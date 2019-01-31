I have come to lead a revolution to free Abia State – Alex Otti

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for Abia State gubernatorial election, Dr. Alex Otti, has described himself as a revolutionist, with a singular mission to reclaim Abia State from the hands of politicians he described as kidnappers.

Dr. Otti, on a campaign tour of Bende and Arochukwu local government areas, during the week, told the large army of his supporters that the government of Abia State had been kidnapped and pocketed by mindless politicians whose only objective was to steal the people’s commonwealth.

“Abia government has been kidnapped. People have kidnapped the government and put it in their pocket. It requires somebody with courage to retrieve the government from them”, Otti declared to the surging crowd at the playground of Idima Secondary School, Idima, Abam, Arochukwu Local Government Area.

With fist clenched, the first-class economist and celebrated former banker, punched into the air, announcing: “I have come to lead that revolution to take back Abia State from the hands of those kidnappers. We are going to sack them because they are thieves and it requires courage to sack them”.

Otti, according to a statement by the director, media and publicity of Alex Otti Campaign Organisation, Kazie Uko, vowed to retrieve all the state monies and assets that have been stolen and use them to restore the state for the benefit of Abia people.

“I can assure you that I am up to the task. I am not afraid. God has not given me the spirit of fear, but of love, power and sound mind. We will retrieve all that they have stolen and use them to repair our state. Many of you know me, I’m one of you. God has blessed me and has made me a blessing to you all”, he informed them.

He described his involvement in politics and the gubernatorial election in particular as a huge sacrifice, saying, “That’s why I’m making this sacrifice. It’s a big sacrifice and I’m happy to do it, so that in the next 20 years, when the children will be reading the history books, they will know that a man came here, he saw and he conquered”.

Otti announced to the highly excited crowd that he has put the event of 2015 Abia governorship election, where he was robbed of victory, behind him and now pressing forward. He asked his supporters to do the same. According to him, “We have put 2015 behind us. The most important thing is that the robbery of 2015 will not happen again. I am asking all of you to forget what happened before and look ahead. Like MKO Abiola said, you don’t move forward when you keep looking backward”.

He also told them that his government will look favourably to the youth, but not with the kind of Okada or Keke empowerment by the PDP, but with genuine employment, training and skill acquisition. “One of the reasons we are out here is because of the youth. Ours is government of the youth. We know the difficulties and challenges you’re going through. Many of you are unemployed, but we have the solution to that problem.

“As we were coming and going around Abam, we noticed that you have such massive land, unutilised. We are going to use this land to feed you, provide electricity for you, provide water for you, repair your roads, build hospitals and good schools for your community. You will leave here and work here”, he promised them.

Otti described Abia State as currently rudderless, as, according to him, the government has gone on retirement. “We are going to retire them permanently. Every kingdom has an expiry date; PDP in Abia State has expired. So, on February 16 and March 2, 2019, you will have enough reasons to vote for APGA; vote for Bourdex for the Senate, vote Ibe Osonwa for Federal House, vote for Mike Ukoha for the state house and vote Dr. Alex Otti as your governor”, Otti stated.

