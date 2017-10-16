" /> Intels threatens NPA over termination of its multi-billion naira contract | Hallmarknews
Published On: Mon, Oct 16th, 2017

Intels threatens NPA over termination of its multi-billion naira contract

 

 FUNSO OLOJO

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and its long standing business partner, Intels Nigeria Limited, are now locked in a fierce battle of wit over the cancellation of its multi-billion naira contract.

Hadiza Bala Usman, MD NPA

The war of attrition between the two business partners was triggered by the October 10th letter addressed to the Oil and Gas logistics giant, intimating it of the decision of the Federal Government that the 17 years old pilotage monitoring agreement with the company has being forthwith terminated.

In 2010, the NPA and the logistics company providers had entered into an agreement which ceded the pilotage services to the Intels. Under the agreement, the integrated logistics provider guides ships coming into the ports and leaving for safety purposes.

With the agreement, Intels collects charges on behalf of the NPA from shipowners for the job in which it also receives 28 per cent commission from what it collects.

Pilotage is a usual practice in the maritime industry and is compulsory for all ships of 35 metres overall length or greater unless a valid Pilotage Exemption Certificate is held by the ship’s master.

In return for the service, ship owners and agencies are required to pay a pilotage fee, which Intels collects on NPA’s behalf and retains 28 per cent of the revenue as commission for the services rendered.

But the Federal government soon found the agreement distasteful which it claimed runs foul of the constitution and the Treasury Single Account policy (TSA) of the present government.

Consequently, the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation, Mallam Abubarkar Malami,in a letter dated September 27th, 2017, instructed the Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Usman, to forthwith terminate the contract due to its inherent illegality.

“I refer to your letter dated 31st May 2017, ref: MD/17/MF/Vol.XX/583 in respect of the above subject matter wherein you sought clarification on the legal issues implicated by the continuous implementation of the Managing Agent Contract Agreement dated 11th February 2010 executed between the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Intels Nigeria Limited for the provision of boats pilotage operations, in the light of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s Treasury Singe Account (TSA) policy.
“Upon my review of your letter under reference and the relevant agreements, I have been able to conclude inevitably that the terms of the agreement as agreed by parties and the dynamics of its implementation which permits Intels to receive revenue generated on behalf of NPA ab initio, clearly violates express provisions of Sections 80(1) and 162(1) and (10) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). It is thus curious that parties did not avert their minds to the above provisions of the constitution whilst negotiating the agreement.
“The inherent illegality of the agreement as formed has since been expounded by the TSA policy issued by the Head of Service of the Federation on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria directing all ministries, departments and agencies to collect payment of all revenues due to the federal government or any of her agencies through the TSA.
“The objective of the presidential directive (TSA policy) in exercise of the executive powers of the president under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) was in furtherance of the spirit and intent of Sections 80 and 162 of the constitution and to aid transparency in government revenue collection and management.
“NPA being an agency of the federal government is bound by the TSA policy and has not howsoever been exempt there from. Due to the constitutional nature of the TSA, where there is a conflict between the TSA and the terms of the agreement, the TSA shall prevail.
“Therefore all monies due to the NPA currently being collected by Intels and any other agents/third parties on behalf of NPA must henceforth be paid into the TSA or any of the sub-accounts linked thereto in the Central Bank of Nigeria (information of the account will be communicated in due course) in accordance with the TSA policy.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the agreement for the monitoring and supervision of pilotage districts in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Nigeria on terms inter alia that permits Intels to receive revenue generated in each pilotage district from service boat operations in consideration for 28% of total revenue as commission to Intels is void, being a contract ex facie illegal as formed for permitting Intels to receive federal government revenue contrary to the express provisions of Sections 80(1) and 162(1) and (10) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which mandates that such revenue must be paid into the Federation Account/Consolidated Revenue Fund.
“In the premise of the above, the conflict between the agreement and the TSA policy presents a force majeure event under the agreement, and NPA should forthwith commence the process of issuing the relevant notices to Intels exiting the agreement which indeed was void ab initio’’, the chief law officer of the Federation noted.

READ  NNPC: President Buhari’s house of corruption

However, the company, co-owned by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Italian businessman with Nigerian citizenship, Gabriel Volpi, said the deal was terminated without any consultation or due process, promising to fight the action of the NPA with every means possible.

