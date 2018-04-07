Heavy rain destroys Tedder Hall at UI A heavy downpour on Saturday destroyed a part of the Tedder Hall of Nigeria’s premier University of Ibadan. The residential hall, located west of the university court was opened on 17 November 1952, along with Mellanby Hall. It was named after Lord Tedder (1890 – 1976), Marshal of (1950-1967) who formally opened the present site […]

Mavrodi’s death: MMM officially closes shop Participants in the world’s most popular ponzi scheme Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), are counting their losses as administrators of the programme have officially shut down operations worldwide following the death of its founder, Sergey Mavrodi. It would be recalled that Mavrodi died on March 26, after a heart attack. The administrators of the site had […]

Bank robbery: 30 killed in Offa No fewer than 30 people were confirmed killed in the robbery attack that occurred in Offa town in Kwara State. The town was thrown into mourning following Thursday’s deadly raid on five commercial banks along the Owode Market Area of the town in Offa Local Government Area of the state. Nine police officers were among […]

Scientists find two combo drugs that kill lung cancer There is hope for lung cancer sufferers worldwide. A breakthrough research has found that the use of two existing drugs could successfully treat the disease. The study delves deep into the molecular survival kit of lung tumours. Many cancer deaths are driven by the KRAS oncogene. KRAS is an essential gene, but in its mutant […]

Nigeria still Africa’s biggest market Transsion Holdings, giant mobile phone (Tecno Mobile), has described Nigeria as still the biggest market in Africa in spite of some challenges. Mr Andy Yan, Vice President, Transsion Holdings, parent company of Tecno Mobile, made the assertion in Lagos at Tecno’s Global Spring Launch. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tecno unveiled Camon […]

China ready to pay any cost in trade war with US China said Friday it was ready to pay “any cost” in a possible trade war with the US, after President Donald Trump warned he was considering $100 billion in extra tariffs. “If the US side disregards opposition from China and the international community and insists on carrying out unilateralism and trade protectionism, the Chinese side […]

Lassa fever: Abia govt partner FMC to contain outbreak After the news of the demise of a female doctor due to Lassa Fever, the Abia State government and Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia have teamed up to contain the outbreak. The state Ministry of Health, on Wednesday, held a joint press conference at the FMC in Umuahia, explaining the different measures put in place […]

$1bn military fund approval: Nothing controversial, says Presidency The Presidency, on Friday, responded to those criticising the approval of $1billion insurgency fund by President Muhammadu Buhari saying there’s nothing controversial about the approval. The President’s approval of the fund had earlier sparked criticism from many including the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which asked Nigerians to resist it. The President’s Senior Special […]

I do not have religious bias – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his decisions are taken on merit and he does not nurse any religious bias. “Some voices, for political or ethnic reasons are making unguarded statements accusing the government and myself in particular of religious bias. “Let me assure you, honourable clergymen that this is far from the truth,’’ […]

Christian leaders reject Buhari’s second term bid A religious group United Christian Leaders Eagle Eye Forum (UCLEEF) has rejected calls in some quarters especially from the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging President Muhammadu Buhari to run for a second term. The group through its National Chairman, Pastor Aminchi Habu, rejected the calls on Thursday during a press conference/inauguration of […]

No plastic fish in Nigeria – NAFDAC The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has denied the wide speculation of existence of plastic fish in Nigeria. NAFDAC’s Management said on Thursday in Abuja it had thoroughly investigated and analysed some report on suspected plastic fish with laboratory analysis. “The investigation was triggered by a complaint by a Nigerian […]

Saudi licenses US firm AMC to operate cinemas Saudi Ministry of Culture and Information on Wednesday said it has given U.S.-based firm — AMC —, the first licence to operate cinemas in the kingdom. AMC is controlled by China’s Dalian Wanda group, the world’s biggest private property developer and owner of the world’s largest cinema chain, Wanda Cinemas and the Hoyts Group. The group […]

We are not in trade war with China – Trump President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. was not in “a trade war with China,’’ hours after Beijing announced tariff hikes on 50 billion dollars worth of U.S. products. “We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent people, who represented the U.S.,” […]

PIB: NNPC challenges Consultant to NASS Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has challenged the consultant to the National Assembly on Petroleum Industry Reform Bill (PIB) to take a comprehensive look at the issues in the oil and gas sector and make bold recommendations that could engender enduring reforms. The Group Managing Director Dr Maikanti Baru, stated this at a consultative meeting […]

Customs gets additional uniform for officers The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has approved additional set of uniform for its officers and men to give them options of uniforms depending on the weather and assignment to be executed. The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, said in a statement that the uniform had a white top, the usual ash-coloured trouser […]