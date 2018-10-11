Grazing reserves: Again, Afenifere bombs Tinubu …tells him to stop digging inside the ditch

By OBINNA EZUGWU

Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere has once again, lampooned the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his suggestion that unoccupied lands be given to herdsmen for cattle grazing, advising the former Lagos governor to stop digging while he is already in the ditch.

The group’s latest intervention comes after Tinubu attacked its spokesperson, Mr. Yinka Odumakin over his initial response to Tinubu’s attribution of the herdsmen crisis to scarcity of water and subsequent advise to federal government to convert unoccupied “isolated” lands in various parts of the country to grazing reserves.

Afenifere had in response to the suggestion, told Tinubu that he was free to play politics the way he liked, but that he should not toy with people’s lives by making outlandish propositions.

To which the former governor promptly responded in a statement by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, that Odumakin did not read his full speech before deciding to attack him, claiming that he did not mention the South West in his suggestion.

“Asiwaju Tinubu did not mention South-West in particular and what he said had a context to it: ‘Unoccupied, isolated land can quickly be turned into grazing areas in the affected states’.

“It is not only some states in the South-West that are affected but several states across the country. Why Odumakin suddenly gets hot under the collar may not be far-fetched,” Tinubu had said.

“The usual frenzy and self-righteous mentality he portrays is on full display. Perhaps next time, he should read through the whole submission and caution himself from self-righteousness and displaying in full glare anarchical emotions.

“And if Odumakin’s delusion still allows him to read, perhaps a read through of the full chunk of what was said by Tinubu at the summit will educate him better.”

But in a statement released on Thursday, and signed by Odumakin, Afenifere accused the former governor of living a life of denial and of playing the ostrich while herdsmen are killing Nigerians because he wants to appeal to certain political interest.

“I have gone through the hiding-behind-a-finger response by former Lagos State Governor,Senator Bola Tinubu to Afenifere’s disagreement with his “suggestion” that the Federal Government should take over unoccupied and isolated lands in the country and convert them into grazing reserve,a demand Miyeeti Allah has always put on the table,” the statement said.

“But for someone who has lived a life of denials,there is nothing for Tinubu to rebut in the offensive suggestion as all his playing with the intelligence of the public only said he did not mention the South West in the suggestion as if the zone is not part of Nigeria.Assuming this is even true, Afenifere means that the good we want for ourselves is what we want for others .We would not support any suggestion that put any section of the country in harm’s way.

“That Tinubu has maintained sinful silence as herdsmen launched vicious attacks on the South West and other sections of the country with thousands of lives lost in the last three years does not remove the fact those who wear the shoe know where it pinches .

“He can play all the Ostrich he wants but we know he was mute when herdsmen kidnapped Chief Olu Falae .He could not find his voice when herders killed people in hordes in Yewa,Oke Ogun,Akure, Ekiti and the Middle Belt .Neither did I hear a word from Tinubu when herdsmen kidnapped and killed a Permanent Secretary in Osun(where Tinubu and I are from).How can he say South West is not part of the affected states in a desperate bid to be in the good book of Meyitti Allah and its patrons? Afenifere wondered.

The group noted further that: “It is also a total disintegration for Tinubu who postures as a federalist when it suits him to suggest that the Federal Government should “take over” lands that are vested in the Governors for the use of Cattle herders who are doing private business and who should apply to the State Executives for land allocation if they want to do ranches .

“Let Tinubu know that he has found himself in a hole on this and it is better for him to stop digging .

“I have seen the disingenuous attempt to divert this into personal attacks in order to blur the issue in focus and which is why I have made this response personal to show that however he takes this fundamental issue that affects the lives of people all over Nigeria ,like Fela Anikulapo “I go open book for am”.

“I do not intend to join issues with him in all the personal attacks and insinuations of disorder of the mind.Why should I when I know that it is chronic abusers of substance that are more more prone to suffer from such .Thank God I am not one of them .

