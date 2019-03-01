Governorship polls: Vote out ‘the tyrants,’ Agbaje tells Lagos residents

By YUSUF MOHAMMED

The Lagos State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Jimi Agbaje, has called on residents of Lagos to vote out the tyrants that have been holding back development in the state.

He pleaded with residents of the state to make good use of their PVCs and vote for him in the forthcoming governorship elections scheduled for March 9, 2019.

“Last week the oppression was at the polling units, this week business activities were threatened.

“Tomorrow God forbid it may extend to our homes, the only way to stop this tyranny is to votes out these tyrants out”.

The governorship candidate made the call on Friday through his social media handle, Twitter.

He commended Nigerians who came out to vote for the PDP and have expressed concern over the election results, which had led the rejection of the election by the Presidential Candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

“To those of you who took the time and effort to make sacrifices to ensure that your votes count I salute you.

“Corruption won’t work, fear won’t work, threat won’t work. Trust your mandate if you still have one.

Let Lagosians have a say in peace.“We all have a right to a government that is open and accountable, a government that will respect our individual and collective fundamental rights.

“Everyone that has a stake in the commonwealth of Lagos, irrespective of your tribe, political affiliation or religion, I say rise up.

Rise up for Lagos, use your vote, it’s your voice. It’s your right, see you at the polls,” he added.

