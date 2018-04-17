Ihedioha rejects APGA’s overtures

129 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has urged the public to disregard calls on him by All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to defect to the party.

National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye, had recently called on Ihedioha to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join forces with APGA in the South-East to advance his political career.

However a statement in Owerri on Tuesday, quoted Ihedioha as saying that the call was of no consequence as his loyalty to the PDP had never wavered and would never be in contention.

The statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Chibuike Onyeukwu, said “the former Deputy Speaker views the statement as unwarranted, mischievous and a misplaced demand, borne out of mere imagination.

“The former deputy speaker urges his friends, supporters and allies to disregard Chief Oye’s call as it is of no consequence and be assured of his clear focus.

“It is known to everybody that his membership and loyalty to PDP has never wavered and will never be in contention.’’

It said that Ihedioha, who appreciated the recognition by APGA leadership, however, condemned the attempt by the party’s chairman to make political gains from a social visit.

The statement reiterated that the former deputy speaker was not power hungry and would realise his dream of becoming Imo governor through the PDP.

It expressed appreciation to Oye for acknowledging that Ihedioha possessed “outstanding credentials’’ to wrestle power for the All Progressive Congress (APC) government in the state.

“It is noteworthy that Chief Oye’s call is not new as there is hardly any serious political party in Nigeria that has not sought the membership of Emeka Ihedioha.

“He has, however, without hesitation, rejected such requests, restating that PDP remains the only true national party that can liberate Nigeria from the maladministration inflicted by the APC government at all levels.

“We make haste to reiterate that he is not desperate for power and wish to state with humility, that he will, by the grace of God, realize his political dreams through PDP,” the statement said.