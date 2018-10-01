Published On: Mon, Oct 1st, 2018

Full text of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 58th Independence Day speech

President Muhammadu Buhari

NATIONAL BROADCAST BY H.E MUHAMMADU BUHARI PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON THE 58TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY, 1ST OCTOBER, 2018

Fellow Nigerians,

Today is a day of celebration and solemn reflection. It is the anniversary of the day Nigerians realised one of the most cherished of human desires – the desire for freedom. We, therefore, give thanks to and remember our founding fathers who laboured so hard and sacrificed so much to build and bequeath to us this wonderful nation. It is our duty to consolidate this great legacy.

2. On this first October date and on the eve of the start of the general election cycle, we should do well to reflect on what binds us together and the great strength our diversity bestows on us. Ours is an ambitious nation, and, as citizens we have every right to look forward to the future with confidence and optimism which are well founded, considering where we find ourselves today.

3. There has been a steady improvement in the security situation in the North East. We remain committed to ending the crisis and make the North East safe for all.

4. Our thoughts and prayers are always with the victims of the Boko Haram’s atrocities and their families. Beyond that, we know that the goals of the Boko Haram terrorists include capturing territories, destroying our democracy and denying our children the right to education. We will not allow them to succeed.

5. I want at this point to pay tribute to the men and women of our armed forces, the Police and other security and law enforcement agencies, who have been working under the most difficult conditions to keep the country safe. In the process, many have made the supreme sacrifice.

6. As their Commander -In- Chief, I assure these our gallant men and women that I will continue to empower them by deepening their professionalism and providing all the necessary force multipliers and enablers required for them to prevail on the field. I am looking into all reported cases of inadequacies in relation to their entitlements, their welfare and those of their families.

7. We are diversifying away from reliance on oil to increased manufacturing capacity, solid minerals development, and agriculture.

8. Efforts are on course in the Niger Delta to clean up polluted lands, restore hopes of the youths in the region and re-establish livelihoods, and strengthen their capacity to guarantee for themselves and for our country a brighter future.

9. The age-long conflict between herders and farmers that was being exploited by those seeking to plant the seeds of discord and disunity amongst our people, is being addressed decisively. We will sustain and continue to support the commendable efforts by all including civil society organisations, local and states governments and our traditional and religious leaders in finding durable solution to this problem.

10. This being a transhumance issue, we are working with countries in our region that are also facing similar difficulties to complement our common efforts. In this context I must warn that the perpetrators of murder and general mayhem in the name of defending or protecting herders or farmers will face the full wrath of the law. Meanwhile, we urge all peace loving Nigerians to reject any simplistic portrayal, at home or abroad, of this conflict as either religious or ethnic based.

11. We are one of the countries in the world most affected by environmental degradation, as a consequence of climate change. We are signatories to almost all conventions and agreements aimed at slowing down the effect of climate change and mitigating its now evident consequences.

12. The consequences on lives and livelihoods of the shrinking of the Lake Chad and the pollution caused by oil exploitation activities alone make it mandatory on us to be at the forefront of the struggle for a safer and more sustainable environment. We will continue to mobilise international support for our efforts in this regard.

13. We are making progress in the fight against corruption and recovery of stolen public funds and assets despite vicious and stiff resistance. The shameful past practice, of the brazen theft of billions of Naira is no more. Shady oil deals and public contracts that were never delivered have become things of the past.

14. Consequently, and this is very evident across the country, we have done more with less in infrastructural developments. Roads, railways, major bridges, schools, energy and power, air and sea ports, welfare of serving and retired personnel both civilian and military including payment of legacy debt such as pension arrears, have been attended to.

15. There is now an enabling environment for local and foreign investment in Nigeria. We are building a rules-based system – a level playing field that is free from fixers and intermediaries. This is the cornerstone to help genuine investors and honest consumers, and the platform that will allow for the real reforms that we intend to deliver over the coming years.

16. We are gradually strengthening the economy with a stable Naira and falling inflation rate. We are building an economy that is moving away from over reliance on oil. Consequently we have witnessed massive return to farms and seen bumper harvest, despite recurrent floods across the country.

