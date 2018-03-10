How fruits, vegetables prevent tumour growth

193 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

A Dietician, Mrs Sarah Abagai, has said that regular intake of fruits and vegetables can guard against the growth of tumour in human body.

Abagai said this in interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

According to her, fruits and vegetables contain nutrients which can block the activities that encourage the growth of tumour.

She said such nutrients occur naturally in plants to protect them from attacks by pests.

Abagai said it was discovered that when fruits and vegetables from plants were consumed, it would protect the human body.

The dietician said some of the fruits and vegetables could actually degrade tumours.

She explained that “the nutrients in fruits and vegetables contain unique healing properties that protect the body.”