-
Group accuse EFCC officials of unlawful harassment of businessman
A civil right organisation, Save Lagos Group (SLG) say it has dragged some personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before its chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu over their “undue” harassment of a Lagos based businessman, Mr .Albert Abani Uduma. In a petition dated Monday 5th of February 2018, the group accused some staff […]
-
Buhari’s integrity gravely compromised by his role in Saraki’s trial – by Prof Ben Nwabueze
BACKGROUNDS AND FACTS OF THE CASE In all the circumstances of the case, President Buhari’s role and inconsistent action in the prosecution and trial of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, leave much to be desired, in terms of their compromising impact on his integrity. The background to the case is a relevant circumstance to […]
-
CBN injects $355.43m into currency market
Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) said on Friday it had injected $355.43 million into the interbank foreign exchange market, as part of its efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate dollar shortages. The bank said in the statement the money was released to “meet requests in the agricultural, airlines, petroleum products and raw materials and machinery sectors”. […]
-
How fruits, vegetables prevent tumour growth
A Dietician, Mrs Sarah Abagai, has said that regular intake of fruits and vegetables can guard against the growth of tumour in human body. Abagai said this in interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. According to her, fruits and vegetables contain nutrients which can block the activities that encourage the […]
-
Sterling Bank empowers female entrepreneurs
In a bid to empower women operating in the Micro, Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) sectors of the Nigerian economy, Sterling Bank Plc, your One-Customer Bank, organised a capacity building to equip them with competencies required to run a better business. The programme was powered by One-Woman, the bank’s robust and exclusive value proposition for women. […]
-
Dapchi Schoolgirls’ Abduction: Senate summons Buratai, IGP
The Senate has summoned the Chief of Army Staff, LT General Tukur Buratai and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the abduction of 101 secondary schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe state. They are both expected to appear before the Joint Committee on Security and Intelligence as well as Police Affairs to brief […]
-
Senate to reintroduce 35% affirmation action bill—Oduah
Former Minister of Aviation and current senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Stella Oduah, has disclosed that the Senate will soon reintroduce the 35 per cent affirmative action bill for women. Oduah who stated this on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja, as part of activities commemorating this year’s International Women’s Day noted that […]
-
Western Lotto rewards 2,500 stakers in February
Over 2,500 players on the Western Lotto Nigeria platform smiled home with various winnings in February 2018, the company has disclosed. Yomi Ogunfowora, managing director, said the company paid out millions in prizes to the winners, representing a range of prizes. Ogunfowora disclosed that there is a steady increment in the number of winners on […]
-
ALATbyWema Launches Quick Loans, Virtual Dollar Card
ALAT, Nigeria’s only fully digital bank, has released two exciting new features: quick short-term loans and a virtual dollar card for paying online internationally. ALAT Loans are accessible to all ALAT customers through the bank’s Android and iOS apps. The ALAT Virtual Dollar Card is a non-physical, dollar-denominated debit card designed for online payments. Like […]
-
Dangote loses N2b monthly to Apapa traffic jam
The Management of Dangote Group says its sugar and salt companies lose about N2 billion monthly to the perennial traffic gridlocks on Apapa Port roads every month. The company’s traffic Manager, Mr Mohammadu Rabiu, revealed this at a stakeholders meeting called at the instance of the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy in Lagos. […]
-
Apapa gridlock: Trucks get 48 hrs to vacate bridge
Stakeholders, including the Nigerian Military and the Lagos State Government(LASG) on Wednesday gave a 48-hour ultimatum to all tanker drivers to vacate the bridge in national interest and security. The resolution was reached during a stakeholders meeting at the Naval Base in Apapa, comprising the military, Nigerian Port Authority(NPA), LASG, Nigerian Union Petroleum Natural Gas […]
-
JAMB records 3.2% decrease in registration
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has recorded a decrease in the number of registered candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) in 2018. The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja. Oloyode said that a total number of 1, 662, 762 candidates […]
-
Northeast:NEXIM bank earmarks N6bn for development
The Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM) said it has set aside six billion Naira as Northeast intervention fund to support exporters in the region. The bank disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja. It said that a delegation from the bank visited the region for an on-site assessment of export oriented projects […]
-
SEC to resume forensic audit of Oando Plc
Dr Abdul Zubair, Acting Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it will resume forensic audit to probe Oando Plc based on petitions received by the commission from shareholders of the company. He disclosed this during a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja. Zubair noted that a forensic audit was initiated in 2017, and preliminary […]
-
NNPC remits N857bn to Federation account – Report
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), says it remitted N857.36 billion to the federation account in 2017. The Corporation disclosed this in a statement on its Monthly Financial and Operations Report for December 2017, released, on Tuesday in Abuja. It also said that it remitted N19 billion to the Federal Government for debt repayment, while […]
-
Lagos will be Africa’s model mega-city by 2025 – Ambode
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos on Tuesday said the state would by 2025 be Africa’s model megacity, a global, economic and financial hub that is safe, secure, functional and productive. He also said that almost half of the Lagos state’s Internally Generated Revenue is used for the payment of salaries, including pensions and gratuities. He […]