Fresh Plateau attack: Suspected herdsmen kill 25 persons

Suspected herdsmen have killed 25 persons in another attack in Plateau State.

Those killed in the attack are 19 men, three women and three children.

Channels TV reports that the incident occurred on Monday night in Dundu village, Kwall District in Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

This attack comes barely three days ago when gunmen killed four persons in Jos the Plateau state capital.

The victims, who were reportedly killed on Friday night in La’ake village of Kwall district, were said to be children below the age of 10.

Barely 24 hours after five persons were killed including a set of twins in Bassa local government area of the state, despite President Buhari’s visit.

According to the village head, Daniel Kadzia, the attackers invaded the village in a commando style and perfected their dastardly acts within few minutes having noticed that the youths and the men had gone for mining at that time of the day.

Narrating the sad event to Channels Television, Laraba Yohanna, the mother of two of the children that were killed said the children were playing under the moonlight just before the attack.

Inspite of these attacks, President Muhammadu Buhari, has vowed to end the violence that has claimed hundreds of lives in several states in the country.

During his visit to the state, (Plateau) the President assured of the Federal Government’s commitment to support and assist the Peace Building Agency in its effort to arrest the vicious cycle of violence.

The President, however, believes that the government alone cannot guarantee peace and that traditional rulers are critical to the sustenance of peace and order in the country.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to spread the message of peace to their subjects.