Guardiola wary of Juventus in Champions League

By YUSUF MOHAMMED

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is wary of Juventus and has tipped the club as favourites to win the Champions League this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick fired Juve into the quarter-finals, cancelling out Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 lead from the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Guardiola’s City will also be involved in Friday’s draw after they thrashed Schalke 10-2 on aggregate.

“We [Barca] won two, but I lost seven,” he was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

“So I am not Real Madrid. Madrid is out, but there’s still Juventus. These guys take Cristiano Ronaldo – they go there to win the Champions League with Juventus.

“He has all the pressure on his shoulders, he scores three versus Atletico Madrid and they go through. That is the type of guy you face to achieve the next stages.

“We are going to try. If it doesn’t work, I am sorry but I assure you next season we are going to try. This competition is tough.

“When I said we are a teenage team, I didn’t say we are not going to fight. The best success in the club’s history is a semi-final – compared to Real Madrid with 13 wins or Barcelona, Liverpool, Juventus, they have how many, six, seven, eight?

“But the teenagers have patience, desire, they are not scary. We are trying to achieve for the second time in our history a semi-final of the Champions League.

“It is why when the people say you have to win, you have to win, when you are out in the quarter-finals it is a disaster, it is not fair.

“Today Real Madrid is out and Atletico is out and PSG is out and it is unfair, this competition, because it is incredibly tough.

“There are incredible teams, so when we are through the group stages, I am happy. It is so nice to be in the quarter-finals for the third time in our history.”

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook