-
FG to generate N6bn from concession of 20 Silos
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the Concessioning of 20 out of its 33 Silos to private sector operators at the cost of N6 billion. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, revealed this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Executive […]
-
Insurance sector sell-off drags capital market down, loses 0.02%
The Equity Market on Wednesday shed 0.02 per cent, reversing yesterday’s positive sentiment. The downturn was on the back of the massive sell-off in Insurance stocks among others, which dragged the All Share Index (ASI) down by 5.88 absolute points, representing a dip of 0.02%, closing at 32,375.12 points. The Market Capitalization also dipped by […]
-
Number of extremely poor continues to soar in Sub-Sahara Africa
Although globally, extreme poverty has rapidly declined, the number of people living in extreme poverty is, however, on the rise in Sub-Saharan Africa, comprising more than half of the extreme poor in 2015, a new poverty estimates by the World Bank has shown. Forecasts also indicate that by 2030, nearly 9 in 10 extremely poor […]
-
MAN sets for 46th AGM as Jacobs bows out
The Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN) has unveiled plans for its 46th Annual General Meeting and Manufacturers Annual lecture/Presidential Luncheon, which is scheduled for September 26 and 27, 2018 in Lagos. The occasion will also see the outgoing President of MAN, Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs end his 4-year tenure. The event will play host to […]
-
Naira firms up marginally at I&E forex market
The Naira appreciated slightly against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) Foreign Exchange window on Wednesday, assisted by new interventions by the Central Bank. The local currency was up 0.09 per cent after opening at $/N363.03, traded high at $/N364.75 and eventually closed at $/N362.97. A total of $112.66 million was transacted at […]
-
Heritage Bank partners NPA to support improved ports infrastructure in maritime sector
The maritime sector through Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) is set to get improved infrastructural boost as Heritage Bank Plc revealed plans to provide financing for building critical maritime infrastructures and other aspects of transport sector projects once policies driving the projects are well structured. The MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo disclosed this as one […]
-
Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa lead BudgIT’s 2018 fiscal sustainability index
BudgIT, recently analysed the fiscal condition of states and noticed that states fiscal account generally improved on the back of increasing oil revenue. It was critical that State governments embrace a high level of transparency and accountability, develop workable economic plans, take haircuts — especially on overheads — expand their internally generated revenue (IGR) base, […]
-
CBN intervenes with $210m in forex market
The Central Bank of Nigeria has sustained its intervention in the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market by injecting 210 million dollars into the various segments of the market. The Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the apex bank offered 100 million dollars as wholesale interventions and allocated 55 million dollars […]
-
Minimum wage: Osinbajo meets Economic Management Team behind closed door
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently presiding over the meeting of the Economic Management Team (EMT) meeting, specially dedicated to discuss the review of the national minimum wage. The meeting holding at the Presidential Villa, has in attendance the Ministers of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, Industry, Trade and Investment, […]
-
NNPC tasks PLAN over pipeline venture
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has urged the Pipeline Professionals Association of Nigeria (PLAN) to proffer solutions that could lead to a dramatic change and expansion of pipeline business in Nigeria. Dr. Maikanti Baru,NNPC Group Managing Director challenged the association while Delivering Keynote address at the Nigerian International Pipeline Technology and Security Conference (NIPITECS […]
-
Naira weakens at I&E FX window
The Naira depreciated marginally against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters foreign exchange window on Tuesday. The local currency which open $/N363.00, traded high at $/N364.75 and eventually berthed at $/N363.30, representing a 0.10 per cent drop against Monday’s closing price. Total turnover in the I&E window surged 167.82 per cent to USD598.44million, traded within […]
-
Equity reverses negative sentiment, gains 0.56%
FELIX OLOYEDE Nigerian stock market rebound on Tuesday, appreciated 0.56 per cent on the back of by the sterling performance of stocks in the banking sector. The All Share Index (ASI) was up by 179.02 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.56 per cent at it berthed at 32,381.00 points. Similarly, the Market Capitalization was […]
-
Naira appreciates slightly at I&E FX window
The value of Nigerian local currency was up marginally against the dollar at the Investors’ & Exporters’ Foreign Exchange window on Monday, despite increasing capital flight from the country’s equity market. The Naira gained 0.07 per cent to closed at $/N362.93 at the I&E FX window also known as the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) […]
-
Stanbic IBTC, Vetiva, PZ Come Tops at 5th NSE Corporate Challenge
Austin Ani of Stanbic IBTC emerged the overall winner with a completion time of 18.45 minutes at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) annual 5km race, tagged NSE Corporate Challenge, after coming second in the 2017 edition, held on Saturday at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos, with the purpose of raising funds and creating awareness on the […]
-
Wema Bank Partners AIICO Insurance to Boost Access to Retail Insurance
Wema Bank has concluded arrangements with AIICO Insurance Plc. to increase access to retail insurance products leveraging the bank’s network in Nigeria. The formalisation of this partnership follows its endorsement by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Following the increase in uptake of retail insurance products and services across […]
-
Nigerian Breweries Donates Block of Classrooms to Lagos School
In furtherance of its intervention in Nigeria’s education sector, Nigerian Breweries Plc, has donated a block of six classrooms, conveniences and textbooks through the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund to Itolo Girls Junior Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos. The donation was made on Monday, September 17, 2018, at a ceremony where the company handed over […]