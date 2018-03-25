" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Published On: Sun, Mar 25th, 2018

GT in Spreadsheet…beyond the magic

BY TESLIM SHITTA-BEY

Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) is one of Nigeria’s most profitable commercial lending institutions and one of its most enigmatic. The bank spawned by two dreamy-eyed bankers, Fola Adeola and the late Tayo Aderinokun, posted a 2017 earnings per share of N6.03 or 29.1 per cent higher than the N4.67 posted a year earlier. Profit after tax of the bank went from N132.3 billion in 2016 to N170.5 billion in 2017, representing a growth of 28.8 per cent. 

Nigeria’s couture banking franchise has no doubt set the tone for premium corporate bottom lines in the year as Business Hallmark’s spreadsheets for the bank’s operations in 2017 reveal awkward facts about its profit and loss and balance sheet statements. Does GT hold up to its impressive historical earnings statistics in the past year? Most certainly; but does it score high marks on all its operating fronts? Maybe not.

The house Fola and Tayo built has had some spotty patches.  Riding the financial meltdown of 2008 GT Bank came out stronger with several people making a flight to safety, jumping ship from banks perceived as ‘weak’ to banks like GT that were considered considerably stronger; this resulted in a sudden surge in GT’s deposit base and in its need to strengthen its accounts processing capacity. The higher deposit base led the bank incur higher nominal operating costs but it also took advantage of larger free float or higher average idle monthly deposit balances. This continues to remain a strong competitive advantage as economies of scale has resulted in declining cost per customer per period. So what are the banks problems?

GT’s problems relate more to what behavioural psychologist call ‘the winners curse’ which refers to a situation where a winner finds out that she increasingly cannot cope with the consequences of her success, than to major operational difficulties. The banks huge customer growth between 2009 and 2017 has created a problem of institutional service quality; meaning that the more the number of customers the bank seems to have the lower the quality of its service.  The average over-the-counter customer processing time has stretched to an average of two more minutes per customer above those of its competitors within a similar market tier.

READ  Afreximbank opens $800m credit lines for 55 banks

The average amount of time taken to complete a transaction on the banks automated teller machines (ATMs) appears to be three minutes longer than that of its nearest rivals. For example, transaction completion at ATMs in its Lagos Berger branch is about five minutes longer than that of ATM’s at Zenith Bank its immediate neighbor. This may not be a typical story for all branches of GT, but it is indicative of a niggling service delivery challenge that could cause customer migration if not nipped in the bud.

Profitability…the money machine still glitters

GT Bank (recent market price N46.90) is still a bright spot on investor portfolio despite certain worries about declining service quality; its underlying profitability remains strong. Profit before tax relative to gross earnings rose from 39.83 per cent in 2016 to 47.76 per cent in 2017, a 19.92 per cent leap. Profit before tax equally soared 21.26 per cent from N 165.1 billion in 2016 to N 200.2 billion in 2017. Segun Atere, a former lead analyst at Apel Assets and Finance, a Lagos-based stock broking and asset management firm, notes that, ‘GT has done a credible job of cranking up the profit machine in a difficult year. A tough recessionary headwind has had a devastating impact on various companies in different sectors of the economy, without even the banking industry being spared the hurricane storms’.

Analysts note that quite a number of banks have seen their profit figures slide a notch as manufacturers and retail borrowers have had to hold firmly to whatever latch they could find as declining consumer demand and tight foreign exchange conditions (especially in the first quarter (Q1) of 2017) sent chills down corporate spines.  Indeed, by the end of the second quarter of 2017 when the recessionary winds appeared to have blown over, not many organizations where in a position to handle the devastation. ‘But’, according to Apel’s former portfolio analyst, Atere, ‘there are indications that things are getting a whole lot better as quite a number of banks are seeing their loan loss provisions as a proportion of customer loans outstanding declining noticeably’; GT Bank’s loan provisions as a proportion of its customer loans outstanding declined from about 4 per cent in 2016 to about 0.8 per cent in 2017. Loan impairment charges dropped several paces from N65 billion in 2016 to N12billion in 2017.  This suggests that the bank has improved the quality of its loan assets and made its overall balance sheet less risky or in the arcane language of corporate bankers, GT in 2017 managed to ‘de-risk’ its books. GT grew its profit after tax (PAT) from N132.3 billion in 2016 to N170.5 billion in 2017, a growth of 28.9 per cent. While its net interest income as a proportion of its average loans to customers (a measure of the bank’s profitability in its core business) grew by 42 per cent from 0.12 in 2016 to 0.17 in 2017.

READ  Rally: PDP threatens legal action against Kano Govt.

GT seems to be wringing profit from cost savings rather than from earnings growth as the banks gross earnings (GE) between 2016 and 2017 rose by a mangy 1.11 per cent rising from N414.6 billion in 2016 to N419.2 billion in 2017.

All about the assets

A crucial investor indicator of wellness for bank analysts is the quality of assets or a bank’s loans and advances; the better the quality the more sustainable earnings and the business.  Loan impairments for 2017 at N12.2 billion was 81 per cent lower than the N65.3 billion posted in 2016. Loan impairments as a percentage of customer loans outstanding dropped from 40 per cent in 2016 to 11 per cent in 2017, which amounted to a clear onslaught on its bad loan troubles, showing a major improvement in the quality of the bank’s book assets.

Investors watch hour

For investors, GT Bank remains a serial delight as year- on- year return scuffles around a robust 90.67 per cent on a price earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75. With a recent dividend yield of 5.76 per cent the bank has produced one of the best total investment yields for stocks in the sector.

As far as bank spreadsheets go, GT has thrown up a basket load of indices that suggest that the bank is what Berkshire Hathaway’s Chairman, Warren Buffett, calls a ‘fat pitch’, meaning a hidden value opportunity that only the vain, naïve or silly would truly pass up.

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Dangote wows Lagos with super duper marriage

    By AYOLA OLAOLUWA Her father is the world’s richest black man, so it’s little surprise that Fatima Dangote’ wedding was a lavish, no-expense spared, fairytale affair. Fatima, who is one of 57-year-old industrialist Aliko Dangote’s three daughters, last Friday, married the pilot son of former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, Jamil in the mother […]

  • GT in Spreadsheet…beyond the magic

    BY TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) is one of Nigeria’s most profitable commercial lending institutions and one of its most enigmatic. The bank spawned by two dreamy-eyed bankers, Fola Adeola and the late Tayo Aderinokun, posted a 2017 earnings per share of N6.03 or 29.1 per cent higher than the N4.67 posted a […]

  • Heat over T. Y. Danjuma’s damning verdict on Nigerian Army

    OBINNA EZUGWU Nigerian government, Army and the Taraba State government have engaged in a war of words over remarks by former Chief of Army Staff, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), who while delivering a lecture at the maiden convocation ceremony of the Taraba State University on Saturday, alleged that there was an ethnic cleansing happening […]

  • Int’l friendly: Eagles pip Poland 1-0

    Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Friday demonstrated their intention to impress at the 2018 FIFA World Cup by defeating Poland 1-0 at the Stadion Miejski, Wroclaw. Victor Moses’ 61st minute penalty kick made the difference as the Eagles fought hard to earn a win over world number eight Poland. Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr made the […]

  • Afreximbank opens $800m credit lines for 55 banks

    The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has opened credit lines amounting to $800 million in 55 banks across Africa to facilitate the confirmation of letters of credit to support intra-African trade. Mr Obi Emekekwue, the bank’s Director and Global Head, Communications and Events Management Department, said that under the strategy launched in 2016, about $25 billion […]

  • `Pursue your dreams’, Buhari tells Dapchi girls

    Buhari advises Dapchi girls President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday interacted with the recently rescued Dapchi schoolgirls and advised them to pursue their dreams without fear. The President assured them of their safety and that efforts are on to also rescue the remaining Chibok girls and other Nigerians in captivity of the terrorists. The girls were […]

  • Yoruba youths demand referendum, say Nigeria has known only sadness, strive, war since creation

    By OBINNA EZUGWU The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) has asked that a referendum or plebiscite be held so that Nigerians can decide on the kind of country they want, noting that since independence, the country has remained a country where sadness, war, hatred and bigotry thrives, and where happiness has continued to be […]

  • Trump rattles Stock markets with China trade tariff

    U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday that could impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of imports from China, although his action was far removed from threats that could have ignited a global trade war. Under the terms of the memorandum, Trump will target the Chinese imports only after a consultation […]

  • Buhari visits Zamfara, assures residents better security

    President Muhammadu Buhari has promised the people of Zamfara State that the security situation in the country will improve soon. President Buhari who is in the state on an official visit said this on Thursday, that the state will start experiencing some security improvement before the next rainy season, which is in a few weeks. […]

  • Ambode woos Japanese investors in Tokyo talks

    Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has held talks with the Japan-African Union Parliamentary Friendship Committee in Tokyo on how to improve transportation in the state. Ambode, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, said the meeting which was to woo Japanese investors, was being attended by two members of […]

  • Dangote, Bill Gates to address special NEC meeting

    Africa’s leading industrialist Aliko Dangote and Microsoft founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates are expected to address a special session of the National Economic Council on Thursday. A media advisory released by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s office said the two businessmen will deliver opening speeches at the meeting. The Special session underscores the Buhari administration’s Economic […]

  • Saraki meets Bill Gates, Dangote over health financing

    The President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, met with Microsoft Founder, Bill Gates and African Business Mogul, Alh. Aliko Dangote to proffer solutions to financing healthcare in Nigeria. Saraki who was accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, had the breakfast with the business magnates and […]

  • EU targets Facebook, Google on digital tax

    European Union (EU) would on Wednesday unveil digital tax targeted at Facebook and Google. The EU’s move will bring yet more turmoil to Facebook after revelations over misused data of 50 million users shocked the world. The special tax is the latest measure by the 28-nation European Union to rein in Silicon Valley giants and […]

  • 105 Dapchi schoolgirls released

    One hundred and five of the 110 abducted schoolgirls in Dapchi have been released. The girls are being transported to their homes, Presidential Aide Shebu Garba confirmed on Wednesday. The release of the girls came barely a few days after Defence Minister Dan Alli promised that the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls would be rescued. They were […]

  • Breaking: Dapchi schoolgirls found

    The 110 Dapchi schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state on 19 February, have been recovered. Reports said the girls are being transported home, from where they were found. Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu has confirmed the report. But information is at the moment sketchy. One report said […]

  • Breaking: Journalists barred as abducted Dapchi girls return

    Information reaching Business Hallmark has it that some of the abducted Dapchi Secondary school girls have been rescued this morning. Confirming the rescue,  Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the girls were being taken to a safe location. “Yes, the girls are being transported to safety. We […]