Gov’ship/state assembly polls: VAI cautions against violence

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections, Voters Awareness Initiative (VAI), a non-governmental organization, has cautioned Nigerians against resorting to violence, as according to it, election should not be seen as war.

VAI which stated this in a statement signed by its President, Wale Ogunade, Esq, commended Nigerians for their “largely peaceful conduct” during the last Presidential and National Assembly election held on 23rd February, 2019.

“In spite of apprehension and concern raised ahead of the election, it is gratifying to note that the exercise went largely peaceful across the country except for pockets of thugery, smattering cases of ballot box snatching and vote buying on the part of some unscrupulous politicians,” the statement read.

“Although, there was general apathy as evidenced in the low turnout of voters, we are however of the view that this may be as a result of skepticism occasioned by the initial cancellation of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We are not in doubt that more Nigerians will turn out to exercise their voting right during the governorship and House of Assembly poll, particularly as is commonly said that all politics is local.

“We want to urge voters to exercise utmost restraint even in the face of provocation as we are of the strong view that the law enforcement agents are equal to the task.”

