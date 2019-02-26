INEC confirms Akpabio fails in senatorial return bid

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday in Uyo declared Mr Chris Ekpenyong of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district election.

Announcing the results , the INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof. Peter Ogban, said Ekpenyong polled 118,215 votes to defeat Sen. Godswill Akpabio of All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 83,158 votes.

Akpabio was the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom.

The returning officer added that the total number of registered voters in the senatorial district were 655,525, accredited

votes – 218,493, valid votes – 202,387 votes and void votes – 7,307.

Also declared was the federal constituency of Ikot Ekpene – Obot Akara – Essien Udim.

Announcing the result, the returning officer for the Federal Constituency, Dr Daniel Udo, said Nsikak Ekong of

PDP scored 29,849 to defeat the incumbent Mr Emmanuel Akpan who scored 22,052 votes.

The returning officer said total votes cast was 52,237, while valid votes — 52,036 and 201 void votes. (NAN)

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook