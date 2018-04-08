" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Published On: Sun, Apr 8th, 2018

GT Bank rebases 2018 Profitability forecast

By OKEY ONYEWEAKU

 

Against the backdrop of healthier economic growth projection for the Nigerian economy in 2018, GT Bank, Nigeria’s most popular millennial banking service provider has set fresh targets for the institution going into the second quarter of the year.

With the economy expected to grow by between 2.6 and 2.8 per cent in 2018 (as against 1.92 per cent in 2017), analyst believe the banking sector generally should be a major beneficiary as manufacturers and retailers previously slow in repaying their debts find increased elbow room to grow revenues and cover short term bank liabilities. GT Bank, therefore, expect that its gross earnings in 2018 should rise to N205 billion with a loans and advances growth of about 10 per cent. The plan also plans to increase its liquidity ratio to 47 per cent or 17 per cent higher than the officially required rate of 30 per cent while the bank also hopes to keep its capital adequacy ratio at about 22 per cent. In line with an industry-wide drive to reduce operating expenses GT Bank’s managers are keen on seeing the bank’s cost-to-income ratio nestling at a comfortable 40 per cent.

Speaking to business editors in Lagos, Group Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Segun Agbaje said the projections are conservative as the bank possesses the ability to out-perform the targets.

Agbaje who noted that the economy was still fragile with a GDP growth of 1.9 per cent, explained that the year 2018 would be tough for business entities, including banks, but would still provide room for corporate growth.

GT Bank Plc climbed the back of economic recovery to grow its profit-before-tax (PBT) by 21.3 per cent to ₦200.2 billion in 2017 as investors smile to the bank with improved dividend income of N2.40 per share compared to N2.00 received in 2016. The bank had earlier declared a 30 kobo interim dividend in June 2017.

A review of GT’s 2017 financial statement shows a marginal growth in its gross earnings by 1.1 per cent to ₦419.2 billion from ₦414.6 billion in 2016; driven primarily by growth in interest income as well as e-payment revenues.

READ  Agency alerts on influx of illegal GMO products

The Bank’s loan book dipped by 8 per cent from ₦1.590 trillion recorded as at December 2016 to ₦1.449 trillion in December 2017 while customer deposits increased by 3.8 per cent to ₦2.062 trillion from ₦1.986 trillion in December 2016.

The Bank’s balance sheet remained strong with a 3.9 per cent growth in Total Assets and Contingents as the Bank closed the year ended December 2017 with Total Assets and Contingents of ₦3.845 trillion and Shareholders’ Funds of ₦625.2 Billion.

In terms of Assets quality, NPL ratio increased to 7.7 per cent in December 2017 from 3.7 per cent in the contemporary period of 2016 largely as a result of classification of a single exposure within the Nigerian Telecommunications Industry.

However, non-performing loans seemed to be moderate at 4.6 per cent, which was 40 basis points below the regulatory threshold of 5 per cent. Overall, the bank’s asset quality has remained stable with adequate coverage of 119.6 per cent, with Capital adequacy remaining strong with a ratio (CAR) of 25.7 per cent (as against the regulatory threshold of 15 per cent). Equity and assets yields, Return on Average Equity (ROAE) and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) closed at 35.4 per cent and 6.2 per cent respectively.

Commenting on the financial results, the Managing Director/CEO the bank, Mr. Segun Agbaje, noted that, “2017 was a pivotal year for the bank. We delivered a strong result in a challenging environment; achieving record growth in earnings, carefully managing cost margins and leveraging our digital-first customer-centric strategy to deliver world-class services that are simple, cheap and easily accessible.”

He further stated that “The result demonstrates the fundamental strength of our franchise as well as the progress we are making in transforming our organization into a platform on which our customers could build their businesses, connect with their own consumers and access all the resources that they need to make their lives better.”

G T Bank Plc has been consistent in demonstrating its superiority over its peers in the banking industry. The bank, in fact, has sustained its position as the highest valued banking stock. Even though, the bears have a stronghold on the market, G T bank stock is trading at 51% higher than the stock of Stanbic IBTC which is the second highest priced. The bank’s stock closed at N26.80 per share last Thursday, March 23, 2017.

READ  Heavy rain destroys Tedder Hall at UI

As a result of its successes, many organizations have tried to model their operations after G T Bank. Its compact disposition appears to have yielded fruit.  Some believe that the bank’s management style has even generated envy among its peers. Any time there is comparison among the banks, the argument tends to favour G T Bank more. This has truly mystified its operations and brand name over the years. Interestingly, Harvard Business School in United States of America (USA) and Crainfield Business School have both conducted researches on the effectiveness and uniqueness of the G T brand.

Its modest success may have shown that quality actually pays in the long-run. This may explain the bank’s generally recognized efficiency and effectiveness. Indeed, the financial sector analysts note that the bank typically adopts fresh and unique perspectives to service evolution as exemplified by the successes of its digitization platforms.

G T Bank is one of the bluest of blue-chip companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Many investors have earned decent returns on the banks equity. The bank has been quite generous to its shareholders in respect of both capital appreciation and dividend yields.

It paid 28kobo in 2001; 75kobo in 2002; 95kobo in 2003; 70kobo in 2004; 45kobo in 2005; 70kobo in 2006; 75kobo in 2007; 70kobo in 2008; 100kobo in 2009 and 75kobo in 2010 in addition to bonus of 1 for 4. The bank also paid 125 kobo in 2011, 155kobo in 2012, 170 kobo in 2013, 175 kobo in 2014 and 177 kobo in 2015, 200kobo in 2016 and 200k in 2017.

