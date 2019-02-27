INEC declares Buhari winner of 2019 presidential election

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the 2019 presidential election.

Buhari polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest challenger and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 11,262,978 according to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, declared Mr Buhari the winner of the election and returned him as duly elected.

“I, Professor Mahmood Yakubu hereby certify that I was the returning officer for the election held on the 23rd of February, 2019.

“That Muhammadu Buhari having satisfied the requirements of the law, having scored the highest number of votes is hereby returned elected.”

Mr Yakubu said the Certificate of Return would be issued to the winners later today, at 2 p.m.

It was a hard-fought victory for Mr Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), after a rigorous political campaign that saw the 76-year old retired army general traverse the 36 state capitals as he sought a much-needed re-election.

Before the announcement of the final results, the PDP had rejected the outcome saying the election was marred by disenfranchisement and manipulation of figures.

The party went ahead to urge the INEC to discontinue the announcement of the presidential election results.

