worker when he is old and needs the money to take care of his old age. Not to such high speculation.

Do you think the regulation in terms of the limitation of portfolio distribution of pension companies is adequate? What I’m saying is that there seems to be a strong tilt towards the public sector bonds and bills…?

That has just been addressed. And that is because the PFAs then did not have a proper mandate from the workers whose money they are managing. But recently, they have done the categorisation and asked the worker for a mandate. So, they looked at it and they have broken people down into ages. And they sent forms to the workers and said, pick your choice based on your risk profile. So, they defined their risk parameters and then their risk profiles.

For the younger people who have more years to work, they allow them now to tick a higher portion of their assets to go into a higher risk, high return. So, because the worker now has given that mandate, they can shift those assets to high risk, high reward portfolio. However, they won’t allow a worker who is closer to retirement to take such risk. They are likely to tilt it towards the conservative. I think that has changed the profile and you are beginning to see them beginning to shift their portfolio in the market.

Let’s say a PFA has predominantly young people in its retirement savings account, and that PFA’s risk profile could be different from the one that has much more older demography in its profile. So, that change has just happened; Pencom has just enforced that change.

So, yes, in the past when they didn’t know the worker’s profile, they took the conservative approach and they paid off when the collapse of the market happened, because if those guidelines were not there, imagine the loss that would have happened to them. But now that you know that the worker is the one who has made that choice, he knows that he has long years to work, he can recover. Those are some of the reforms that have taken place on it.

The market is about 32,000 now, that’s way below the over 40,000 that it was sometime between 2015 and 2016. Is it a meltdown that should be of concern to Nigerians?

No, because our market is now having some significant influx of foreign investors, we also must begin to look at how they behave as well; or how they see a risk. They react based on a statement – a statement that looks abstract is enough for them to react. So, because of that portfolio of investors that we have attracted into our market, we also must manage the communication and the information and all of that to continue to make sure that we project a prosperous and forward looking economy.

If elections are coming and the system seems to be overheated, if you are a foreign Investor that has the ability to switch your portfolio to something else, you could because it’s all about protecting your investment. You move your portfolio. And remember, it’s the domino effect that brings down the rate, not necessarily actual trade. If nobody is selling the market begins to mark itself down.

Even the stable domestic investor who is also protecting assets will say it’s ok; I also want to shift out. He is reacting to a lead. Those PFA people will move out because they are not going to sit down and watch their assets whither in value. So, they are also going to move out and those are some of the things that should make us guide information that influence the economy from the regulatory team, from the monitoring team, from even the political team and from the parliament. Whatever you say carries weight. And we need to make sure that we speak the language that will make more people find the market attractive.

So, yes, they may see such big corrections, but I think it’s just a reaction to the risk profile, the way they see it. The same people will come back again, if in their perception, the risk is less; because they have it like a traffic light. In spite of whatever is happening in the US, nobody leaves there. They stay or if you go to other developed economies, nobody leaves there because they have been tested over the years. You can do 20-year live tape and you will find consistency. We are also gradually on our way there. I think that after sometime, some of this volatility you see around certain political calendars will begin to smoothen out.

As an asset manager, did you foresee the market tumbling as deeply as it has recently?

If you go back to five-year history, and you draw your cycle chat, there is a behavior around certain periods. Whether it goes deeper than in the past, is a function of how many of those kind of risk sensitive investors are in your market. So, you have to first balance how many of them are in your market, what is their percentage share of the market. That tells you that if there is risk sensitive investor in your market, they are likely to react to risk. If there are less sensitive investors who are more of long term, they are not going to bother about the volatility, they will come back.

So, how you manage those hot ones and the cold ones; how manage the influences of those stakeholders is how you predicted. And it’s also a function of the risk profile of your own clients – If your own clients are long time players.

Profit margin of banks appear thinner in this second quarter. What do you attribute that to?

You started with some of that. Credit not growing, how do banks make money? They make money from net interest margin, fees and commissions – those are the two main lines. And after you make that money, you make sure that there are no drags; that there is less operational loss. So, then your margin holds. But if aggregate credit is not growing, then that net margin is also not increasing. Remember also, even for the government securities portfolio, it has also dropped from the high point of 20/19 to 12/13. So, for the same portfolio you were holding, even more, you are earning less. So, your net interest margin is also coming down.

When you look at your fees and commission, competition eats into that and begin to average down your fees, so all of these behaviours you see is in the last two sectors. That’s why I would have been surprised if your analysis didn’t show that in this sector, it has come down. So, the events leading to this outcome is clear. We can even see them.

You have been rated as one of the most successful bankers in Nigeria. You have shown maturity and focus. That has made it possible for you to get some of the awards that you got, especially the Zik Leadership Award. What did you do in Eco Bank that earned you that?

Really, you have to ask the people who gave the awards. They must have had the scoring criteria. But I do know that one of the fundamental things I did in Eco Bank… when I joined the bank in 2006, in terms of the lead table, Eco Bank in Nigeria was number 21 of 25. So, it was a small bank. It had total assets of N68billion, of which capital was N25billion. And it had 40 plus branches and agencies. But the principal shareholder which is ETI, wanted a bigger share of the market. Because when you look at the market share, the market share of Eco Bank in 2006 was very small.

It had large capital adequacy because of the Soludo effect where they brought N25billion, but it had a small share of the market, so they decided that they wanted to grow the market share. And together with the rest of the team, we started looking at different combinations of how we can make Eco Bank in Nigeria get a bigger share of the market. In the course of that – almost 10 year – we did four combinations to bring the market to, at the time I left, close to eight percent market share. And it became a systemically important bank because we started acquiring banks which didn’t make the Soludo cut off.

From there, we started looking for others to combine with. We got AIB which was hanging, we were able to acquire it, so that grew our network in terms of branches, and suddenly we had over 120 from the 68 before. We started looking for more, then we profited from adversity, Oceanic was a much bigger bank, even bigger than Eco Bank and we did that combination which significantly grew Eco Bank’s share of the market. And at time of that combination, the total staff strength of the bank was close to 16,000. So, we had to look at how to take out the excess. When I was leaving, it was down to about nine thousand.

So, I think those are significant market intervention that helped the bank to become a dominant player in the market. When you look at it in terms of the sister banks in other African countries, they were doing much better in terms of market share, in their respective countries. In some countries, they are really number one or two. But here, we were number 21 or 22 in terms of market share. We were even closer to number 25. Those are the interventions that helped banks to grow. Yes, were there problems along the way, naturally, if you go through that exponential growth, there would be problems along the way.

But the significance is to continue to grow top line revenue so that you can address problems along the way. And I think that to an extent, we were able to achieve that. Maybe those are some of the factors that may have played in the recognition of that award.

Listing ETI on the stock exchange is creating a challenge of how to separate it Eco Bank Nigeria. In the past you just looked at Eco Bank Nigeria without bothering with other markets. Today, it’s ETI that is listed. So, it’s a bit of confusion for most analysts because you got the dollar aspect in the balance sheet, you also got the naira aspect. Now you have Anglophone and Francophone aspects of the statement…..?

Well, since I don’t hold brief for Eco Bank, but I can tell you that it’s not difficult. The information provided at the centre, that’s the ETI. There are two things; ETI also didn’t want confusion between the two. ETI own the brand, Eco Bank, and all the banking units operate on that brand, even though ETI itself is not a bank, it’s a holding company. It manages banking subsidiaries. The result ETI publishes is a combination of all…… but it provides information as to the performance of each.

What it does is that rather than sit down and provide information on 45 subsidiaries, it groups them into Anglophone, Francophone and the rest. But where there is a significant information they will separate it. When you drill down the full financial statement, you see all of that. So, it shouldn’t be difficult finding out what was the contributor to what number. I think it’s there.

Is it a strategy that you would support, for a lot of Nigerian banks to go into the continental foray?

No, I don’t think I will advocate for such international expansion at this stage. There is enough deepening that needs to be done here. What I’m saying is that you haven’t fully tapped the potential of your market and you are busy thinking about supporting international operations. So, first, the cost of supporting international operation is very high. And you have to also benchmark the return you are going to get from that. And what are the risks I’m going to carry. For those who have done it as an early start, they are already there.

So, they have the early mover advantage. A late starter right now will find it difficult because first, you have to remember that the countries you are expanding into are also not sleeping. They are also improving their own banking environment. They are getting investors coming into environment; they are getting more penetration, more market share. They are not sitting down for you to come and take their market share, so there is a competitive market there. So, for anybody who understands what he wants to achieve, I think Nigeria is big enough. And people want to even come into Nigeria, to show you that the market is big enough.

Recently HSBC and IEU painted an unpleasant picture of the Nigerian economy. What is your opinion on that, and what should be done on the flip side?

Well, I don’t have an opinion on what they chose to see from their own risk perspective. Are they right or wrong? I cannot comment. But we have seen such negative outlook that may have influenced the analysis. But other people are also more positive as well. So, don’t focus on the ones who are giving you a negative outlook. There are also people who give a positive outlook. They have also looked at it and said OK, the positive outweigh the negative so let’s go in. But if somebody looks at it and says the negative outweighs the positive, it will influence his write-up. It’s a function of the analyst. And I’m sure the analyst will also listen those issues. I haven’t read them but if you read that article, usually, a professional analyst will tell you what the drivers are.

Then, you as a discerning investor can read as well and decide that, I have more information than these analysts on this area. I’m willing to still go ahead if that was his concern. You will find out that someone who is on ground will have more information than the person who came and spent just two weeks asking questions here and there. He might for instance say that because of politics, this thing might go here or there. But between you and me, none of us is worried about that.

The former president has set a high standard that there is no need to fight in politics because the outcome of a game is a winner and a loser. Why do you fight over it? So, he has set a very high standard. And the current has said that he intends to set an even higher standard to ensure that we don’t allow politics to divide us. It’s a game, the way we watch the soccer game and if Nigeria is beaten, we accept that it’s a fair game. Why do you fight the opponent who beat you? There is no need. Play a better game and you will beat him. So, there is alignment and realignment… that’s politics. The voter will decide what he likes.

