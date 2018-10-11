Published On: Thu, Oct 11th, 2018

Grazing reserves: Again, Afenifere bombs Tinubu …tells him to stop digging inside the ditch

Tinubu

By OBINNA EZUGWU

Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere has once again, lampooned the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his suggestion that unoccupied lands be given to herdsmen for cattle grazing, advising the former Lagos governor to stop digging while he is already in the ditch.

The group’s latest intervention comes after Tinubu attacked its spokesperson, Mr. Yinka Odumakin over his initial response to Tinubu’s attribution of the herdsmen crisis to scarcity of water and subsequent advise to federal government to convert unoccupied “isolated” lands in various parts of the country to grazing reserves.

Afenifere had in response to the suggestion, told Tinubu that he was free to play politics the way he liked, but that he should not toy with people’s lives by making outlandish propositions.

To which the former governor promptly responded in a statement by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, that Odumakin did not read his full speech before deciding to attack him, claiming that he did not mention the South West in his suggestion.

“Asiwaju Tinubu did not mention South-West in particular and what he said had a context to it: ‘Unoccupied, isolated land can quickly be turned into grazing areas in the affected states’.

“It is not only some states in the South-West that are affected but several states across the country. Why Odumakin suddenly gets hot under the collar may not be far-fetched,” Tinubu had said.

“The usual frenzy and self-righteous mentality he portrays is on full display. Perhaps next time, he should read through the whole submission and caution himself from self-righteousness and displaying in full glare anarchical emotions.

“And if Odumakin’s delusion still allows him to read, perhaps a read through of the full chunk of what was said by Tinubu at the summit will educate him better.”

But in a statement released on Thursday, and signed by Odumakin, Afenifere accused the former governor of living a life of denial and of playing the ostrich while herdsmen are killing Nigerians because he wants to appeal to certain political interest.

“I have gone through the hiding-behind-a-finger response by former Lagos State Governor,Senator Bola Tinubu to Afenifere’s disagreement with his “suggestion” that the Federal Government should take over unoccupied and isolated lands in the country and convert them into grazing reserve,a demand Miyeeti Allah has always put on the table,” the statement said.

“But for someone who has lived a life of denials,there is nothing for Tinubu to rebut in the offensive suggestion as all his playing with the intelligence of the public only said he did not mention the South West in the suggestion as if the zone is not part of Nigeria.Assuming this is even true, Afenifere means that the good we want for ourselves is what we want for others .We would not support any suggestion that put any section of the country in harm’s way.

“That Tinubu has maintained sinful silence as herdsmen launched vicious attacks on the South West and other sections of the country with thousands of lives lost in the last three years does not remove the fact those who wear the shoe know where it pinches .

“He can play all the Ostrich he wants but we know he was mute when herdsmen kidnapped Chief Olu Falae .He could not find his voice when herders killed people in hordes in Yewa,Oke Ogun,Akure, Ekiti and the Middle Belt .Neither did I hear a word from Tinubu when herdsmen kidnapped and killed a Permanent Secretary in Osun(where Tinubu and I are from).How can he say South West is not part of the affected states in a desperate bid to be in the good book of Meyitti Allah and its patrons? Afenifere wondered.

The group noted further that: “It is also a total disintegration for Tinubu who postures as a federalist when it suits him to suggest that the Federal Government should “take over” lands that are vested in the Governors for the use of Cattle herders who are doing private business and who should apply to the State Executives for land allocation if they want to do ranches .

“Let Tinubu know that he has found himself in a hole on this and it is better for him to stop digging .

“I have seen the disingenuous attempt to divert this into personal attacks in order to blur the issue in focus and which is why I have made this response personal to show that however he takes this fundamental issue that affects the lives of people all over Nigeria ,like Fela Anikulapo “I go open book for am”.

“I do not intend to join issues with him in all the personal attacks and insinuations of disorder of the mind.Why should I when I know that it is chronic abusers of substance that are more more prone to suffer from such .Thank God I am not one of them .

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Got news for us?

