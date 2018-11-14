Governors convey emergency meeting over minimum wage

Nigerian governors under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) have called for an emergency meeting where the issue of the minimum wage is expected to be discussed in Abuja tonight.

According to a source, the meeting, which will be presided over by the Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, is expected to take a definite stand on the amount the governors will be able to pay as minimum wage to avert a strike by labour unions.

Details later …

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook