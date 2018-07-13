GTBank Launches Social Impact Challenge, Aims to Fund Community Development Projects Nationwide

Following more than two decades of consistent investment in community development, Guaranty Trust Bank plc is taking its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) another step further by launching a Social Impact Challenge that will fund dozens of innovative ideas designed and executed by members of the general public.

Tagged #SimpleChangeBigImpact, the Social Impact Challenge invites individuals and groups to pitch ideas with the potential to enrich the lives of those in their community and receive funding from the Bank to execute the change. This is the latest in a long line of CSR initiatives by GTBank, designed to foster socio-economic development across the country. The Bank’s Adopt-a-School initiative and Football Education Programmes have helped thousands of young students excel in and outside the classroom, while its Autism advocacy has remarkably raised the social consciousness and societal support for people living with Autism and other developmental disabilities. Now, with the Social Impact Challenge, the Bank hopes to invest directly in the social infrastructure of at least 20 communities nationwide.

To participate in the Social Impact Challenge, interested person(s) are to pitch their idea in a one-minute video which they will share using the hashtag #SimpleIdeasBigImpact. The video pitch should contain the potential of the idea, how it will be executed and the budget required to get it done. The ideas must be executable within 120 hours and will be chosen by a combination of public endorsements on social media and expert assessments by the Bank. The expert assessment will focus on the creativity, relevance, unique impact of the idea as well as the feasibility of executing the idea within the stipulated time frame.

Commenting on the Bank’s Social Impact Challenge, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GTBank, Mr Segun Agbaje, said; “We are excited to organize an initiative that will showcase not just the ingenuity and creativity of Nigerians, but also their passion for making a positive social impact in their communities. This Social Impact Challenge reflects the premium we put on innovation and collaboration and demonstrates our commitment to giving back to society.

He further stated that “As we continue to transform our institution into a platform for enriching lives, we are fully integrating Corporate Social Responsibility into our business model such that our CSR initiatives now form a core part of the normal way we go about our business. This is driven by our strong belief that building a strong business and making the world a better place are essential ingredients for long-term success.

GTBank is regarded by industry watchers as one of the best run African financial institutions across its subsidiary countries and serves as a role model within the financial service industry due to its bias for world class corporate governance standards, excellent service quality and innovation. The Bank’s footprints in Corporate Social Responsibility are guided strategically by its decision to operate on four major pillars: Education, Community Development, Arts and the Environment, which it believes are essential building blocks for the society and prerequisites for economic growth and societal development.

