Fresh anxiety in PDP over Presidential flagbearer

Last week, Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal gave clearest hints yet of their intentions to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari for the nation top job in 2019 in moves that further compounds the selection headache of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the all important polls coming up in February 2019.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg in his Abuja home on Tuesday, Saraki said he was ‘consulting and actively considering it,” noting further that, “I believe I can make the change.”

On his part Tambuwal said while addressing students who paid him courtesy visit at Government house Sokoto that he was under local and international pressure to run and that President Buhari is sick with a cabal running his government.

“But leadership is a collective decision and I have never asked to be made a leader at any time in my life. So, my aspiration will be determined by my people and after that, I will make my political decision known in a matter of days.”

“We are aware that the President is affected by serious challenges of health and is being held captive by a cabal that runs Nigeria for their personal interests,” he said.

“We supported Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 to become President unconditionally and we admit that Buhari has integrity but that’s not the only requirement for leadership.”

Theirs is an expected addition to an already tall list of presidential hopefuls under the PDP platform, a list that already includes former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; former Kano governor, Musa Kwankwaso; former Kaduna governor, Ahmed Makarfi; former Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido; Gombe governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo and a host of others, and analysts say the leading opposition party could unravel in attempting to pick one out of these many heavyweights.

“They are going to have a challenge really deciding who their candidate will be,” said Lagos based lawyer and political analyst, Mr. Collins Okeke.

“I’m not in doubt that they will have issues, especially in taking into consideration the defectors, because they would have to find a way to accommodate them within the political party. That for me is going to be a challenge because if they are to be fair to those who remained in the party, it will not be right for an Atiku or a Saraki or a Tambuwal who helped to destroy the party in 2015 to now suddenly come back and be handed their presidential ticket.

“I don’t think it would be fair on those like Lamido, Dankwambo, Makarfi and the rest that stayed back to support the party. So in that respect, I think there is likely going to be crisis going forward.”

Indeed, the question about whether the presidential ticket should go to defectors or original members of the party has already polarized its ranks. While the likes of Makarfi and Lamido, sources say, are insisting that those who remained loyal to the party should be rewarded with the presidential ticket, the new entrants are on the other hand, maintaining that choice of candidate should be based on popularity

“The ambitions are, as a matter of fact, already clashing,” disclosed Mr. Taofic Gani, Lagos Publicity Secretary of the party in a recent chat with BH. “We are not going to celebrate yet because we still have long months to the elections and things can still change. There may still be further alignments.”

Makarfi who led the party in its most trying times as chairman of its caretaker committee has made the point consistently of late, that the new comers should not be rewarded for betraying the party. Addressing party members in Kogi where he went to garner support for his presidential bid recently, he took a swipe at the defectors, suggesting that they were fair-weather members who…..

“Some people when you pinch them, they will run to another party,” he said. “When the going was tough, I stayed on

“But you accept them into your house and give them your guest room. Next, they take the master bedroom; next, they drive you out of your house. We must not allow this, nor give undue advantage to them, so that we do not alienate our people.

“Modu Sheriff was brought from another party; they said he had three jets; he had billions, but what did he do? He was taking the party down, but I, the ‘bush boy,’ with the support of others, I was able to make members close ranks, and today, we can all see.”

In Minna, he made similar point, pointing out that the challenge for the party is how to manage the wave of defections into its fold.

“I welcome all the defectors and as a matter of fact I predicted it. I said that after the APC convention you would see a lot of defections and that’s what has happened.

“But the challenge is how to manage it. If we manage it well, the party would be better for it but if we don’t we may run into problems.”

Similarly, Lamido, in an interview with Punch queried, “If we had left the PDP like others, would there have been a PDP to return to?”

But their arguments could prove to be an afterthought. For indeed part of agreement that brought some of the defectors was promises of automatic tickets. And if such is no longer the case, those who feel shortchanged could return to the waiting arms of the ruling party.

“Part of the conditions Kwankwaso gave before returning to the party is that the presidential candidate must come from his side,” a party source said.

“For each defector, certain negotiations were involved. If some members are now resisting the fulfillment of these terms as giving preferential treatment, then there is a problem,” he concluded.

It’s potentially now a battle on many fronts. While before now, Atiku had looked set to clinch the PDP ticket, but the entrant of the likes of Kwankwaso, Saraki and Tambuwal has changed the scenario.

Everyone is pushing for ideas that would favour their bid. While the old members are making a case for the reward of their loyalty, Kwankwaso is insisting that the party’s candidate must come from either of the three K-states of the North West, comprising of Kano, Kaduna and Kastina if the party wants to win.

If the party is to go with his position, it would mean that not only will Atiku who is from Adamawa State in the North East, but also the Sokoto governor, Tambuwal who happens now to be the only PDP governor in the North West, will be automatically disqualified. This will be an unlikely scenario.

While Kwankwaso was obviously, the most prominent of all the aspirants from the North West, Tambuwal’s entrant may have altered his projection, thus complicating even the North West bid.

Sources within the party say the Sokoto governor had actually consulted widely and received some degree of assurance of getting the presidential ticket from PDP stalwarts before joining the party fortnight ago.

The governor’s consideration, sources say, stems from the fact that he has age on his side and fits into the prevailing argument in favour of a youthful president, in addition to being a person with broader worldview.

But in terms of who has the popularity to swing votes in the zone, many agree it’s Kwankwaso who remains popular in the region and was indeed the favoured candidate of the North for the APC presidential ticket in 2014. He won votes of most delegates from Northern states in the party’s primary, but ended up coming second to President Muhammadu Buhari who relied on the support he got from the South West to edge him out.

To this extent, his supporters assert that he is the only person who can give Buhari a run in the North West and indeed the entire North.

But the argument is not of the North West alone. The North East which has not produced a president since the first Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, is also laying bold claim with Atiku and Dankwambo at the forefront.

Indeed, with the duo of Atiku and Dankwambo who have both declared their presidential ambitions, the North East presents a challenge similar to that of the North West with Kwankwaso and Tambuwal.

The most complex of PDP’s dilemma as it concerns the former vice president, however, would be the fact that his candidacy may be strongly opposed by the country’s class of 1966 military establishment, especially his former boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Only recently, Obasanjo restated his opposition to the prospect of an Atiku president, saying that God would not forgive him if he backs the Adamawa born politician for president. Obasanjo’s position will most likely influence the party’s decision on Atiku. But the determined former vice president will fight to the end and the consequence may not be palatable.

Yet, with Saraki who seems to have the blessings of Obasanjo and his clique now effectively in the race, the field has been thrown further wide open. An astute political player, the Senate president is sure to alter the equation.

He had been named National Leader of the party by its chairman, Uche Secondus. Because according to him, Saraki is the highest office holder in the party.

Mr. Okeke, however, believes neither Saraki nor Kwankwaso will be PDP’s best bet. Indeed, he asserts that none of the defectors deserve the party’s ticket. He tipped Lamido to do well and encouraged the party to back him.

“Honestly, I don’t think Saraki has what it takes. I think he is into the race as a means of escape. He may be worried that he may not win the senatorial seat of Kwara central.

You notice that the Federal Government is now interested in Kwara and from what we have observed so far, once the Federal Government gets interested in any particular state like in Ekiti, something happens. So I think that he has fears.

“Secondly, he may also be concerned that even if he gets it, it would be embarrassing for him to go back as a floor member because he can’t be senate president again. So his escape will be to say he wants to run for president so that if he runs and doesn’t win, he will sit back and be addressed as a former presidential candidate.”

