Group accuse EFCC officials of unlawful harassment of businessman

A civil right organisation, Save Lagos Group (SLG) say it has dragged some personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before its chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu over their “undue” harassment of a Lagos based businessman, Mr .Albert Abani Uduma.

In a petition dated Monday 5th of February 2018, the group accused some staff of the commission of bias in a case involving Uduma’s company, Global Investment and Communications Ltd. and a bank First City Monument Bank which had to do with a financial transaction that is subject of litigation in a law court.

In a statement on Monday, the Convener of the group, Comrade Adeniyi A. Sulaiman, accused the officials of intimidating Uduma with a view of obtaining money from him unlawfully.

Suleiman maintained that the case between the bank and Uduma was a civil one which was still pending before a law court, and wondered why some operatives of the anti graft agency led by the Zonal Head in charge of Okotie-Eboh office, Mr. Akaninyene Ezima would use “illegal means to extract money from Uduma.”

“We are worried by the unlawful antics of Ezima who is well known to us. We had an encounter with him while he was the Zonal Head in charge of Ibadan office located at 16a, Reverend Oyebode Crescent, Iyaganku area, Ibadan, Oyo State capital. We engaged him on a number of occasions when we led the Civil Societies Coalition for Emancipation of Osun State (CSCEOS).” Sulaiman stated.

He equally accused Ezima of frustrating moves to scrutinize the financial dealings of the Osun State Government under the leadership of Mr. Rauf Aregbesola whom the group had accused of sundry financial misappropriation.