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Grazing reserves: Again, Afenifere bombs Tinubu …tells him to stop digging inside the ditch

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere has once again, lampooned the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his suggestion that unoccupied lands be given to herdsmen for cattle grazing, advising the former Lagos governor to stop digging while he is already in the ditch. The group’s latest […]

  • How court case halts insurance recapitalization exercise

    Litigation filed by some insurance stakeholders has forced the government to suspend the planned recapitalization of insurance firms operating in the country. The Insurance Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) last month instituted a legal case against NAICOM, asking the court to bar it from commencing the implementation of the Tier-Based Minimum Solvency Capital (TBMSC) model […]

  • LSETF Collaborates with IBM to build digital skills for youths

    In line with its commitment to help build a stronger, viable and sustainable technology ecosystem in the state, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) through its technology driven initiative, ‘Lagos Innovates’, has collaborated with IBM to build a new digitally-skilled generation. The collaboration will focus on building the skills of young Africans who have […]

  • FG disburses N15.18bn interest-free loans

    The Federal Government through Government Empowerment & Enterprise Programme (GEEP) has disbursed N15.183 billion in interest-free loans to over 300,000 market women, traders, artisans, farmers across all 36 States of the country and the FCT, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed. Speaking at the 9th presidential quarterly business forum, in Abuja, he noted 56 per cent […]

  • Fidelity Bank unveils a novel account opening initiative

    Fidelity Bank Plc has unveiled a novel account opening initiative, just as it launched a new savings promotion campaign aimed at rewarding new and existing customers of the bank. The new account opening initiative, the first of its kind in the Nigerian banking industry, enables members of the public to open online savings accounts through […]

  • Labour insists on N30,000 minimum wage

    The Organised Labour has insisted that the Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum Wage has concluded its assignment for onward submission to President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr Joe Ajaero, President, United Labour Congress (ULC), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. Ajaero was reacting to the […]

  • Fidelity: Okonkwo raises the bar

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU The recent liquidation of Skye Bank Plc by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised apprehensions about the safety of customer deposits in the various banks as a growing number of bank customers make a bid for the door, migrating from banks that appear high risk to those with larger asset […]

  • Union Bank introduces Edu360

    Union Bank has announced the first edition of an annual education fair – Edu360, as part of its efforts to support education as a critical sector for Nigeria’s growth and development.  The 2-day event themed: ‘Investing in the Future’ has been designed to attract audiences across the education ecosystem including investors, parents, school owners, teachers and students who will benefit […]

  • Google displays New Pixel Phone, Speaker, set to wrestle Apple

    Google showed off a pair of new Pixel phones, a tablet computer and a speaker with a screen in a deluge of new products aimed at competing with the latest gadgets from big technology rivals. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones offer significant upgrades to prior models by adding a nearly edge-to-edge screen […]

  • Buhari seeks NASS nod on $2.78 Eurobond

    President Muhammadu Buhari has requested a National Assembly resolution to raise 2.78 billion dollars from the International Capital Market for part-funding of the 2018 budget. Buhari’s request came in a letter dated July 23, and read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at plenary on Tuesday. The president said the amount, approved in the […]

  • Equity market resumes downtrend, drops 0.08%

    The Market indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) dropped marginally on Tuesday by 0.08 per cent, reversing the previous day’s gain. The All-Share Index dipped by 27.26 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 32,417.70 compared with 32,444.96 achieved on Monday. Similarly, the market capitalisation, which opened at N11.844 trillion, shed  0.08 per […]

  • New documents may cut MTN’s penalty, says Emefiele

    MTN Group Ltd. and its bankers have provided more documents that may reduce Nigeria’s $8.1 billion claim on the South African wireless carrier, which could be resolved soon, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele said. The central bank alleged in late August that MTN and four banks — Standard Chartered Plc, Citigroup Inc., Stanbic […]

  • Naira depreciates 0.22% against dollar in Investors’ Forex Window

    The Naira was slightly devalued against the Dollar at the Investors’ & Exporters’ Foreign Exchange Window FX window, losing 0.22 per cent to exchange $/ N363.61 on Monday. At the I&E FX segment of the forex segment, a total of $128.04mn was traded in 273 deals, with rates ranging between $/N351.00-$/N365.30. On the other, at […]

  • Equity market halts four straight losses, rises 0.19%

    The Nigerian Stock market started this week on a bright as it returned bullish after four consecutive decline last week. The All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 61.81 absolute points on Monday, representing an increase of 0.19 per cent to closed at 32,444.96 points, propelled by gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst […]

  • 2019 Battle Royale: Atiku dares Buhari

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday defeated other contestants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary held at the Adokiye Amasiemaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, thus setting up an epic battle with President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the February 16, 2019 presidential election. […]

  • Primary rumbles in the house of APC

    By OBINNA EZUGWU In many states of the federation, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections have had brutal outcomes. It’s been, in some ways, like a mafia war. But it is hardly unexpected. In a clime where the biggest industry is politics, a lot is at stake. The APC is the ruling party […]



read more...