17. These positive developments are the result of our collective pursuit of a common vision through hard work and dedication, after the missed opportunities and disappointments that followed the return to democracy in 1999.

18. At the forefront, have always been our youths. They have been at the vanguard of the struggle for independence. They fought in the war to keep the country united. And it was they who kept alive the struggle for democracy and human rights in our country at times when these were at risk, especially following the June 12th 1993 election and the historic 2015 election process.

19. Even today, our youths play a central role in Nigeria’s continuing progress and developments in all fields of our national endeavour –technology, agriculture, mining, engineering and especially the creative arts. Together we are building a more diverse, inclusive and self-reliant economy.

20. In the past three years we have introduced many policies and programmes targeted at youth development and youth empowerment. We support the ‘not too young to run’ legislation aimed at giving the youths greater say in our national politics and governance.

21. The school feeding program in primary schools is aimed at encouraging enrolment and attendance. We are building on what we have already introduced to support schools and universities to which funds have recently been released for upgrade of facilities, training programs for our entrepreneurs, and rehabilitation schemes for victims of terrorism and human trafficking.
Fellow Nigerians,

22. Now we have in our hands technology that is a powerful tool that we can and should use for knowledge and understanding. As with other countries, we must also learn how to manage those tendencies that, instead, look to abuse new technologies to provoke passions and stir tensions.

23. Never before have we faced such a challenge. We must all rise to the responsibility of shutting out those disruptive and corrosive forces that hide in today’s world of social media. We need critical minds and independent thinking, to question and question until we are satisfied we have the facts. Otherwise, all the progress we have made as a democracy since 1999 is at stake.

24. I have committed myself many times to ensure that elections are fully participatory, free and fair and that the Independent National Electoral Commission will be exactly INDEPENDENT and properly staffed and resourced. The ballot box is how we make our choice for the governments that rule in our name.

Fellow Nigerians,

25. Developing a thriving democracy is not an easy task. There can be no quick fixes or short cuts. These are the most important lessons that we have learnt in our 58 years as an independent nation.

26. At the international level, we remain a responsible and respected member of the international community, playing active positive roles within ECOWAS, the African Union and the United Nations as well as all other regional and international organisations and institutions of which we are members.

27. We will continue to support initiatives aimed at addressing the challenges of our times: global and regional crises and conflicts, terrorism, trans-border crime, climate change, human rights, gender equality, development, poverty and inequality within and between nations, etc. In this context, we are working hard to achieve both the AU 2063 Agenda for socio-economic transformation of our continent; and the UN 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, which together aim at addressing these challenges

Fellow Nigerians,

28. As we celebrate the 58th Anniversary of our independence, we know we are on the right path. Although we have our differences, they count for far less than the values, virtues and common aspirations that unite us as a nation. We have so much for which we should be grateful, and in which we should rightly take pride. Our journey is not finished but we have come a long way.

29. I want to assure you that as President, I will continue to work tirelessly to promote, protect and preserve what really matters: a united, peaceful, prosperous and secure Nigeria, where all, irrespective of background, can aspire to succeed.

Thank you. I wish you a memorable independence celebration.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Curation: Independence Messages from Nigerians

    I congratulate all Nigerians on the occasion of this year's Independence Day anniversary and pray that our country will continue to exist in peace and unity, with continuous development across the nation. #NigeriaAt58 Read more here: https://t.co/kuDXEbR2OI pic.twitter.com/bN4EY6Q0DI — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 1, 2018 Happy independence day Nigeria. The labour of our heroes past […]

  • Buhari: No more shady oil deals, brazen theft of billions

    President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is making progress in the fight against corruption as shady oil deals and the brazen theft of billions of Naira are no more. The president stated this in his address to the nation as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary in Abuja on Monday, News Agency of […]

  • Weekend of bloodletting: At least seven murdered in renewed Plateau violence, 8 killed in Benue

      No fewer than seven persons were brutally murdered and several houses burnt in a renewed crisis  which started Sunday in Tina Junction area of Jos, Plateau State, just as at least eight persons were killed in a Benue community on Saturday. The Plateau crisis was said to have begun when an Apostolic Church in […]

