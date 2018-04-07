" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
God is punishing PDP for its sins: Bafarawa

Former Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, said God is punishing the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) for its sins and urged  members to intensify prayers to seek forgiveness from God.

Bafarawa, second right at the PDP meeting in Katsina. 3rd right is former Senate President Wabara

“It is the sins that the PDP members committed that God is punishing them with it”, Bafarawa bluntly told members at the PDP Northwest zonal rally on Saturday in Katsina.

“Almighty Allah does not make mistakes and that was the reason why when the PDP offended him, He snatched the power and handed it to APC,’’ he said .

PDP chairman, Uche Secondus on arrival at Katsina airport

Also, Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, charged Nigerians to shun all forms of corrupt practices, rise and challenge the evil of corruption in the country.

“Corruption is an evil deed that retards the progress of any nation,’’ he said.

On his part, former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shema backed calls for the restructuring of the country, saying it would result in rapid development of the nation.

He particularly said that the banking and political sectors must be restructured to encourage all citizens to be part of the Nigeria project.

Shema stressed that Nigerians need not to panic over the agitations by some well meaning Nigerians over the restructuring project.

In his remarks, former governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, advised PDP members to close ranks and work towards the success of the party in 2019.

Aliyu said that without unity, the PDP would not clinch back the power that they held for 16 years.

NAN reports that PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, ex-governors Sule Lamido, Ahmed Makarfi, Ramalan Yero and Ibrahim Shekarau, as well as Muntari Shagari and Amb. Aminu Wali, were among dignitaries at the event.