 

 

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Controversy trail Gowon’s silence on national issues

    By OBINNA EZUGWU For most Nigerians, General Yakubu Gowon will remain an eternal hero for leading the Nigerian side during the 30-month Nigeria-Biafra war which ended with the defeat of the breakaway Republic of Biafra peopled mainly by the Igbo of Eastern Nigeria, leading to the reintegration of the ill-fated republic into the Nigerian federation. […]

  • SPECIAL REPORT: The UBA Spreadsheet…challenging for a piece of the global market  

      By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY  United Bank for Africa (UBA) has come a long way from its iconic ‘wise men bank with UBA’ advert days in the 1990’s, but its wise men reference resonates with a younger generation of millennials as the bank  steps onto the global stage with greater determination to diversify its corporate risk […]

  • UAC loses steam with 61% PAT decline

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Once-upon-a-time household goods and office equipment giant, UACN, has continued to see its fortunes plummet as the group fails to find ways to stop the decline in corporate earnings. The business conglomerate’s operating performance in 2017 represents a now familiar story of underlying organizational weakness as most of the firms under its […]

  • GT Bank rebases 2018 Profitability forecast

    By OKEY ONYEWEAKU   Against the backdrop of healthier economic growth projection for the Nigerian economy in 2018, GT Bank, Nigeria’s most popular millennial banking service provider has set fresh targets for the institution going into the second quarter of the year. With the economy expected to grow by between 2.6 and 2.8 per cent […]

  • Tinubu’s APC; hurdles before the beautiful bride

    By OBINNA EZUGWU On Wednesday last week, governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa to finally agree that there will be no tenure elongation for the party’s chairman, Chief John Oyegun. It is a decision that could very well seal Oyegun’s fate, however the party could […]

  • Gloom over budget as experts query growth forecasts

    By UCHE CHRIS With the 2018 budget still to be passed by the National Assembly at the end of the first quarter of the year and the extension of the implementation of the 2017 budget for capital projects to May, hopes of possible growth in the economy this year prior to the general election are […]

  • Agency alerts on influx of illegal GMO products

    The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has alerted the nation of influx of illegal Genetically Modified (GM) products into the country Dr. Rufus Ebegba, the Director General of NBMA, has therefore given importers of GM seeds a 7-day ultimatum to formalise their dealings or risk closure. He also directed dealers to obtain the necessary biosafety […]

  • Buhari leaves for London Monday

    President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja tomorrow for an official visit to Britain, ahead of  the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings on 18 April. Malam Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media said President Buhari will hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Mrs Theresa May. The President will […]

  • Heavy rain destroys Tedder Hall at UI

    A heavy downpour on Saturday destroyed a part of the Tedder Hall of Nigeria’s premier University of Ibadan. The residential hall, located west of the university court was opened on 17 November 1952, along with Mellanby Hall. It was named after Lord Tedder (1890 – 1976), Marshal of (1950-1967) who formally opened the present site […]

  • Mavrodi’s death: MMM officially closes shop

    Participants in the world’s most popular ponzi scheme Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), are counting their losses as administrators of the programme have officially shut down operations worldwide following the death of its founder, Sergey Mavrodi. It would be recalled that Mavrodi died on March 26, after a heart attack. The administrators of the site had […]

  • Bank robbery: 30 killed in Offa

     No fewer than 30 people were confirmed killed in the robbery attack that occurred in Offa town in Kwara State. The town was thrown into mourning following Thursday’s deadly raid on five commercial banks along the Owode Market Area of the town in Offa Local Government Area of the state. Nine police officers were among […]

  • Scientists find two combo drugs that kill lung cancer

    There is hope for lung cancer sufferers worldwide. A breakthrough research has found that  the use of two existing drugs could successfully treat the disease. The study delves deep into the molecular survival kit of lung tumours. Many cancer deaths are driven by the KRAS oncogene. KRAS is an essential gene, but in its mutant […]

  • Nigeria still Africa’s biggest market

    Transsion Holdings, giant mobile phone (Tecno Mobile), has described Nigeria as still the biggest market in Africa in spite of some challenges. Mr Andy Yan, Vice President, Transsion Holdings, parent company of Tecno Mobile, made the assertion in Lagos at Tecno’s Global Spring Launch. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tecno unveiled Camon […]

  • China ready to pay any cost in trade war with US

    China said Friday it was ready to pay “any cost” in a possible trade war with the US, after President Donald Trump warned he was considering $100 billion in extra tariffs. “If the US side disregards opposition from China and the international community and insists on carrying out unilateralism and trade protectionism, the Chinese side […]

  • Lassa fever: Abia govt partner FMC to contain outbreak

    After the news of the demise of a female doctor due to Lassa Fever, the Abia State government and Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia have teamed up to contain the outbreak. The state Ministry of Health, on Wednesday, held a joint press conference at the FMC in Umuahia, explaining the different measures put in place […]

  • $1bn military fund approval: Nothing controversial, says Presidency

    The Presidency, on Friday, responded to those criticising the approval of $1billion insurgency fund by President Muhammadu Buhari saying there’s nothing controversial about the approval. The President’s approval of the fund had earlier sparked criticism from many including the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which asked Nigerians to resist it. The President’s Senior Special […]