  • Polaris: Experts hail Emefiele, caution against banking sector crisis

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU Experts have expressed support for the effective and professional measures taken by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele to save Skye Bank from sinking into an unimaginable mess. There appears to be a consensus that the timely intervention of the apex bank was strategic to avert an […]

  • Access Bank pushes for digital dominance

      By OKEY ONYENWEAKU In a move that appears to be designed to push the bank to the top of the pile of technology adopters in the financial service industry in Nigeria, Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Bank of Nigeria has met with Microsoft Incorporated’s Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella, the meeting which […]

  • Tinubu formally dumps Ambode, asks Lagos APC to reject him

    Former Lagos governor, and acclaimed national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially dumped the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and asked members of the party to reject him in 2019. Tinubu who stated this in a statement on Sunday evening, said the governor has deviated from developmental blueprint of […]

  • Breaking news: Labour calls off national strike action

    The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the strike action it embarked on Thursday over the implementation of a new minimum wage. National President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba disclosed  this while briefing pressmen at the Labour House Abuja, saying he organised labour decided to call off the industrial strike action after getting firm commitment. […]

  • Lagos APC primary: Osinbajo forecloses Ambode’s fate, all now set for Sanwo-olu’s emergence

      By OBINNA EZUGWU Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo may have effectively sealed the fate of Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode ahead of tomorrow’s (Sunday’s) All Progressives Congress, APC’s governorship primary in the state with his endorsement of Babajide Sanwo-olu, the favoured candidate of the state’s political godfather, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday. The […]

  • Adebise resumes as Wema Bank MD on Oct. 1

    Ademola Adebise would take over as the new managing director of Wema Bank on October 1, 2018, following the retirement of Segun Oloketuyi in September 2018, the bank said a release sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday. He was initially appointed the Acting Managing Director in July after Oloketuyi proceeded on terminal leave […]

  • Nigerian equity market appreciates 0.7% this week

    The Nigerian Stock (NSE) posted a better performance during this week’s trading session than the previous week as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.70 per cent to close at 32,766.37 and N11.962 trillion respectively. The bourse lost -2.17 per cent to close Friday’s trading at 35446.47 points. Niger Insurance, which rose […]

  • Trust remains crucial in e-payment, says Diamond Bank CEO

    The Managing Director of Diamond Bank Plc, Mr. Uzoma Dozie, has described trust as an important factor for the acceptability of any electronic banking solution. He spoke during a panel session at the 2018 Annual National Conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), with the theme: “Banks, Fintechs and Nigeria’s Financial Inclusion Journey,” […]

  • Naira suffers marginal loss at I&E forex window

    The Naira depreciated slightly by 0.05 per cent on Friday to N363.92 against the dollar from $/N363.74 the previous day at the Investors’ and Exporters’ Foreign Exchange market. At this segment of the foreign exchange market also known as the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX), a total of $289.73 million was traded in 349 deals, […]

  • Oil Marketers urges FG to pay over N650bn subsidy arrears

    Oil marketers on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government to hasten payment of over N650 billion subsidy arrears to save their assets from being taken over by banks. The marketers, under the aegis of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), which include Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN); Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers […]

  • Minimum Wage: Hold Govt responsible for prolonged nationwide strike, says organised Labour

    The Organised labour has resolved to continue the two-day warning strike should the federal government refuse to comply with them by dropping its figure for the implementation of the national minimum wage. The organised unions who spoke through the Vice president, Nigeria Labour congress, Amechi Asugwni, while addressing workers before the mop-up demonstration, said that […]

  • APC screens Communication Minister out of Oyo governorship primaries over NYSC certificate

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declined to clear the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, for its governorship primaries. Shittu, who is interested in becoming the party’s governorship candidate in Oyo State, was screened out of the primary for not having a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate. The National Working Committee of the party […]

  • CBN withdraws 83 MFBs operating licenses

    The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the revocation of licenses of 83 Microfinance Banks operating in the country. Punch online reports that the closure of the affected institutions, according to the apex bank took effect from December 20, 2013. In view of the closure, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has been appointed the provisional […]