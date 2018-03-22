IGP Idris suspends withdrawal of VIPs’ policemen

225 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has suspended by one month, the withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs across the country.

The suspension of the order, which was billed to be immediate, when announced on Monday, followed Idris’ meeting with the Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Special Protection Unit (SPU).

The meeting was held on 20 March. But a day before the earlier announcement, Idris also had met with state police commissioners and assistant inspectors-general at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, explained the twist in Idris’ order.

“IGP Idris has graciously shifted the enforcement/implementation of the withdrawal of Police Officers attached to Political and Public Office Holders, VIPs, Public and Private Companies and other categories of enterprises and business outfits and corporate individuals throughout the country as earlier directed”, said Jimoh Moshood, the police spokesman.

“The withdrawal will now take effect from the 20th of April, 2018. This is to enable the Force carry out a thorough assessment of the current deployment and carry out appropriate withdrawal.

Moshood also said that the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations of the Force has been mandated by the Inspector General of Police to direct all the Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in the States and Zonal Commands across the country to halt the withdrawal, revise and return those already withdrawn to their duty posts pending the new date of 20th of April, 2018.

“ The Task Force Teams set up by the IGP at the Force Headquarters, the Force X – Squad and others set up by the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioner of Police at the Zonal and State Commands have equally been directed by the Inspector-General of Police to suspend the enforcement of the withdrawal with immediate effect pending the new date.

“For avoidance of doubt, members of the Public, Political and Public Office Holders, VIPs, Public and Private Companies and other categories of enterprises and business outfits and corporate individuals and other entities are to retain the Police Officers currently with them on deployment. They may be provided after the expiration of the period, if found worthy from the Special Protection Unit of the Force but should apply for re-validation through the Commissioner of Police of the State they are domiciled before the expiration of the new date of 20th April, 2018.

“The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to guarantee protection of lives and property across the country remains unequivocal and unwavering”, Moshood said.