Giving NPA management seven days ultimatum from October 10th when it was served the letter to reconsider its stand which it described as ‘preposterous’, Intels, through a letter written to the NPA MD, and signed by its Director, Silvano Bellinato, threatened to sue the government agency as well as reconsider its investment plan in the $2.6billion Badagry deep sea port project.

This, the company declared, is in addition to initiating an action to compel the agency to pay the huge debt allegedly owned the company.

“Hence, in compliance with the Article 12 of the Agency Agreement between the NPA and INL, we hereby request you to schedule a meeting within seven days from the date of this letter, in order to analyse the residual critical areas of our relationship and to agree, to the possible extent, on a common solution.

“Should this not happen, we hereby notify you that, in accordance with Article 13 of the Agreement, we will refer the matters to arbitration, in order to safeguard our company from the significant damages and other adverse consequences that may result from this rather unbecoming decision.

READ  November 18 poll: Gov. Willie Obiano’s mother of all battles

“We wish to reach an amicable solution as soon as possible for this complicated matter so that we can avoid request for the intervention of the court for the immediate payment of any amount due to us from NPA, also in light of the likely pressure for action from our banks, which we may be compelled to do, despite our unwillingness.”

The company also claimed that the NPA owes it a debt “in the sum of $674,767,415.00 (in addition to the interests accrued in the meantime)” as evidenced in correspondences exchanged between both parties.

Bellinato further expressed that the NPA’s decision was surprising in light of the cordial relationship enjoyed by both parties.

“Our relationship has always been characterised by timely execution of projects undertaken on behalf of NPA as well as operational efficiency, which has variously been acknowledged by NPA.

“It is also easy for you to ascertain the regularity and timeliness of the payments made by us on a monthly basis for the lease of facilities and throughput fees, equal to an amount of over $170 million since the award of the concession,” he said.

However, NPA management is yet to respond to the threats of Intels as at press time but our correspondent leant that the NPA board and its management has convened an emergency meeting at Eko Hotels this week where the latest development is expected to top the agenda.

Amused stakeholders have however attributed the abrupt cancellation, without notice, of Intels’ contract to the political stance of its co-owner, Alhaji Atiku, who has shown his undisguised ambition to succeed President Buhari come 2019. They also claimed that the contract cancellation was a way to get at Turaki for his various subtle attacks on the present APC led government.

Alhaji Atiku, an APC stalwart, has in several fora criticized some of the policies and actions of the present government, taking positions that are markedly opposed to government views.

‘’Terminating the Intels contract was a way to shrink financial supply to Atiku who is perceived by the presidency as working against the government in his bid to become the next president. And you know you cannot empower your enemy’’, an industry commentator observed.

Alhaji Atiku had once described Intels as his cash cow where makes fortunes on regular basis.

However, the Federal government has dismissed any political undertone to what it considered mutual business concerns between two legal entities.

Mallam Malami declared that the decision of government to terminate the contract was based on the request of the NPA MD who sought clarification on legal implications of the contract in view of the TSA policy of government.

Mr Paul Ibe, the Head of Media for Atiku Organisation declined comment when our correspondent sought his reaction.

He believed that the matter was between two business entities which should not involve the person of his principal.

He also evaded comments on alleged political persecution that has been read into the contract saga.

“I will not be drawn into making any comment on this,” he said with a tone of finality.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • Ahmad’s appointment and the unending storms

    FELIX OLOYEDE Controversies surrounding the recent appointment of Mrs Aishah Ahmad as one of the deputy governors of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by President Muhammedu Buhari to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Mrs Sarah Alade after spending 25 years at the apex bank, is refusing to abate. A lot of dusts […]

  • Nigerian media needs to be more entrepreneurial, says UK multimedia expert

    Dan Mason is a British media consultant and trainer, who has spent the last nine years training journalists around the globe on digital communication and social media. The Leicester-born managing consultant of Dan Mason Media, who recently clocked 60, was managing editor, Newsquest, London, former editor, Birmingham Post and Coventry Newspapers all in the United […]

  • Post recession: Prices tumble, but demand stagnates

    JOHNMARK UKOKO Few weeks after the Director General of National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) , DR Yemi Kalejaiye, announced that the country has exited recession, the prices of many brands have begun to fall, while some brands have yet to reduce their prices. Investigations conducted by BusinessHallmark showed that, many brands which jerked up their […]

