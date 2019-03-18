I have cured many people of HIV and other diseases – Raymond Toyo

By YUSUF MOHAMMED

An alternative medicine practitioner, who is a physician at T-Gold Health and Wellness Limited, Raymond Tade Toyo, has said he has been able to treat cancer and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) patients successfully. As for cancer, as long as it has not reached stage 4, he would be able to reverse it completely.

Speaking with Business Hallmark in an interview last week Friday, Mr. Toyo said he has recorded successes in many areas, including curing of cancer (stage 0 to 3) and HIV.

He said “In my practice we can handle cancer that has not gone terminal. Let me simply put cancer cases that are between stages 0 to 3 plus. We can cure. And if it has gone to stage 4 it is difficult to treat.

“In the area of heart disease we have recorded success cases. In the area of prostate enlargement, prostate cancer, we have recorded so many. In the area of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes. We have treated stroke patients. Those with stroke are carried to this place but after some time, they are able to walk on their own without support. There are so many other areas that we have recorded success. Alternative medicine is no respecter of any disease. Whether dreaded or minor, once you go back to nature you will be fine. We are natural beings.”

According to the expert, herbal medicine is the best solution for ailments because human beings are natural beings and “You cannot use what is not natural to treat nature.”

“When you use synthetic drugs, you manage the ailment. But when you go alternative, you cure it.”

When asked about sexually transmitted diseases, he said, “they are minor” and went ahead to give HIV as an example of STD he has cured. He said “we have handled so many cases of HIV. Reversed! Many of them have been reversed.”

Asked how many he people he has cured, he replied, “Many. I can’t say unless I check through my files. We have cured so many. We reversed it completely. And the period is between the first and the fourth month. The fifth month I will just manage you. The six month I will ask you to go and do test and it will be negative. I am certain about it.”

