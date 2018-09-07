Heritage Bank, Multichoice boost Africa film industry

Heritage Bank Plc has partnered with MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, owners of the DSTV and GOTV brands to boost film industry with the sponsorship of the 2018 edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Speaking at the event which held in Lagos over the weekend, Mr. Fela Ibidapo, Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of Heritage Bank, said the bank sponsored the programme puts the Nigeria’s entertainment space on the world’s stage and there is no better platform for Heritage Bank than this.

He added that it is also an offshoot of what the bank has been doing in the entertainment space in partnership with Multichoice.

He said the bank prided itself in its ability to hand hold different sectors of the economy in order to nurture them and help them to grow, remarking that the bank’s participation in the recent Nigeria’s creative summit has further given it a boost as it is now more committed to supporting the entertainment industry.

According to him the bank is proud of the entertainment industry and will continue to stand by operators in it by supporting them and watch them grow.

Also, Heritage Bank has always partnered with MultiChoice to bring the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) to viewers across Africa and beyond.

Ibidapo said the bank sponsored the indigenous language category in movies and TVs: the Ibos, Yoruba and Hausa movies in a bid to promote the Nigerian culture, remarking that Heritage Bank will always support anything that has to do with the Nigerian culture, which is its heritage.

The Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards is Africa’s most prestigious celebration of film and TV talent behind and in front of the cameras. The AMVCAs also represent the significant investment made by MultiChoice as a show of its commitment to the development of skills and talent on the continent.

The programme is based on general viewer’s choice across Africa who decides the winners by voting for the best movie and television producers in the continent.

There is a total of 27 categories, with seven categories open to public voting and 20 being categories to be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges.

