I abhor the role of military in election – Atiku says after he cast his ballot

Former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has strongly condemned the role of the military in elections in the country.

Atiku who spoke Saturday afternoon after casting his ballot in Yola, Adamawa State, also expressed disappointment with the electoral process ,saying “it holds no fate.”

“The process has no fate, I completely abhor the role of the military in the electoral process,” Atiku said.

He however, asked Nigerians to come together to demand that the right things are done.

The former vice president who spoke amid chants “Never give up,” “Buhari must go,” from the crowd, encouraged every Nigerian to work together for a prosperous Nigeria.

