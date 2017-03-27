IFFA inaugurates new chapter executives at Lylipond

…dissociates from planned industrial action by freight forwarders.

The president of International Freight Forwarders Association (IFFA), Dr Sam Onyemelukwe, has inaugurated the new chapter executive of the association at Lylipong container terminal, Apapa.

Amidst pomp and pageantry, the new 10-man chapter executives led by Lawrence Uba as the Chairman, was charged to be good ambassadors of the association and display utmost sense of professionalism, honesty, transparency and fairness in their conduct and operations, the attributes which Onyemelukwe said the association is noted for.

‘’We urge our ijora chapter Executive members who are our ambassadors at the chapter level and who fly IFFA flag in this port to always function in line with our professional ethics, code of conducts. We charge you, as a patriotic citizens, to work with integrity and think towards building a new progressive Nigeria’’, the IFFA president admonished.

The newly- inaugurated chapter executive council who spoke through its chairman expressed their support and loyalty to the association and pledged to abide by the code of conduct of the association that will make them better representatives of the association.

Dr Onyemelukwe also used the occasion to reiterate the association’s stance against the planned industry action by other freight forwarding groups in the ports.

He directed all the members of the IFFA in all the ports in Nigeria and international border stations to disregard any directive on strike action or withdrawal of services, urging all IFFA members to diligently face their professional duties for their clients and maintain utmost professionalism and excellence in discharging their functions.

‘’We must move away from the old, primordial tendencies of militancy evident in issuing unnecessary ultimatum, withdrawal of services, closing down of the ports, strikes, violent protests and the likes.

‘’ Problems are better solved through continuous engagements and interfacing among stakeholders by effective dialogue to articulate plans and measures that will engender progress . IFFA is certain that all avenues of peaceful, non-coercive resolution have not been exploited to begin to apply militancy’’, Onyemelukwe observed.

He maintained that the association shares similar ideologies and common concerns with other sister associations and equally acknowledged that all is not well with the port operations and overall maritime and shipping business in Nigeria, but warned that IFFA will not welcome any attempt to frustrate the efforts of the present Federal government to diversify Nigeria’s monolithic and already distressed economy by improving activities in sectors like maritime and shipping.

‘’IFFA believes that well laid out practical plans to reduce high cost of cargo clearance, corruption and other bottlenecks to enhance operations in maritime and shipping will lead to facilitation of trade for increased revenue to the Federal government of Nigeria’’, the IFFA boss declared.

Onyemelukwe therefore called on all other sister associations that are spoiling for war to sheath their swords and embrace peace and constructive engagement with government with a view to finding lasting solution to the nagging problems in the maritime sector.

