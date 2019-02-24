I’m confident of winning – Atiku

YUSUF MOHAMMED

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku expressed confidence of winning following the results that have trickled in so far.

Atiku, a former Vice President, however asked his APC counterpart, Buhari to prevail on some top members of the APC to ensure that nothing goes wrong in the collation process.

In a statement, Sunday, by his Special Assistant on Public communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, Atiku commended Nigerians for turning out in large numbers to vote for him.

He said, “I would like to sincerely thank millions of people who, despite having to bear the additional burden of a postponed election, came out yesterday to vote for me and the other PDP candidates standing in this election.

“With strong shares of vote in South South, South East as well as an increased share in the South West and North Central, we are very pleased with the progress the PDP has made.

“We look forward to sharing some exciting news in other parts of the country very soon, which will confound all the armchair pundits.

“The people of Nigeria can take solace that very soon, the living nightmare of the last four years will come to an end so that together, we will get Nigeria working again,” he said.

Atiku urged Nigerians to ensure that they maintain their vigilance in the next 48 hours to prevent majority votes recorded at the polling units being “disrupted by force” by the APC at the collation centers.

