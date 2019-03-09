Governor El-Rufai loses to PDP at Kaduna Govt. House polling unit

Kaduna State Govern, Nasir El-Rufai, lost to his main challenger, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the polling units at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna (Government House).

Isa Ashiru of the PDP polled 145 votes against El-Rufai’s 114 at PU013, Government House.

At PU014, Government House, PDP recorded 109 votes while APC got 84.

However, El-Rufai polled 367 votes at his polling unit, while PDP polled 59 votes, while the PDP candidate also prevailed by wide margin in his own unit.