  • Intels threatens NPA over termination of its multi-billion naira contract

       FUNSO OLOJO The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and its long standing business partner, Intels Nigeria Limited, are now locked in a fierce battle of wit over the cancellation of its multi-billion naira contract. The war of attrition between the two business partners was triggered by the October 10th letter addressed to the Oil and […]

  • Shareholders call for sack of Oando Management as crisis worsens

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU These are tough times for local oil and gas giant, Oando Nigeria Plc and not many of its shareholders are smiling. The company has been embroiled in a series of crisis over the last three years and each predicament appears to have been worse than the previous one. The company’s shareholders have shown […]

  • November 18 poll: Gov. Willie Obiano’s mother of all battles

    By OBINNA EZUGWU A few days ago, a picture that told what many believe to be the story of Gov. Willie Obiano’s nearly four years stewardship in Anambra State trended online. It was a picture of a large shoe worn by a tiny leg. The large shoe was labelled Obi’s big shoe, and the tiny […]

  • Ballooning debt threatens Nigeria’s feeble growth

    By Okey Onyenweaku Nigeria’s ballooning debt profile has again caught the attention of International financial agencies, as the country’s budget deficit continues escalate. The International Monetary fund (IMF) a few days ago in Washington D. C in the United States of America, USA, expressed concern over Nigeria’s and other oil producing country’s rising domestic and […]

  • Editorial (Anti-corruption: The President moral burden)

    Recent developments in the government point clearly that the anti corruption policy, which had been the mantra of President Buhari both for his election as well as legitimacy, is unraveling. For a government that has made so much political capital of fighting corruption to now be enmeshed in very serious cases of corruption, abuse of […]

  • NNPC: President Buhari’s house of corruption

    NNPC in public consciousness is synonymous with corruption, Adebayo Obajemu takes a look at the series of landmark corruption allegations that define the oil giant KPMG in its report on corruption in NNPC gave a damning verdict. As far as the 41-page report is concerned, the NNPC is a cesspool of monumental corruption and fraud. […]

  • Nigeria has reached breaking point – Awolowo- Dosumu

    Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the Netherlands and daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. (Mrs) Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu has noted that it would be unwise for the government to continue to ignore calls for the restructuring of Nigeria as according to her, it was the only way to put the country on the right […]

  • Plantain chips and moneymaking

    By DANIEL ZUBAIR It is estimated that about 70 million people in West and Central Africa derive more than 25% of their carbohydrates from plantains, making the staple food one of the most important sources of food energy throughout the African lowland humid forest zone. Nigeria is one of the largest banana and Plantain growing […]

  • Anti corruption: IGP Idris in the dock

    By OBINNA EZUGWU In June 2016, seven Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), including Danazumi Doma who was in charge of Finance and Administration; Sotonye Wakama who was in charge of Operations; Mamman Tsafe, who was in charge of Logistics and Supplies; Kakwe Tsatso of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence; Hashimu Argungu, Training; Jubril Adeniji, Research and Planning; […]

  • Withdraw soldiers from the South, address unresolved national questions, ILT charges Buhari

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Rising from its plenary meeting in Enugu on Monday, Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT) condemned in its entirety, the deployment of soldiers in the South East zone in the name of Operation Python Dance 11 and the resultant humiliation and loss of lives, particularly in Abia State. It, therefore, called on the President […]

  • Nigeria spends $400m annually on pesticides – NSPRI

    The Executive Director, Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, Prof. Olufemi Peters, has said Nigerian farmers and agro-based companies spend $400m annually on pesticides. He also said that improper pesticide use had caused millions of people to frequently fall sick across the country. He spoke during NSPRI training workshop on ‘the use of inert atmosphere silos […]

  • 200 Chinese investors to invest in Nigeria

    FELIX OLOYEDE No fewer than 200 Chinese mining companies have declared interest to invest in Nigeria’s mining sector. Business Hallmark gathered that the Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Bawa Abubakar, in September, led Nigeria’s delegation to the China Mining Conference in China. During the conference, Nigeria and China organised […]

  • Leasing Industry Targets Nigerian Healthcare Development

      By FELIX OLOYEDE The Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN), has moved to further contribute to the healthcare sector in Nigeria in line with its developmental role. The move is aimed at enhancing development contributing to the repositioning of the sector targeted at meeting the huge infrastructure and other challenges affecting the sector. The […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+