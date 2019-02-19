Impact of Nigeria’s postponed elections on voters

By YUSUF MOHAMMED

While Nigerians were preparing for the most anticipated event of the year, they never saw the postponement coming.

At a time when most Nigerians were asleep, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was having a meeting with stakeholders in regards to the elections. And by 2:45 am, it was announced that the elections earlier scheduled for February 16, had been rescheduled for February 23.

According to the Prof. Yakubu, the challenges include delays in delivering ballot papers and result sheets, occasioned in part by flight challenges due to bad weather.

Most of those who traveled and have determined to vote on Election Day complained bitterly of how it has affected them financially. Some also complained of voter apathy due to the postponement.

On the other hand, the two main political parties, the All progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are trying to take advantage of the situation.

Unfortunately for the APC, they may have more work to do as some Nigerians; especially those in the rural areas who do not understand that INEC is an independent umpire are accusing the APC-led federal government of postponing the election.

Political analysts are however, of the view that Nigerians have made up their minds already on which candidate to vote and that the postponement would not make much impact.

In various interviews with Business Hallmark, Nigerians who were prepared to vote last week Saturday said the postponement did not go down well with them.

“I had a hunch it would be postponed so I did not travel,” said Michael Ubong who lives in Lagos. He continued “The last two elections in Nigeria were postponed. In fact the one of 2011 was postponed on the day of election. Well the place I am to travel for the election is not far so I planned to travel the following morning. As soon as I woke up on Saturday, while preparing to leave, I heard the sad news.”

Those whose polling units are far away from their residence were not as lucky as Ubong. They had to travel far distance just to cast their votes.

Shuaibu Adams who lives and works in Lagos said he traveled all the way to Kogi State but had to return after the election postponement because of his job. He said, “I traveled all the way to Kogi to cast my vote because that was where I registered. Now that it has been postponed I had to come back to Lagos because of my job. I don’t want to get sacked.”

In a similar vein, Taofeek Abdulkadri who travelled to Ilorin from Lagos had to return due to the cost of living there. “I only planned to spend two nights there. Friday and Saturday and then return to Lagos on Sunday. I booked for two nights in a hotel. Luckily for me, money for the second night was refunded. I could not stay there for another week because I don’t have such money. Those who I used to know in the town no longer live there if not I would have managed with any of them. I am an entrepreneur so there is no fear of losing my job. It is just that I don’t have the means to stay a week longer. I gained nothing traveling and it is very painful.”

For Anthony Ukaigwe, his story is quite similar to that of Abdulkadri, the difference is that where he traveled to is a neighboring state. Speaking with Business Hallmark, the hotel manager said, “I live at Festac but my polling unit is at Mowe Ibafo in Ogun State. I got there on Friday evening and lodged in a hotel close to my polling unit. Now that the election has been cancelled, I would have to repeat the same process next week. I would spend again on transport, accommodation and feeding. I don’t know why they could not inform Nigerians earlier. This is wickedness.”

A civil servant who simply identified himself as Simeon flew from Abuja to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He said, “The cost of this postponement can never be quantified in real terms. It is beyond what one can just explain. I purchased a return ticket for N66, 000 from Abuja. When I add the other expenses within town and what it cost to settle villagers and family members during such trips, we are talking about over N100, 000.

“What about the time spent? How about the many other inconveniences? The effect is just enormous,” Simeon said.

However, there is something interesting going on. Some good Samaritans on social media are giving money to people who traveled upon proof of dated travel tickets for last week. For now it is not clear if they are doing it for partisan reasons.

Business Hallmark also gathered from a reliable source that, the Atiku/Obi team is also trying to take advantage of the situation by making arrangements with transport companies to give passengers who traveled for the elections free ride a second time if they wish to go back to vote this week.

They are doing this irrespective of party. Time will tell if this will have impact on the voters.

Nigerian movie producer, Charles Novia, via facebook tried to encourage voters who travelled not to be deterred by the election postponement. He wrote: “for those who are already in their home towns and are undecided on the next step, kindly remain and wait to exercise your rights at the polling booths on the 23rd. It is a sacrifice and a major one which has to be made to get the desired results. Be comforted that your votes will not be in vain.”

Whether the elections will hold on Saturday, the 23rd of February remains to be seen. For those who have been affected by the postponement and are determined to vote, they hope the new dates fixed by INEC for the elections are sacrosanct.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook