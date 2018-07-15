INEC declares Fayemi governor-elect in Ekiti The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) winner of the Ekiti Governorship Election held on Saturday. INEC’s Chief Returning Officer for the election, Professor Idowu Olayinka declared the result on Sunday. According to the Returning Officer, Kayode got 197,459 votes to defeat the Deputy Governor of […]

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday that Nigeria will soon sign up to a $3 trillion African free-trade agreement. Nigeria is one of Africa’s two largest economies, the other being South Africa. Buhari’s government had refused to join a continental free-trade zone established in March, on the grounds that it wishes to defend its own […]

PDP meets Obasanjo for advice on how to beat Buhari in 2019 polls The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) will meet with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta on Saturday to seek advice on how to achieve victory in the 2019 polls and beat incumbent Muhammadu Buhari. The National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, made this known in Abeokuta while addressing journalists after a […]

GTBank Launches Social Impact Challenge, Aims to Fund Community Development Projects Nationwide Following more than two decades of consistent investment in community development, Guaranty Trust Bank plc is taking its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) another step further by launching a Social Impact Challenge that will fund dozens of innovative ideas designed and executed by members of the general public. Tagged #SimpleChangeBigImpact, the Social Impact Challenge invites individuals […]

Akpobome gives indigent girls educational lifeline Akpobome gives indigent girl The hope of indigent girls who have been struggling with their education has been rekindled as Mrs. Mary Akpobome, former executive director, Heritage Bank and her husband, Mr. Atunyota Akpobome, fondly called Alli-Baba have jointly floated The Purple Girl Foundation with the purpose of helping them live their dreams. Giving reasons […]

Buhari’s NLNG signature project back on track President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the board, management, staff and shareholders of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas company (NLNG), the NNPC and other Joint Venture partners, Shell, Total and AGIP on the signing of the contracts for the Front End Engineering Design (FFED) of Train 7 of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Project. The President […]

Buhari creates unit to snoop on illegal money transfers President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit bill (NFIU) 2018 into law, creating a body that will henceforth monitor illegal money transfers and money laundering. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang, confirmed this development while briefing State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday. […]

NCC wades into MTN’s labour issues The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Monday said the organisation has opened talks with critical stakeholders on MTN’s labour issues. Mr Tony Ojobo, NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, made this known in a statement by in Abuja. “NCC under the leadership of Prof. Umar Danbatta has opened talks with other critical stakeholders through the office of […]

Weak purchasing power responsible for slowing inflation rate, says Chukwu FELIX OLOYEDE The continuous decelerating inflation rate in the country was largely due to weak purchasing power amongst Nigerians, said Johnson Chukwu, Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Ltd. Speaking on the theme: “Economy: H1 2018 review and prospect for year end” at the second edition of the Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa (BMIA) Cohort 4 quarterly […]

Global outrage grows over incessant herdsmen killings …there is anarchy in the land – Utomi By OBINNA EZUGWU The incessant killings in Nigeria by Fulani herdsmen seem to attracting more global attention as U.S. and U.K. have taken the government to task to stop it. During his recent visit to the U.S. by President Buhari, American President Donald had expressed concern […]

Banks brace up to Renmibi-Naira swap By FELIX OLOYEDE Commercial lenders in the country are wrapping up preparations for the commencement of Renmibi-Naira currency swap arrangement tidied up by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the second quarter of the year as a way of further deepening trade between Nigeria and China. The Central Bank in the last two weeks […]

Ekiti Royal Rumble: Fayemi vs Fayose -2 From OLUSESAN LAOYE, Ado Ekiti The stage is now set for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State as the 21 contending parties and their candidates,out of the 42 cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), intensify efforts to succeed outgoing governor Ayodele Fayose. Palpable fear has now gripped the people of […]

Emenike advocates for sustainable National medical plan for Nigeria From PETER OKORE, Umuahia A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia state, Chief Ikechi Emenike has called for the pursuit of excellence by medical practitioners, investment in training of more surgeons and sustenance of the supporting infrastructure such as quality medical facilities as very essential for Nigeria to attain a sustainable national surgical […]

Yoruba Muslims Explode Against Afenifere, YCE Over Religious Composition And Anti-Buhari Agenda IN THE NAME OF ALLAH THE BENEFICENT THE MERCIFUL BEING THE TEXT OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE ON THE STATE OF THE NATION DELIVERED BY THE CHAIRMAN MUSLIM COMMUNITY OF OYO STATE ALHAJ ISHAQ KUNLE SANNI TITLED “YORUBA CHRISTIAN LEADERS STOP PARADING YOURSELVES AS YORUBA ELDERS” DATED THURSDAY 5TH JULY 2018 (21ST SHAWWAL 1439) AT […]

NNPC eyes capital market for funds The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is set to hit the Capital market to fund its new projects which include the NNPC/NAOC JV Idu-Re-development, South Gas Project, North Gas Project and Central Gas Project. Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, made this disclosure at the ongoing Nigeria Oil and Gas Strategic Conference […]