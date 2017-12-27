How Tinubu encouraged me, others to join politics, says Ajimobi

322 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

OLUSESAN LAOYE

Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, went down memory lane during the declaration of some big wigs in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Accord Party, and Labour Party to the All Progressives Party (APC), at the MapoHall , Ibadan, that if not for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, people like them would not be in politics.

Ajimobi who was speaking during the declaration, said, he had always thought that politics was not for serious people, because, he was making it at the Oil Company where he was at the top. He argued that he had on several occasions looked down on politicians and always wondered why and what they were doing in politics.

According to him, ‘’it was when some of us saw people like Tinubu in politics that we realized that politics is for serious minded people who want to serve the people and improve their lives. It was then, that we realized that the positions we occupied in our various companies were not enough to help humanity and it is through politics that one’s good intention for the masses could be achieved’’.

He praised Tinubu for the role he has been playing in politics, especially in the South West saying that he has become a true leader who cares for the people. He pointed out that he has become the architect of a new political order in Nigeria and south west in particular.

He said it was not easy for him to convince, former Governor Adebayo AlaoAkala, Former Senate leader, TeslimFolarin, Former Deputy Governor, TaufeekArapaja, Former Secretary to the oyo State government, AyodeleAdigun,former Speaker of the Oyo state House of Assembly AsimiyuAlarape, and some members of the House of Representatives and State Assembly to join the APC. He said that despite the fact that some of them had gone their different ways and not on speaking terms, especially,Arapaja and Akala, he was able to cement the cracks and bring all of them together a feast which has never been achieved by any political leader or Governor in the history of Oyo State.

He warned politicians not engage in the battle of fight to finish, pointing out that if he had engaged in that, it would not be possible to convince all of them to join the APC which they had at one time or the order condemned. He said not that alone they had cast aspersions at me ’’ while I too had done the same to them but despite that we had all engaged in politics of decency.’’

Ajimobi said that with the Akala and others now in APC, there is nothing more left for other political parties, especially the PDP and the Accord party which are the other two major political parties in Oyo State, saying that those who are left in the parties are liars who want to keep on deceiving the people. ‘’With these people with us there is no doubt that Oyo state has become a one party state. The decamped should at the same time ensure the unity of the APC and not allow political and office seeking to cause commotion amongst us’’

Ajimobi in his usual style of cracking jokes said ‘’ let me warn those of you who wants to be governor not to sideline me because I hold the ace to whoever would be governor after me. Some of you may think that if you go to the national or go to Lagos to see Asiwaju, he would listen to you. He would not listen to you unless you come through me. Again don’t go to Lagos to give him money, AsiwajuTinubu does not need your money and the money you want to give him bring it to me so that I can talk on your behalf’’

He said politicians should love one another no matter the situation,’’ even if both of you are looking for the same position.’’ He also use the opportunity to tell the people of the state that the much awaited Local Government election would be held latest March 2018.

In his own speech, the leader of the APC Tinubu said that, he was sure that the emergence of the likes of Akala and others would bring victory to the APC in 2019. He said that he was convinced that their coming to APC would not bring discord and hatred ‘’ I want to tell the people of Oyo state today that there is no more PDP in the state, because the APC is now with those who are regarded as PPDP or Accord’’

The Ondo State Governor, Barrister RotimiAkeredolu, said that the coming of Akala, Folarin, Arapaja and others was a big news and hope that they would be happy with theAPC. He said they would not regret their coming into theirfold because APC is a place where there ‘’is a level playing ground in politics and where people get what belongs to them’’

Governor ofOsun State, OgbeniRaufAregbesola, said he was impressed with the crowd that came to grace the occasion and said that there would be a big change in the lives of those who decamped to the APC. He said the APC is the Party where truth prevails and that they have come to where their aspirations would be fulfilled.

Akala while speaking on behalf of others, said it took time and pains toconvince all the people ‘’here with me today to join the APC’’.He argued that this was possible because there was no single person amongst them who has never worked with him while in government either as Local Government Chairman, Deputy Governor or Governor. ‘’My interactions with them while in office made them to have confidence in me and I am happy that we are now in one place once again’’

He said there is dynamism in politics and thanked Ajimobi for giving them the opportunity to join APC saying that if it were some ‘’people’’ they would not allow this historical gathering to occur because they are Selfish and self-centered. He assured the APC leaders that the party would take all the positions in Oyo State during the next 2019 general elections.

The former Chairman of the PDP in Oyo state, Hon YinkaTaiwo who said that he gave the party his letter of resignation from the party at the venue where he was decamping, argued that as far as he was concerned the PDP in Oyo state’’ is finished’’. He pointed outs that those who are still left in Accord or PDP are deceiving themselves.