Gloom over budget as experts query growth forecasts

By UCHE CHRIS

With the 2018 budget still to be passed by the National Assembly at the end of the first quarter of the year and the extension of the implementation of the 2017 budget for capital projects to May, hopes of possible growth in the economy this year prior to the general election are fast disappearing. Generally, Nigerians, including government, agree that in spite of exiting recession which lasted 18 months, growth is still fragile and tentative.

Having exited recession in the second quarter of 2017, it was believed that this year would provide the impetus to put the economy on the path of sustainable growth. Last year ended with a GDP growth rate of 1.5 percent, which was impressive given the negative rate of -0.89 in 2016. Although experts had warned that the positive performance of the economy in 2017 was not necessarily a true reflection of the economy but as a result of improvements in the price of oil in the global market which had risen from the bench mark of $45 per barrel with output peaking at close to 1.8 million barrels per day to over $60 per barrel.

Aptly termed ‘Budget of consolidation’ the 2018 budget was presented with much fanfare and hugely applauded. The budget set high goals and raised huge expectations. But four months into the year, Nigerians are not sure whether there is a budget and when it is expected. We seem to have made a culture of non implementation of budgets. But nothing in all this should be surprising. The hostile reception the budget received at the NASS during debate on its objective principles was enough indication of its uncertain prospects.

Last week, government reported a N2.1 trillion deficit in the 2017 budget, which mainly went to recurrent expenditure standing at 81 percent with 19 percent for capital projects. This is a damning prognosis for an ambitious government that wants to improve the lives of the people. Experts now believe that the inevitable fallout of the delay in passing the budget with all the politics involved is that most of the hopes of the budget for the economy will not be realized and the critical target and projections thrown over-board.

National Assembly had on March 27 postponed the approval of 2018 until May. This is contrary to the expectations that the 2018 budget estimates of N8.612 trillion would be passed by April.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, in his presentation of the 2018 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Nov.7, 2017, called for speedy passage of the budget. The President said that this would allow for implementation of the January to December budget cycle.

However, the two chambers of the National Assembly had attributed the delay in the budget passage to refusal of heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to come forward and defend their respective budget proposals.

Mr. Ambrose Oruche, economist and director, Corporate Affairs, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, expressed concerned over the delay in passing the budget because of its implications for the economy.

“Business community has always complained about the late passage of budgets. It doesn’t help in projection; it doesn’t help in planning. When they are not certain about what will happen, it affects the propensity to invest, because they don’t know if their investment would be affected by government policies. Budget determines the thrust of the government of the day.

“As at now, we have not released the budget for 2018. Most people don’t know government intentions are for 2018. For government to say they would achieve this growth rate, it is neither here nor there, because business people cannot really plan and contribute to the growth.”

Mr Eze Onyekpere, Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), says the delay in the passage of the 2018 budget is impacting negatively on the economy. Onyekpere told NAN that the impact was being felt negatively as the budget was required by public and private sector stakeholders to plan and manage their economic activities.

“The delay compounds the already parlous economic situation and shows a country that is afloat and without a focused leadership at both the executive and legislative levels.”

Similarly, Mr Atiku Samuel, the Head of Research, BudgIT Nigeria, said lack of a budget calendar, lack of coordination and lack of planning were the major reasons for the setback.

According to him, during the budget formation phase, the executive and legislators and other stakeholders should have been consulted and action-points agreed on to avoid such delay.

“However, not much is done by the executive to carry the legislators along. As such, issues on the budget framework, lack of details, frictions between the legislators and executive and how the legislators process information differs from how the executive process information.

“In all, the lack of coordination cumulates into a bigger issue that has delayed the passage of the budget among other issues,” he said.

Also some financial experts have attributed the retention of the Monetary Policy Ratio (MPR) at 14 per cent by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to non passage of the 2018 budget. The experts noted that the absence of a fiscal policy direction in the economy was inevitable for the CBN to decide otherwise.

The MPC rose from its first meeting in 2018, retaining the benchmark interest rate at 14 per cent, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 22.5 per cent and the liquidity ratio at 30 per cent. Also, the Asymmetric window was left at +200 and -500 basis points around the MPR.

Prof. Sheriffdeen Tella, a Senior Economist at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun said holding the MPR at 14 per cent was in the right direction, considering the non passage of the 2018 budget. Tella said that the build up to the general elections demands huge spending by politicians, adding that the CBN was careful not to allow excess liquidity in the economy to erode the gains of controlling inflation.

According to him, the apex bank need to watch the political behaviour and spending of politicians between now and June before contemplating any easing on the MPR as the nation’s fiscal policy is still shrouded in uncertainties. The financial expert argued that the CBN had not foreclosed the notion of easing the MPR, adding that an early passage of the budget and improved key fundamentals of the economy, a rate cut should be considered.

Similarly, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, the President, Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), said that rate retention was a momentary response to the political and security challenges in the nation’s political economy. Gwadabe said that the apex bank was very cautious in its decision, considering the uncertainties in the nations’ fiscal policy arising from the non passage of the 2018 budget.

The nation’s inflation rate has, however, dropped for the 12th consecutive time to 14.33 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. According to the Statistics Department of the CBN, the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) of March 2018 stood at 56.7 index points, indicating expansion in the manufacturing sector for 12 consecutive months. However, it will be a tall dream to expect a single digit inflation rate as projected in the budget.

Again, the issue of disbursement of the capital votes has been thorny. As at December 17, only N350 billion was released against the claim by the Finance minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun that N450 billion was released with the N100 Sukuk bond going to the ministry of power, which was later denied by Mr. Babatunde Fashola before the NASS.

