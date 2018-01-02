Innoson CEO files N200bn suit against EFCC for defamation, unlawful arrest

353 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

By Obinna Ezugwu

Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, CEO, Innoson Motors Nigeria Limited, has filed a N200 billion lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at a Federal High Court in Enugu for defamation, malicious falsehood and unlawful imprisonment.

The suit was filed by Joseph N. Mbadugha of McCarthy Mbadugha & Co, counsel to Dr Chukwuma.

The car maker was on December 19 arrested and detained by the capital market and insurance fraud unit of the EFCC for allegedly forging documents to get tax waivers, jumping administrative bail as well as resisting arrest.

Dr Chukwuma had, however, insisted that he never forged any documents, and that at no time was he invited by the anti graft agency and neither did he ever jump bail.

“Innoson is a public figure and a well-known industrialist of international repute. There is no how he would be invited by the EFCC and he would ignore or refuse to honour it,” his spokesperson, Cornel Osigwe, said in a statement.

“The last issue Innoson had with EFCC was an invitation extended to him in 2012 based on a complaint against him by Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB). Innoson honoured this invitation and subsequently EFCC filed a charge against him at the Lagos High Court. The charge was subsequently struck out.

“However, Innocent Chukwuma and Innoson Nigeria Ltd appealed against the order striking out on the basis that it ought to be dismissal and not striking out. The appeal- appeal no: CA/I/1330Cm/2017 is till date still pending at the Court of Appeal, Lagos State. Since then EFCC has never invited him,” he explained.

“On this premise, Chief Innocent Chukwuma (OFR) and Innoson Nigeria Ltd are claiming against EFCC: N30 billion exemplary damages; N30 billion for assault and battery; N30 billion for false imprisonment; N40 billion for injury to feelings- mental pains and anxiety arising from malicious falsehood and or defamatory publications of the defendants against the plaintiffs; N50 billion for injury to plaintiff’s reputation arising from the said publications; N20 billion for general damages.

“An order that the published words complained of; be retracted by the defendants and such retraction be published in two national newspapers.”