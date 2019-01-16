Inflate rate accelerates to 11.44% in Dec.

The consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 11.44 percent (year-on-year) in December-2018. This is 0.16 percent points higher than the rate recorded in November 2018 (11.28) percent.

Increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index. On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 0.74 percent in December 2018, up by 0.06 percent points from the rate recorded in November 2018 (0.80) percent.

The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve months period ending December 2018 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 12.10 percent, showing 0.31 percent point from 12.41 percent recorded in November 2018.

The urban inflation rate increased by 11.73 percent (year-on-year) in December 2018 from 11.61 percent recorded in November 2018, while the rural inflation rate increased by 11.18 percent in December 2018 from 10.99 percent in November 2018.

On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 0.76 percent in December 2018, down by 0.07 from 0.83 percent recorded in November 2018, while the rural index also rose by 0.72 percent in December 2018, down by 0.06 percent from the rate recorded in November 2018 (0.78) percent.

The corresponding twelve-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index is 12.51 percent in December 2018. This is less than 12.83 percent reported in November 2018, while the corresponding rural inflation rate in December 2018 is 11.75 percent compared to 12.05 percent recorded in November 2018.

