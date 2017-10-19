Growth in interest income, FX push GTBank PAT Up 7.26% in Q3 Nigeria’s most capitalized commercial lender, Guarantee Trust Bank (GTBank) Plc reported a single digit upswing in its profit-after-tax in the third quarter 2017 financial result, buoyed by improved interest income and investment in securities. The bank financial statement released on Wednesday showed that its PAT climbed 7.26 per cent to N125.58 billion from N117.08 billion […]

FG tasks NNPC to Stimulate Economic Growth through Aggressive Gas Devt The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Baru made this disclosure on Tuesday in Lagos during a Gas Roundtable meeting for Chief Executives and Directors levels of the oil and gas companies organized by the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) where he was named the Pioneer Advisory Board Chairman of the […]

Ahmad’s appointment and the unending storms FELIX OLOYEDE Controversies surrounding the recent appointment of Mrs Aishah Ahmad as one of the deputy governors of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by President Muhammedu Buhari to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Mrs Sarah Alade after spending 25 years at the apex bank, is refusing to abate. A lot of dusts […]

Nigerian media needs to be more entrepreneurial, says UK multimedia expert Dan Mason is a British media consultant and trainer, who has spent the last nine years training journalists around the globe on digital communication and social media. The Leicester-born managing consultant of Dan Mason Media, who recently clocked 60, was managing editor, Newsquest, London, former editor, Birmingham Post and Coventry Newspapers all in the United […]

Post recession: Prices tumble, but demand stagnates JOHNMARK UKOKO Few weeks after the Director General of National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) , DR Yemi Kalejaiye, announced that the country has exited recession, the prices of many brands have begun to fall, while some brands have yet to reduce their prices. Investigations conducted by BusinessHallmark showed that, many brands which jerked up their […]

Intels threatens NPA over termination of its multi-billion naira contract FUNSO OLOJO The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and its long standing business partner, Intels Nigeria Limited, are now locked in a fierce battle of wit over the cancellation of its multi-billion naira contract. The war of attrition between the two business partners was triggered by the October 10th letter addressed to the Oil and […]

Shareholders call for sack of Oando Management as crisis worsens OKEY ONYENWEAKU These are tough times for local oil and gas giant, Oando Nigeria Plc and not many of its shareholders are smiling. The company has been embroiled in a series of crisis over the last three years and each predicament appears to have been worse than the previous one. The company’s shareholders have shown […]

November 18 poll: Gov. Willie Obiano’s mother of all battles By OBINNA EZUGWU A few days ago, a picture that told what many believe to be the story of Gov. Willie Obiano’s nearly four years stewardship in Anambra State trended online. It was a picture of a large shoe worn by a tiny leg. The large shoe was labelled Obi’s big shoe, and the tiny […]

Ballooning debt threatens Nigeria’s feeble growth By Okey Onyenweaku Nigeria’s ballooning debt profile has again caught the attention of International financial agencies, as the country’s budget deficit continues escalate. The International Monetary fund (IMF) a few days ago in Washington D. C in the United States of America, USA, expressed concern over Nigeria’s and other oil producing country’s rising domestic and […]

Editorial (Anti-corruption: The President moral burden) Recent developments in the government point clearly that the anti corruption policy, which had been the mantra of President Buhari both for his election as well as legitimacy, is unraveling. For a government that has made so much political capital of fighting corruption to now be enmeshed in very serious cases of corruption, abuse of […]

NNPC: President Buhari’s house of corruption NNPC in public consciousness is synonymous with corruption, Adebayo Obajemu takes a look at the series of landmark corruption allegations that define the oil giant KPMG in its report on corruption in NNPC gave a damning verdict. As far as the 41-page report is concerned, the NNPC is a cesspool of monumental corruption and fraud. […]

Nigeria has reached breaking point – Awolowo- Dosumu Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the Netherlands and daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. (Mrs) Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu has noted that it would be unwise for the government to continue to ignore calls for the restructuring of Nigeria as according to her, it was the only way to put the country on the right […]

Plantain chips and moneymaking By DANIEL ZUBAIR It is estimated that about 70 million people in West and Central Africa derive more than 25% of their carbohydrates from plantains, making the staple food one of the most important sources of food energy throughout the African lowland humid forest zone. Nigeria is one of the largest banana and Plantain growing […]

Anti corruption: IGP Idris in the dock By OBINNA EZUGWU In June 2016, seven Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), including Danazumi Doma who was in charge of Finance and Administration; Sotonye Wakama who was in charge of Operations; Mamman Tsafe, who was in charge of Logistics and Supplies; Kakwe Tsatso of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence; Hashimu Argungu, Training; Jubril Adeniji, Research and Planning; […]

Withdraw soldiers from the South, address unresolved national questions, ILT charges Buhari By OBINNA EZUGWU Rising from its plenary meeting in Enugu on Monday, Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT) condemned in its entirety, the deployment of soldiers in the South East zone in the name of Operation Python Dance 11 and the resultant humiliation and loss of lives, particularly in Abia State. It, therefore, called on the President […]