However, N750 billion was purported released on December 17, bringing the total to N1.1 trillion, which is still N800 billion short of the N1.9 trillion of capital expenditure in 2017 budget. But questions are being asked on the projects this amount is dedicated to as most of the critical projects in the budget such as the Lagos- Ibadan road, Second Niger Bridge, Lokoja-Abuja road, and power projects are redundant.

The 2018 budget went down in history as the most vilified and repudiated by the legislature that is supposed to give it a stamp of authority. The two chambers of the National Assembly took a perfunctory appraisal of the budget and consigned it to the rubbish heap of history, dismissing it as a bad product from an unprepared and unserious team.

Words such as ‘unrealistic’, ‘fictitious’, ‘imaginary and creative imagination’, ‘wishful thinking’, ‘weak foundation’ etc, were effusively and generously used to qualify the budget as members strained to find any substance and rationale to justify its economic and financial assumptions and projections.

Particularly annoying to the legislators was the ignominious indignity meted out to the 2017 budget by the executive with only 19 percent implementation, a treatment they perceived as insulting to them and negligent for the people.

The budget ran into the first road block in just after presentation as OPEC, the oil producing cartel, put a cap on Nigeria’s production output to 1.8 million barrels per day, mbpd, which was our top production level in 2017. But the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and Fiscal Strategy Papers, projected oil output for the budget at 2.2 mbpd, creating a revenue gap of 400,000 bpd.

At the projected growth rate of 3.5 percent experts doubt how it can achieved with capital expenditure at 19 percent and budget not passed into the second quarter. There is also the problem of unemployment which is at 26 percent, population growth at 3.2 percent and failed public infrastructure requiring over $100 billion investment. Inflation is at 14 percent and interest rate at over 20 percent with MPR at 14 percent.

With recurrent expenditure (administrative costs and debt service only) at N5.5 trillion or nearly 70 percent of the N8.4 trillion budget it is obvious that this budget cannot deliver on its promise. Recurrent only caters for the 2.4 million people who work in government while the rest of the over 170 million Nigerians live on handouts and crumbles.

Capital expenditure in 2017 budget was 1.9 trillion about 34 percent of the N7.3 budget, but only N1.1trillion has been released, with N800 billion still outstanding, which has been forwarded to the 2018 fiscal year. In actual fact, the N2.4 trillion capex for 2018 consists of only N600 billion new expending in addition to the unspent 2017 appropriation.

Worse still is the fact that N2 trillion of the capex is not based on accruable revenue but expected borrowing, the fate that befell the 2017 capex. Nigeria’s non-oil revenue fell by 74 per cent in 2017. Non-oil revenue was supposed to contribute N4.165tn, which is almost 50 per cent of the N8.6tn budget.

“If something goes wrong and we don’t realise this N4.165tn, it means the budget will be as good as dead, said Senator Ben Bruce.

“While we are happy that the foreign reserves are rising as a result of increase in oil prices, this budget will only be implemented if the federal administration is efficient. It is still inefficient because the revenue institutions are not performing to the expectation of the budget.

Break down

Nigeria’s President, MuhammaduBuhari has proposed N8.6trn for the 2018 financial year.

President Buhari disclosed this at the Joint Session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, November 7 in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital during the presentation of the 2018 Budget Proposal.

The President said during the presentation that the capital projects that were not implemented in 2017 would be carried over into 2018.

The 2018 Budget which has been tagged as the Budget of Consolidation, will return to a cycle that starts from January and ends in December 2018.

30.8% of the 2018 Budget will be for Capital Expenditure. The breakdown of 2018 budget presented by the President, shows that the Proposed Recurrent Expenditure will take N6.18tn, Proposed Capital Expenditure will at N2.42tn, bringing the total proposed budget size to N8.6tn.

Assumptions

Benchmark Oil Price – $45 per barrel

Oil Production: 2.3mbpd

Exchange rate: N305/$1

Inflation Rate: 12.4%

Expenditure Estimates

Recurrent Costs of N3.494 trillion

Debt Service of N2.014 trillion

Statutory Transfers of about N456 billion

Sinking Fund of N220 billion

Capital Expenditure of N2.428 trillion

Capital Expenditure

Power, Works, and Housing: N555.88 billion

Transportation: N263.10 billion

Special Intervention Programmes: N150.00 billion

Defence: N145.00 billion

Agriculture and Rural Development N118.98 billion

Water Resources: N95.11 billion

Industry, Trade, and Investment: N82.92 billion

Interior: N63.26 billion

Education N61.73 billion

Universal Basic Education Commission: N109.06 billion

Health: N71.11 billion

Federal Capital Territory: N40.30 billion

Zonal Intervention Projects N100.00 billion

North East Intervention Fund N45.00 billion

Niger Delta Ministry: N53.89 billion

Niger Delta Development Commission: N71.20 billion.

Key projects and programmes to be implemented in 2018:

8 billion for the Mambilla hydropower project, including N8.5 billion as counterpart funding

N12 billion counterpart funding for earmarked transmission lines and substations

41 billion for the National Housing Programme

00 billion for the 2nd Niger Bridge

About N300 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of strategic roads

Regional Spending Priorities for Peace, Security, and Development

N65 billion for the Presidential Amnesty Programme has been retained in the 2018 Budget

Capital provision for the Ministry of Niger Delta increased to N53.89 billion from the N34.20 billion provided in 2017

Completion of East-West Road, with a provision of about N17.32 billion in 2018.